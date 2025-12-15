Elac’s first portable speaker aims to deliver dynamic audio from a surprising design

The NAVA100 is the German speaker manufacturer's first portable Bluetooth speaker

Elac has launched its first portable Bluetooth speaker, the NAVA100, which features a 7.6cm full-range driver and dual passive radiators, and promises to “deliver powerful bass and natural clarity”.

According to the German speaker manufacturer, the NAVA100 blends Elac’s 100-year heritage with contemporary design, aiming to deliver “rich, dynamic audio” from a compact speaker.

Elac’s new speaker features Bluetooth 5.3 connectivity, while two NAVA100 units can be paired together for “seamless, immersive wireless stereo playback”.

The Elac NAVA100 features a USB-C input that allows for a full recharge in just 2 hours.

Built with a precision-formed aluminium exterior, the portable Bluetooth speaker weighs just 1.4 kg and measures 15 x 7.8 x 12.8cm.

There are two finish options to choose from: Classic Elac Black or the Adsum x ELAC Cream Edition, a collaboration with the New-York-based clothing brand Adsum.

The NAVA100 is available now in the UK and US, with both finishes priced at £199 / $229. It will eventually be launched in Australia with the price there TBC.

