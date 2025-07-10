Look, I know I've already banged on about it a lot, but I recently upgraded my living room TV to a 65-inch Sony A95L, and I absolutely love it.

There are very few TVs that are better than the A95L, despite its fairly ripe old age of almost two years old.

The new Bravia 8 II is certainly better than the A95L (I know because I compared them side-by-side as part of our Bravia 8 II review), but it's brand new and still super-expensive, despite having just received its first discount (£2699 at Richer Sounds).

I really like the LG G5 now that it's had those initial bugs with black-handling fixed, but the best price I've found on that is £3099 at Richer Sounds – though you can then claim £400 cashback once purchased.

So, while either of those TVs would be an upgrade on my A95L, neither is enough of an upgrade to justify spending such a huge amount of money – especially when I consider that both will likely have dropped significantly further in price before the year is out.

But one deal that I am finding genuinely tempting is one on the LG C4.

"Why on Earth would you swap a Sony A95L QD-OLED for an LG C4 W-OLED?!", I hear you cry.

Because it's bigger, that's why.

The 77-inch LG C4 is currently available for just £1600 at Amazon right now, and that's a great deal by any measure.

LG OLED77C4 2024 OLED TV £3800 £1600 at Amazon (save £2200)

Lowest-ever price: £1600

While we haven't specifically tested the 77-inch version of the LG C4, experience tells us that it should perform just like the 65-inch model, which is superb. Expect punchy, sharp and detailed picture quality, reasonable sound and stellar gaming specs.

The C4 is, of course, a downgrade on the A95L in almost every way. It's not as bright, its colours aren't as vibrant or as accurate, its motion processing isn't quite as good, and its sound is significantly worse.

But its picture quality is superb in its own right and, personally, I don't care about the sound because I use a dedicated Dolby Atmos speaker system. I could really do with C4's extra HDMI sockets, too, as it happens.

And, much more importantly, it's 12 whole inches bigger than my existing TV.

That in itself is a huge upgrade, and that's got me seriously considering this C4 deal.

I certainly don't think it will get any cheaper – stock will be gone before that, I'm fairly sure.

It's a tough decision, that's for sure. What would you do in my position?

