LG has announced its latest home audio lineup for 2026, and it has a major trick up its sleeve.

The new range includes the H7 Dolby Atmos soundbar, M5 and M7 wireless surround speakers, and W7 subwoofer.

All components use drivers sourced from Danish audio brand Peerless, and the modular nature means you can pick and choose your desired components to build the setup you desire.

This has been made possible by LG's new Sound Suite feature, which allows you to connect these components directly to an LG TV.

This means you can start small with a simple set of surround speakers, or build a full 13.1.7-channel home theatre system.

LG claims there are over 27 different combinations, so there is bound to be a setup to suit a range of different users and spaces.

But what if you don't have an LG TV? Fear not, by connecting the H7 Dolby Atmos soundbar to any TV via HDMI eARC, you can enable Dolby Atmos Flex Connect, which allows you to connect wireless audio components and place them with greater flexibility.

This likely takes a fair amount of brain power, hence why LG has implemented the Alpha 11 AI Processor Gen 3 chipset into the H7 soundbar.

That processor has been previously reserved for the company's flagship OLED TVs, so seeing it powering a soundbar is certainly unusual.

Dolby Atmos Flex Connect is also coming to LG's upcoming 2026 TV lineup, as well as its existing 2025 range via a future software update.

Thanks to the flexibility and likely unconventional places that users will place these speakers in, LG has included a range of sound processing and calibration features to ensure the best performance from these speakers.

Sound Follow uses ultra-wideband wireless technology to "adjust the listening sweet spot based on the user’s location", and that's paired with Room Calibration Pro, which "analyses acoustic characteristics and applies AI processing to refine the sound for a balanced, room-filling audio experience".

Furthermore, LG has included its AI Sound Pro+ processing mode, which can upmix stereo signals into multi-channel surround sound.

AI is also used to power LG's object separation system, which can identify voices, music and surround effects, and ensure they are delivered with clarity.

LG is touting the H7 system as the "world's first soundbar audio system powered by Dolby Atmos Flex Connect". It seems to have worked closely with Dolby to develop the Sound Suite feature and, aside from TCL's Z100 speaker, this is among the first Dolby Atmos Flex Connect sound systems to reach the market.

We're yet to receive information relating to pricing or availability; however, we do know that LG will be showcasing this new system at CES 2026, so stay tuned for our full hands-on impressions from the Las Vegas tech convention next month.

