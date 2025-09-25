Roberts has revealed the latest addition to its considerable radio roster, the Revival Mini 2. Roberts says that the original Revival Mini is one of the brand's most popular products, citing a huge demand for its comeback as part of the push behind the reimagining of one of its "most beloved radios".

The new Revival Mini 2 promises to blend "timeless 1950s styling" with user-friendly portability, along with refinements to the design and sound. The DAB radio aims to deliver a "detailed, balanced sound" with talk radio and music, which comes courtesy of its improved acoustic performance.

We're told the drive unit in the Revival Mini 2 was carefully selected by Roberts' in-house engineering team, after hours of listening and careful tuning and EQ adjustments. Roberts says the Mini 2 should deliver a more open and balanced sound compared with its predecessor.

(Image credit: Roberts)

The compact radio features DAB, DAB+, and FM tuners, with stations being reproduced in "crystal-clear quality" – provided you get a strong signal, of course.

The Revival Mini 2 lets you store up to 40 station presets (20 DAB and 20 FM), which makes jumping to your favourite stations quick and easy. You can access these presets using three buttons on the top panel.

Bluetooth streaming is also available for streaming music, podcasts and more from your mobile device, and there's also a 3.5mm aux input if you want to plug in your source device via a wired connection. There's also a 3.5mm headphone jack for late-night private listening.

(Image credit: Roberts)

The Mini 2's top panel interface has had a fresh redesign, with a new colour LCD screen displaying information such as the current time, source, station and track being played. Roberts promises an intuitive experience with the updated design when playing music or setting alarms, while the top-mounted buttons manage commands such as mode, menu and alarm selection. There are also two dials for controlling volume and tuning or selecting radio stations.

The radio runs on mains power, but you can make it portable by using four AA batteries, with up to 11 hours of battery life claimed. There is also a built-in battery recharger.

The Roberts Revival Mini 2 is available now in three "leatherette" finishes – Duck Egg, Pastel Cream and Midnight Blue – and costs £149.

While we haven't reviewed the original Revival Mini, we have plenty of experience with other Roberts radios, such as the bigger, five-star Stream 94L, and the tiny, Award-winning Revival Petite 2 – both of which impressed us with their style, user-friendliness and great sound. If the Revival Mini 2 can showcase similar talents, Roberts could be on to another winner.

