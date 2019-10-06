Trending

Revealed: Amazon Black Friday price drops for Echo speakers and Fire TV devices

By What Hi-Fi?

News Amazon is set to slash the prices of its smart speakers and Fire TV sticks on Black Friday. Here's how and when you can grab the biggest savings.

Disney+ will launch in the UK on March 31st 2020

By Dan Sung

Disney strikes deal with Amazon, Samsung and LG for streaming service delivery.

Save $70 on Sony WH-1000XM3 wireless headphones ahead of Black Friday 2019

By Andy Madden

deals Sony's excellent headphones are getting cheaper in the build-up to Black Friday.

Andover Audio has created Spinbase, a soundbase for turntables

By What Hi-Fi?

A speaker system that literally supports your turntable has surfaced on Kickstarter.

Rotel launches three new high-end Michi amplifiers

By Andrew Murphy

Rotel has revived its iconic Michi brand and opened with a volley of high-end amps.

Samsung TV deals ahead of Black Friday

By Becky Scarrott

The NU6900 series: 4K, HDR10+ and an excellent smart platform, now with big discounts.

Naim Mu-so Qb 2nd Generation review

By What Hi-Fi?

The Mu-so Qb retains an inherently likeable presentation, but has matured over the three years since its first generation.

Apple AirPods Pro review

By What Hi-Fi?

Can Apple conquer the noise-cancelling arena with its high-tech new AirPods?

ProAc Response D2R review

By What Hi-Fi?

The Response D2R is a significant sonic upgrade on a long-running classic, and one of the best speakers at this price.

Q Acoustics 3010i 5.1 Cinema Pack review

By What Hi-Fi?

What Hi-Fi? Awards 2019 winner. Q Acoustics' standmounters form the basis of this excellent 5.1 package.

Roku Premiere review

By What Hi-Fi?

4K streaming hits new levels of affordability, but is the Roku Premiere too good to be true?

Amazon Echo 3rd generation review

By What Hi-Fi?

Amazon’s third-generation Echo smart speaker gets an upgrade, but is it the step forward we hoped it would be?

Ruark R5 review

By What Hi-Fi?

Ruark’s all-in-one streaming solution is a modern system, but it doesn’t neglect old-school tech such as CD or DAB playback

OnePlus 7T review

By What Hi-Fi?

The OnePlus 7T comes packed with technology, but can this mid-market phone close the gap on its flagship equivalents?

Panasonic TX-40GX800 review

By What Hi-Fi?

Panasonic has produced a stylish edge-lit set, but does the performance match the budget price?

360 by Deezer review

By What Hi-Fi?

Not yet rated

Deezer's created its own dedicated app for songs available in Sony's 360 Reality Audio format. And we've been hands on

What Hi-Fi? Awards 2019 winners revealed!

By Becky Roberts

And 26 of them – one for each product category – will be granted Product of the Year status at our Awards ceremony next month.

Rotel launches three new high-end Michi amplifiers

By Andrew Murphy

Rotel has revived its iconic Michi brand and opened with a volley of high-end amps.

Biggest discount yet on Sony WF-1000X wireless earbuds ahead of Black Friday

By Joe Cox

Deals You can make a huge saving on the excellent Sony WF-1000X headphones, which are now at their cheapest ever price.

What Hi-Fi? Awards 2019 issue

By Jon Crampin

There are 111 Award-winners across 31 categories and 25 Products of the Year – all is revealed in this special issue

NAD limited edition C558 to honour Black Friday and Record Store Day Canada

By Becky Scarrott

Eight of the limited edition turntables will be contested off in partnership with Record Store Day Canada.

Pre-Black Friday TV deal: huge $502 price cut on 55in Samsung 4K QLED

By Becky Scarrott

Deals The Q60 Samsung features an OLED-rivalling 4K QLED panel, myriad streaming smarts and Bixby voice assistant baked in.

Naim adds AirPlay 2 to all its networked streamers

By Dan Sung

A free over-the-air update brings voice control and multi-room to Naim's ND 555, NDX 2 and ND5 XS 2 streamers.

Amazon Black Friday deals dates announced!

By Becky Roberts

Expect Black Friday headphones deals and plenty, plenty more during the retailer's biggest-ever Black Friday sale...

How to choose the right TV on Black Friday

By Becky Roberts, Tom Parsons

From deciding on size to choosing between TV tech, we've got all the tips you need to pick the right television for you.

NFL live stream: how to watch American football from anywhere in the world

By What Hi-Fi?

The 100th season of NFL has officially kicked off. Here's how to see every game in the NFL 2019-2020 season, from anywhere in the world.

