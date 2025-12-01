It's no secret that Sony is working on a new high-end TV that's utilising the latest RGB Mini LED panel technology; in fact, we've been treated to not one, but two behind-closed-doors demonstrations of the prototype set in action.

While those brief encounters haven't given us much insight aside from a vague idea as to what the new flagship Sony TV for 2026 could perform like, we now have a new piece of the puzzle that pertains to how Sony will be marketing this TV.

A trademark filing in Japan and Canada (first spotted by Sony-centric news site The Walkman Blog) has revealed that Sony has claimed the name True RGB, which is likely linked to the new RGB Mini LED panel technology.

Reliable AV news source FlatpanelsHD has verified the trademark filing, which can be found here.

This suggests that Sony is gearing up to launch its mysterious new TV, potentially under the True RGB moniker. That being said, the company rebranded its TV and AV offerings in 2024, combining everything under the Bravia title.

We'd be surprised to see Sony make a U-turn on this naming convention so quickly, which is leading us to believe that this True RGB name will instead be how Sony refers to the panel technology, much like how Samsung opts to call it RGB Micro LED in its TVs.

Speaking of Samsung, and also bringing Hisense and TCL (both of which are also making RGB Mini LED TVs), we're not sure as to how the other manufacturers will react to Sony staking the claim of having "True RGB", especially considering how closely Samsung is guarding QLED these days.

Nevertheless, this trademark filing could suggest that Sony is primed to launch its new TV next year; however, we have inquired with Sony as to when we could expect its first RGB Mini LED TV, but the Japanese AV powerhouse has kept incredibly tight-lipped.

With CES around the corner, it could be the perfect opportunity for Sony to start 2026 with a bang. Ultimately, we're one step closer to a new flagship Sony TV, which is exciting considering how much we liked the Bravia 8 II.

