Samsung has launched two new extra large TVs with screen sizes that surpass any of its previous Mini LED offerings.

The 115-inch QN90F and 100-inch QN80F join Samsung's 2025 lineup for fans of super-sized screens and a sign it's finally taking measures to combat two of its biggest rivals.

The Korean tech conglomerate has remained on the back foot when it comes to the XXL TV trend, with TCL and Hisense occupying the spotlight with their respective 100-inch-plus models.

Samsung, which has been under increased pressure from its Chinese competitors, has decided to tackle the duo head-on, though it has opted to take a more premium route compared to the aforementioned brands.

While the company has offered TVs up to 98 inches previously, this is the first time it's hit triple-digit screen sizes. The first new model is the 115-inch QN90F, which is the company's 2025 flagship 4K Neo QLED model that also comes in sizes ranging from 43- to 98 inches.

It's set to take on the TCL X955 115 Max, and likely shares the same panel with this TV, albeit with fewer dimming zones as highlighted by FlatpanelsHD.

It sports Samsung's Glare Free panel coating for reduced reflections and the NQ4 AI Gen 3 processor, which supports the company's Vision AI feature suite.

Taking a step down in screen size, we have the smaller (in the loosest sense of the term) 100-inch QN80F. It loses the Glare Free display coating and drops down to last year's NQ4 AI Gen 2 processor, which also supports a handful of Vision AI features, according to Samsung.

Both TVs support HDR10+, Dolby Atmos audio and feature Samsung's Tizen OS smart platform. Furthermore, they both feature four HDMI 2.1 sockets, which can handle signals up to 4K/144Hz with VRR and ALLM, making them tempting options for gamers looking to maximise immersion.

Whichever set has caught your eye, be warned they are expensive, even by giant Mini LED standards.

The 100-inch QN80F appears to be widely available now for £4099 / $6000 / AU$8000, putting it at a premium compared to TCL's 98-inch C7K (£2400) and Hisense's 100-inch U7N (£2600).

The 115-inch QN90F is a bigger step up where price is concerned, and while it's not available in the UK quite yet, we do know that it is officially priced at a jaw-dropping $27,000 in the US.

That's a lot of money, but also fairly in line with the TCL X955 115 Max, which retails for an equally staggering £24,999 here in the UK.

We'll have to wait and see if Samsung's big screen gamble pays off, but if there is one thing that we've learned from this launch, it's that big TVs aren't going anywhere any time soon.

