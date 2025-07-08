LG's C5 series of mid-range OLED TVs was hotly anticipated when it arrived earlier this year – and for good reason.

The C-series has a well-deserved reputation for delivering excellent picture quality and a comprehensive set of specs at an affordable price.

That said, we always recommend waiting before taking the plunge on the latest model.

That's still the case today, and those looking for a really serious LG OLED deal should probably jump over to our LG C4 deals page, as last year's model is now as cheap as it's ever likely to be.

But if you really want the latest model, the good news is that discounts have started appearing on the C5 as part of Amazon Prime Day.

Below, you will find the latest and lowest prices on every version of the LG C5, which is, as our LG C5 review attests, an exceptional TV.

LG OLED42C5 (42-inch)

Launch price: £1400 / $1399 / AU$2199

Apart from its own predecessor, there aren't a huge number of options out there if you want a 42-inch OLED, which makes the smallest C5 in the range a very tempting proposition if you're short on space.

The great thing about this TV is that it's just as well specced as its larger siblings, so while it's unlikely to go quite as bright (due to the increased pixel picth), you still get four HDMI 2.1 sockets, which have the necessary bandwidth to handle gaming at up to 4K/144Hz, VRR (Variable Refresh Rate), and ALLM (Auto Low Latency Mode).

It also has the same Alpha 9 AI Processor Gen8, which includes a host of AI-powered features to make interacting with your TV a less laborious experience.

Just bear in mind that it comes with a different kind of stand to the rest of the range, which means there's very little space to accommodate a soundbar without some of the screen being blocked.

LG OLED48C5 (48-inch)

Launch price: £1500 / $1599 / AU$2499

Probably the size that's most suited to the majority of people buying a new TV, the 48-inch C5 is something of a Goldilocks option.

Big enough to feel cinematic, but not so large that watching the news on it feels slightly ridiculous, it's hard to fault in terms of practicality (even if the pedestal stand does encroach on your soundbar space in front of it).

LG OLED55C5 (55-inch)

Launch price: £1900 / $1999 / AU$3299

The 55-inch C5 is the only model we've had the opportunity to review so far, but it certainly delivers in all the ways we've come to expect from this range.

The improvements over the C4 are surprisingly large, considering very little has changed in terms of hardware. This is a noticeably brighter and sharper performer.

LG OLED65C5 (65-inch)

Launch price: £2700 / $2699 / AU$4299

65 inches is where a TV starts to get really cinematic, and we always recommend going this big if you have the space and want a really engaging movie experience at home.

The 65-inch C5 should perform almost identically to the 55-inch model, which is superb, albeit with slightly less sharpness (thanks to the slightly reduced pixel density) but obviously greater scale.

LG OLED77C5 (77-inch)

Launch price: £3800 / $3699 / AU$5999

If you've got the space, a 77-inch TV is hard to resist, especially when it's got the perfect blacks and pixel-level contrast control of OLED, plus the awesome gaming specs of an LG.

The 77-inch C5 should perform in line with the 55- and 65-inch models, with a little more sharpness sacrificed in the name of additional cinematic scale.

LG OLED83C5 (83-inch)

Launch price: £5999 / $5399 / AU$7999

If you have the room and budget for an 83-inch OLED TV, you're a very lucky person indeed.

Honestly, 83-inch OLEDs are objectively worse value than smaller models – you're paying a lot of extra money over the 77-inch model for just six additional inches – but we can't deny how awesome it would be to have an LG C5 this huge.