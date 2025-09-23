KEF’s new Muo speaker promises premium sound, wrapped in funky colour options

KEF has launched the second generation of its Muo portable Bluetooth speaker, bringing a host of potentially significant upgrades to the 2015 debut model.

The second-generation Muo lands with the distinctive design of the original, created by designer Ross Lovegrove.

KEF aficionados will recognise its muse in the form of the £180,000 KEF Muon speakers that inspired the Muo’s design. And in a sea of similar-looking Bluetooth speakers, its rounded, triangular design is a welcome return.

The original Muo earned praise for its clarity, timing, and musical insight, securing a What Hi-Fi? Award in 2015.

However, our 2015 review also highlighted concerns about scale and dynamics compared to emerging competitors like the Dali Katch, along with a lack of waterproofing that limited outdoor use.

(Image credit: KEF)

KEF appears to have taken these criticisms on board with the new generation. The speaker now offers IP67-rated waterproof and dustproof protection.

Battery life has also seen a boost, with the company claiming up to 24 hours of playback time – a considerable upgrade from the original 12-hour battery.

Get the What Hi-Fi? Newsletter The latest hi-fi, home cinema and tech news, reviews, buying advice and deals, direct to your inbox. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Quick charging is available too, with a 15-minute charge providing up to three hours of playback, with a full charge taking a reasonable two hours.

The acoustic engineering has been updated as well, with a specially developed racetrack driver that promises lower distortion and improved bass response.

KEF has also used the P-Flex Surround Technology adapted from its KC62 and KC92 subwoofers, alongside a dedicated 19mm dome tweeter for enhanced high-frequency performance.

The company's Music Integrity Engine DSP processing, previously found in larger hi-fi speakers like the LS60 Wireless, has also been integrated.

An internal sensor handily automatically optimises the sound based on whether the speaker is positioned horizontally or vertically.

(Image credit: KEF)

Connectivity has been upgraded as well, with Bluetooth 5.4 and aptX Adaptive codec support, while Google Fast Pair and Microsoft Swift Pair offer simplified device connection.

There’s also the option of wired playback over USB-C, and a built-in microphone with noise and echo cancellation that handles calls.

Multiple Muo speakers can be paired for stereo playback, and future Auracast support will enable multi-room functionality with compatible devices.

The new Muo retains the aluminium construction of its predecessor, but now comes in seven finishes: Silver Dusk, Amber Haze, Orange Moon, Blue Aura, Moss Green, Cocoa Brown, and Midnight Black.

Each model includes a matching carrying strap for portability, and KEF has also used recycled plastic materials from consumer electronics waste as part of its sustainability efforts. Naturally, the KEF Connect app provides speaker control and firmware updates.

The new Muo is available to myKEF members from 23rd September directly from KEF, with general availability following on 30th September. It's priced at £249 in the UK, $249 in US and AU$460 in Australia.

Whether these improvements address the challenges that saw the first-generation Muo lose ground to some rivals remains to be seen – we'll need to reserve judgement until we can put the new model through its paces in our test rooms. Watch this space.

MORE

Read our original KEF Muo review

Our pick of the best Bluetooth speakers you can buy right now

What is aptX HD Bluetooth? What devices and headphones support it?