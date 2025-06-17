If you’re on the hunt for a new OLED TV and don’t want to wait to see what deals Prime Day 2025 brings to the table, you are more than likely looking at the five-star LG C5.

There’s a good reason for that. Not only did the TV prove to be one of the best step-down models available when we tested it earlier this year, it has also had its price slashed recently.

Head to the LG Store and you can get the 65-inch LG C5 for £2099.98, a hefty £600 saving on its launch price.

In normal circumstances that would easily be enough for the What Hi-Fi? team to recommend the deal.

But if you are thinking about pulling the trigger on the deal right now, I would urge you to reconsider – at least for now.

Why? Because there are even better deals running that let you get the C5’s five-star, and still excellent, predecessor and an Award-winning Samsung Dolby Atmos soundbar system for less.

You can grab the 65-inch LG C4 for £1199 at Richer Sounds and Amazon, a £1500 discount on its launch price, right now.

Then the Samsung HW-Q990D is available for £773 on Amazon, a £926 saving on its cost when we reviewed it.

That means you can get an excellent 65-inch OLED TV, Dolby Atmos setup for £1972 – £127.98 less than a standalone, 65-inch LG C5.

LG OLED65C4: was £2,700 now £1,199 at amazon.co.uk The LG C4 isn't the latest model and from a pure performance point of view, the newer C5 is better. But at this price, we'd recommend the C4 over it still.

Samsung HW-Q990D: was £1,699 now £773 at Amazon The Q990D is still an incredibly capable Dolby Atmos soundbar system. Thanks to hefty discounts since the Q990F launched it is also great value right now.

Having helped review all the products mentioned here, trust me when I say the system is the better option.

Though the LG C4 is last year’s model, and the C5 is brighter and offers slightly better colour accuracy in some scenes, for our testers, it doesn’t justify the current difference in price.

Heck, we say as much in our review of the new set, where we say C4 owners definitely shouldn’t feel a need to upgrade.

But most importantly, the pairing of TV with soundbar system is better, because the C5’s speakers are middling at best. In testing we found a lack of general finesse and low end heft. As we say in our LG C5 review:

“We wish it had better built-in audio, but considering how often we say this about OLED TVs of this stature, we're not surprised that it misses the mark here.”

Which is why you will certainly want to invest in a separate sound system if you want a truly immersive home movie experience. Enter the Samsung HW-Q990D.

Though it is also an old model, having since been replaced by the newest Samsung HW-Q990F, which we are yet to review, the Q990D remains a fantastic option, especially at this discounted price.

Pairing a central soundbar with wireless satellite speakers and a subwoofer, the five-star performer remains a common recommendation. It offers a room filling, Dolby Atmos experience that will delight most buyers.

If you want better, in our testers' experience, you’ll have to pay considerably more for a full fat, multi-speaker Dolby Atmos system with proper roof-firing channels.

Which is why I, and the team, think most people will be better off investing in the C4 / Q990D combo, over the newer C5 on its own.

