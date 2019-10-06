Revealed: Amazon Black Friday deals for Echo speakers and Fire TV devices
News Amazon is set to slash the prices of its smart speakers and Fire TV sticks on Black Friday. Here's how and when you can grab the biggest savings.
Disney strikes deal with Amazon, Samsung and LG for streaming service delivery.
deals Sony's excellent headphones are getting cheaper in the build-up to Black Friday.
A speaker system that literally supports your turntable has surfaced on Kickstarter.
Rotel has revived its iconic Michi brand and opened with a volley of high-end amps.
The Mu-so Qb retains an inherently likeable presentation, but has matured over the three years since its first generation.
Can Apple conquer the noise-cancelling arena with its high-tech new AirPods?
The Response D2R is a significant sonic upgrade on a long-running classic, and one of the best speakers at this price.
What Hi-Fi? Awards 2019 winner. Q Acoustics' standmounters form the basis of this excellent 5.1 package.
4K streaming hits new levels of affordability, but is the Roku Premiere too good to be true?
Amazon’s third-generation Echo smart speaker gets an upgrade, but is it the step forward we hoped it would be?
Ruark’s all-in-one streaming solution is a modern system, but it doesn’t neglect old-school tech such as CD or DAB playback
The OnePlus 7T comes packed with technology, but can this mid-market phone close the gap on its flagship equivalents?
Panasonic has produced a stylish edge-lit set, but does the performance match the budget price?
Deezer's created its own dedicated app for songs available in Sony's 360 Reality Audio format. And we've been hands on
And 26 of them – one for each product category – will be granted Product of the Year status at our Awards ceremony next month.
The NU6900 series: 4K, HDR10+ and an excellent smart platform, now with big discounts.
Deals You can make a huge saving on the excellent Sony WF-1000X headphones, which are now at their cheapest ever price.
There are 111 Award-winners across 31 categories and 25 Products of the Year – all is revealed in this special issue
Eight of the limited edition turntables will be contested off in partnership with Record Store Day Canada.
Deals The Q60 Samsung features an OLED-rivalling 4K QLED panel, myriad streaming smarts and Bixby voice assistant baked in.
A free over-the-air update brings voice control and multi-room to Naim's ND 555, NDX 2 and ND5 XS 2 streamers.
Expect Black Friday headphones deals and plenty, plenty more during the retailer's biggest-ever Black Friday sale...
From deciding on size to choosing between TV tech, we've got all the tips you need to pick the right television for you.
The 100th season of NFL has officially kicked off. Here's how to see every game in the NFL 2019-2020 season, from anywhere in the world.
KSI vs Logan Paul 2 is boxing 2.0's biggest grudge match. Here's how to watch the YouTube stars live, from anywhere in the world.
Updated Whether you want to watch Premier League football on your phone, tablet or computer, we round up all your options.
How to watch the 2019/20 Spanish Liga football season on TV, online and on the go.
How to watch the 2019/20 German Bundesliga football season on TV, online and on the go.
Disney Plus will rival Netflix and Amazon, offering Star Wars and Marvel fodder alongside Disney TV shows and films.
Watch the Europa League group stage wherever you are.
Are Apple's new noise-cancellers a cut above its standard wireless earbuds?
The Apple AirPods and Beat Powerbeats Pro are both excellent true wireless earbuds. But which is best? Time to compare two tech titans...
Watch the Champions League group stage wherever you are.
If you’re in the market for a new TV, the words 'LG' and 'OLED' are probably going to feature somewhere on your shopping list...
