The Award-winning Chord Mojo 2 gets two connection updates, but retains its price and sound quality

Chord Electronics has given its much-lauded Mojo 2 DAC and headphone amplifier an upgrade with regard to its connections. The portable device now features a new 4.4mm headphone output and offers USB-C charging.

Sticking with the Mojo 2 name and its current price point of £395 in the UK, these two updates are a result of customer feedback and the demands of new devices now universally using USB-C. One of the two original 3.5mm headphone outputs will be replaced by the 4.4mm socket, which Chord says allows the Mojo 2 to be used with "a far greater range of high-performance headphones".

The 3.5mm and 4.4mm outputs will now have independent volume memory, letting the user set output levels for different headphones.

The USB-C input is now switchable and can be used for both data transfer and device charging. On the updated Mojo 2, there is a small 'flash' symbol above the input to denote its new charging ability.

All other features and functions of the Mojo 2 remain the same, including the eight-hour battery life, the palm-sized casing, and multi-colour, multi-button control. It has coax and optical inputs, and the micro USB port remains so that users can continue to connect it to the Poly 2 streamer module.

Chord Electronics assures us that all the fundamentals of design and the sound quality remain unchanged, too.

The Chord Mojo 2 is a multiple (and current) What Hi-Fi? Award winner, with the portable DAC and headphone amplifier using Chord's proprietary digital audio technology, and being hailed as delivering benchmark transparency and a game-changer for boosting the sound quality of your desktop-based and headphones listening.

The existing Mojo 2 with the original connection (from 2022) will still be on sale for some months until stocks run out – at the moment, you can buy it for just £249 at Peter Tyson (down from £395) in the Black Friday/Cyber Monday sales.

The new Chord Mojo 2 will retain the same name, but the '2' on the unit will be in bold to distinguish it from the outgoing model. The price will remain unchanged at £395 / $650 / AU$799.

