LG has unveiled its latest premium home cinema display, the Magnit Active Micro LED. And it’s a big one.

Measuring in at 136 inches, LG’s behemoth brings Active Matrix technology to the world of Micro LED, promising to deliver enhanced pixel control and picture quality.

Micro LED technology has long been touted as the next evolution beyond OLED, offering self-emissive pixels without the organic compounds that can limit brightness and lifespan.

Like OLED, each pixel generates its own light, enabling deep blacks and exceptional contrast. However, where LG's implementation stands apart is its use of Active Matrix control.

Unlike conventional Passive Matrix systems that control pixels by rows and columns, LG's Active Matrix approach provides individual pixel-level control for each of the millions of tiny LEDs that make up the display.

This results in what LG claims is an extraordinary contrast ratio of 1,000,000:1, promising refined detail alongside ultra-high-definition picture quality.

The screen measures approximately 3 metres wide and 1.7 metres tall, delivering 4K resolution (3,840 x 2,160) across its vast expanse.

(Image credit: LG)

LG has applied its proprietary surface treatment technology to deepen black levels and minimise the impact of ambient light on colour accuracy, while the modular design has been refined to reduce gaps between panels for a seamless viewing surface.

The flicker-free panel should also prove easier on the eyes during extended viewing sessions.

Processing power comes courtesy of LG's latest α9 AI Processor 6th Generation, which analyses content in real time to optimise each scene.

The chip reportedly reduces noise, sharpens clarity and recognises different elements within the image – faces, objects, text and backgrounds – with the aim of delivering more natural and detailed visuals.

Gamers should also appreciate the 144Hz high refresh rate, which promises smooth, blur-free motion for fast-paced content, while the display's support for Dolby Vision adds scene-by-scene HDR optimisation to the mix.

The screen has also earned Color Consistency Wide Viewing certification from TÜV Rheinland, confirming it delivers uniform colour and contrast even at extreme viewing angles.

Audio is handled by built-in speakers positioned on each side of the display, providing 4.2-channel surround sound with a total output of 100 watts.

Enhanced Audio Return Channel (eARC) support is also included for lossless playback of high-quality audio formats.

(Image credit: LG)

The display runs on LG's webOS smart TV platform, giving access to LG Channels (the company's free ad-supported streaming service), plus other major streaming and gaming content services.

AirPlay 2 and Miracast support enable wireless content sharing from iOS and Android devices, while subscribers to LG Gallery+ can transform the screen into a digital art display when not in use.

The LG Magnit Active Micro LED will be available from 21st October in South Korea, with a rollout to key global markets including North America to follow. We've asked LG regarding a UK release date and will update this story accordingly.

LG hasn't announced pricing yet, though given the scale and technology involved, it's safe to assume this sits firmly in the extremely luxurious end of the market. After all, if you have to ask, you probably can't afford it...

