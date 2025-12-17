This affordable new range of open earbuds are aimed at listeners who "refuse to compromise on sound or comfort"
Cleer introduces the Arc 4 and Arc 4+ earbuds
Cleer Audio is seeking to get 2026 started with a bang as it unveils its Arc 4 series of wireless earbuds. Consisting of the Arc 4 and Arc 4+ models, both new pairs employ an over-ear hook design alongside optimised tuning to cater for listeners "who refuse to compromise on sound or comfort".
Both pairs are THX certified and tuned by THX engineers to offer a more natural sound that aligns with the THX frequency response curve. Both employ a 16.2mm driver, with Cleer promising accuracy and clarity alongside low distortion, as well as a "balanced frequency response with clear vocals, detailed highs, and impactful yet controlled bass".
The Arc 4 feature Dolby Audio to aim for a clearer, more stable performance, while the Arc 4+ want to take things a step further with their Dolby Atmos spatial audio certification.
Both pairs are well supported in the Bluetooth department, with aptX Adaptive and aptX Lossless codecs sitting alongside the standard SBC and AAC codecs.
In terms of battery life, the Arc 4 provide up to 7 hours of playtime from the buds themselves and a total of 32 hours with the charging case in play, whereas the Arc 4+ go even further by offering 9 hours from the buds and 32 hours with the case. A 10-minute quick charge facility provides two hours of playtime for the Arc 4 and three hours for their 'Plus' siblings.
Thanks to their open design and over-ear hook configuration, Cleer Audio wants to offer a blend of comfort, stability and environmental awareness from its latest series of wireless earbuds, while an IPX7 waterproof rating should ensure that both pairs are up to the task of accompanying you on your wettest (or sweatiest) workouts.
The Cleer Audio Arc 4 come in a choice of black or white finishes and are available now, priced at $100. The Arc 4+ will be available in January 2026 in black, white or pink finishes, priced at $130 (further prices pending).
