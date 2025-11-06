If you're familiar with the Mu-so line of wireless speakers, you might be a little confused to see the latest addition to this range sporting a 'Focal' label rather than that of established maker 'Naim'.

After all, the five-star and Award-winning Naim Mu-so 2 and Naim Mu-so Qb (2nd generation) have won plaudits and acclaim over the years as two of the best premium wireless speakers to pass through our test rooms.

This new Focal Mu-so Hekla aims to expand upon the Mu-so line to create a system that's as much geared towards the AV market as it is to traditional hi-fi consumers, while also "replacing bulky multi-speaker setups".

With the acoustics designed by Focal and the electronics designed by Naim, the Mu-so Hekla combines the two sister brands' expertise and deliver the best of both worlds. Following the Focal Diva Utopia active wireless stereo system, the new Mu-so Hekla is the second product collaboration between Focal and Naim following their merger in 2011.

(Hekla, in case you're curious, is the name of an active volcano in Iceland.)

(Image credit: Focal)

Designed to be a versatile, stylish and high-end all-in-one system, the new all-in-one system boasts a whopping 660 watts of Class D power to deliver "room filling" sound no matter your desired use case.

And there are quite a few potential options in that regard. You can use the Hekla as a traditional wireless speaker, and stream music from your device using AirPlay 2, Google Cast and Bluetooth, while popular streaming services such as Tidal Connect, Spotify Connect and Qobuz Connect are all on board.

Get the What Hi-Fi? Newsletter The latest hi-fi, home cinema and tech news, reviews, buying advice and deals, direct to your inbox. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

High resolution 32-bit/384kHz PCM and DSD files are also supported, and you can play all tracks in stereo mode, or upmix them to 7.1.2-channel format.

(Image credit: Focal)

Unlike previous stereo-only Mu-so speakers, the Hekla is also geared towards home cinema use thanks to Dolby Atmos support, with Focal promising "immersive and powerful spatialisation" and support for configurations up to 7.1.2.

You get HDMI eARC and optical digital inputs for easy connection to a TV, with the Hekla doubling up as a soundbar – albeit a considerably large one, even bigger than the five-star, premium KEF XIO soundbar.

The Hekla also features the 'Adapt' technology we first experienced in the Diva Utopia, which allows you to personalise the Hekla's sound according to your room's acoustics, size and configuration. You can control the system using the Focal & Naim app, via voice control and even using your Apple or Samsung smartwatch. Multi-room and Party mode functions mean you can link up your Hekla to other streaming products within the Focal/Naim ecosystem, including the existing Mu-so 2 wireless speaker.

Constructed from anodised aluminium and with an all-black finish, Focal conceives the Hekla as being a single, discrete unit which offers the "perfect balance of power, beauty and versatility". The Mu-so Hekla is a rather substantial unit, measuring one metre long and weighing 15.5kg, but still sporting familiar Mu-so design points such as the illuminated touch control dial and large heat sinks.

(Image credit: Focal)

The Focal Mu-so Hekla launches exclusively in South Korea and China today, with global availability starting in Q1 of 2026. As with the Diva Utopia, the Mu-so Hekla will be available to buy only from authorised Focal Powered by Naim retailers.

This also means we're looking at a rather premium price: the Hekla system is yours for £3000 / $3600 / €3300. That's considerably higher than all-in-one music systems such as the Ruark Audio R410 (£1299 / $1699 / AU$2599), and further step above the £1999 / $2500 / AU$3600 KEF XIO soundbar.

We've already had a first look and listen to the Mu-so Hekla system, but we'll need to get a final sample of the swanky new system into our test rooms to assess its full capabilities and see how it fares.

MORE:

Read our Focal Mu-so Hekla hands-on review

Best hi-fi systems: CD, vinyl and streaming music players for the home

Check out the 8 spectacular tracks lighting up our test rooms this month