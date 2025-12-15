Elac has launched its first portable Bluetooth speaker, the NAVA100, which features a 7.6cm full-range driver and dual passive radiators, and promises to “deliver powerful bass and natural clarity”.

According to the German speaker manufacturer, the NAVA100 blends Elac’s 100-year heritage with contemporary design, aiming to deliver “rich, dynamic audio” from a compact speaker.

Elac’s new speaker features Bluetooth 5.3 connectivity, while two NAVA100 units can be paired together for “seamless, immersive wireless stereo playback”.

In terms of battery life, the NAVA100 offers up to a maximum of 15 hours, but this will drop to around 6 if listening at full volume.

This is significantly lower than the 24 hours provided by the JBL Charge 6, our What Hi-Fi? Award winner for best portable wireless speaker for £150 to £200. But we will of course reserve judgement until we've tested it ourselves.

(Image credit: Elac)

The Elac NAVA100 features a USB-C input that allows for a full recharge in just 2 hours.

Built with a precision-formed aluminium exterior, the portable Bluetooth speaker weighs just 1.4 kg and measures 15 x 7.8 x 12.8cm.

There are two finish options to choose from: Classic Elac Black or the Adsum x ELAC Cream Edition, a collaboration with the New-York-based clothing brand Adsum.

The NAVA100 is available now in the UK and US, with both finishes priced at £199 / $229. It will eventually be launched in Australia with the price there TBC.

