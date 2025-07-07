If you’re burning the midnight oil, looking to grab a decent Prime Day discount on a fantastic OLED TV deal then good news – we’ve already spotted a great deal on a five-star set we recommend all the time.

You can grab the 65-inch LG C4 for £1099 at Amazon. If you’d jumped onto the tech giant’s website minutes ago the same set would have cost you £1299. At launch you’d have had to part with £2700.

LG C4, 65-inch: was £2,700 now £1,099 at Amazon The LG C4 isn't the Korean giant's latest step-down OLED. But, it's one of the sets we constantly recommend thanks to its stellar picture quality and increasingly great value price. If you want a top bargain on a five-star OLED, this one is well worth considering.

Why this deal in particular? There are two reasons.

First, because, while it’s being replaced by the new LG C5, the LG C4 is currently significantly cheaper, making it a better option from a performance per pound perspective.

Second, because it’s a fantastic performer that will delight movie fanatics and gamers in equal measure, despite coming out last year.

During our checks, while the C5 is brighter and slightly more accurate, particularly during low light scenes, the C4 is the best set available its price – which is why it sits much higher that the new model in our best OLED TV guide and our TV and AV editor, usually recommends it over the new model to most people when asked.

Highlights include a punchy, but never overcooked picture, solid motion handling, excellent app support and flawless gaming specifications that will let you run multiple games consoles and current generation PCs at full speed with zero need for cable swapping.

As we said in our LG C4 review:

“Big improvements to brightness and sharpness make for an image with lots of pop and dynamism, and the rich tone and vibrant colours are a delight.”

Our only word of caution is to budget for a soundbar to go with your new TV if you want the best experience possible.

The speakers aren’t bad by any means, they’re just distinctly average compared to the results you’ll get on even a moderately capable soundbar, such as the Sonos Beam (Gen 2).

On the off chance the C4 doesn’t tick all your boxes make sure to keep checking our Amazon Prime Day home cinema deals live blog, where our experts will be constantly adding the top savings they’ve spotted.