KSI vs Logan Paul 2 live stream: how to watch the boxing, from anywhere in the world

By What Hi-Fi?

KSI vs Logan Paul 2 is boxing 2.0's biggest grudge match. Here's how to watch the YouTube stars live, from anywhere in the world.

How to live stream Premier League football and watch in 4K

By What Hi-Fi?

Updated Whether you want to watch Premier League football on your phone, tablet or computer, we round up all your options.

La Liga live stream: how to watch Barcelona and Real Madrid anywhere in the world

By What Hi-Fi?

How to watch the 2019/20 Spanish Liga football season on TV, online and on the go.

Bundesliga live stream: how to watch Bayern Munich and Borussia Dortmund anywhere in the world

By What Hi-Fi?

How to watch the 2019/20 German Bundesliga football season on TV, online and on the go.

Disney Plus streaming service: everything you need to know

By What Hi-Fi?

Disney Plus will rival Netflix and Amazon, offering Star Wars and Marvel fodder alongside Disney TV shows and films.

UEFA Europa League live stream: how to watch Arsenal, Manchester United and Wolves in 4K, anywhere in the world

By What Hi-Fi?

Watch the Europa League group stage wherever you are.

Apple AirPods vs AirPods Pro: which is better?

By What Hi-Fi?

Are Apple's new noise-cancellers a cut above its standard wireless earbuds?

Apple AirPods vs Beats Powerbeats Pro: which is better?

By What Hi-Fi?

The Apple AirPods and Beat Powerbeats Pro are both excellent true wireless earbuds. But which is best? Time to compare two tech titans...

UEFA Champions League live stream: How to watch European football in 4K, anywhere in the world

By What Hi-Fi?

Watch the Champions League group stage wherever you are.

Which 2018 LG OLED TV should you buy?

By Andy Madden

If you’re in the market for a new TV, the words 'LG' and 'OLED' are probably going to feature somewhere on your shopping list...

England vs South Africa live stream: how to watch the 2019 Rugby World Cup final for free

By What Hi-Fi?

See how the Rugby World Cup final plays out on TV, online and on the go - wherever you are in the world - with an England vs South Africa live stream.

12 best Christmas tech gift ideas for music fans

By Becky Roberts

Gift Guides From a budget turntable to a 25th anniversary edition box-set, here are our gift picks for music lovers this Christmas.

The What Hi-Fi? Hall of Fame: 1970s

By Kob Monney

This is our pick of the best products from 1976 to 1979, featuring the Linn LP12, Sony Walkman, Technics SL1200 and more.

The What Hi-Fi? Hall of Fame: 1980s

By Kob Monney

This is our pick of the best products from the 1980s, featuring Dual, Wharfedale, Mission, Naim and more.

The What Hi-Fi? Hall of Fame: 1990s

By Kob Monney

This is our pick of the best products from 1990 to 1999, featuring the Denon DM3 micro, Pioneer A400, Pro-Ject Debut, Sennheiser HD600 and more.

The What Hi-Fi? Hall of Fame: 2000s

By Kob Monney

This is our pick of the best products from 2000 to 2009, featuring the KEF KHT2005, Sky+, Sonos, B&W PV-1 and more.

The What Hi-Fi? Hall of Fame

By Joe Cox

Updated The best What Hi-Fi? products of all time, from turntables to speakers to televisions.

The What Hi-Fi? Hall of Fame: 2010s

By Joe Cox

The latest instalment of the What Hi-Fi? Hall of Fame features the most influential products since 2010...

19 best Christmas tech gift ideas under £500

By Dan Sung

Gift guides Because the true meaning of Christmas is lovely presents, here is our guide to help spend £500 most wisely.

Listen to the What Hi-Fi? playlist

By Andrew Murphy

Updated Every time a new issue of What Hi-Fi? is published, we update our playlist (on Deezer, Qobuz, Spotify and Tidal) with music we've been listening to in the last month. So please, join us.

10 best Christmas tech gift ideas for gamers

By Tom Parsons

Gift Guides Wondering what to buy for the gamer in your life this Christmas? We have recommendations aplenty.

9 best Christmas gift ideas for sports and fitness fanatics

By Andy Madden

Gift Guides We've found a Christmas gift for everyone from gym bunnies to Monday Night Football fanatics.

10 best Christmas tech gift ideas for smartphone obsessives

By Dan Sung

Gift Guides Know someone obsessed with their smartphone? Here are some gadgets, accessories and apps that will keep them occupied this Christmas...

Best noise-cancelling headphones 2019: in-ear, on-ear, Bluetooth

By What Hi-Fi?

Best Buys Immerse yourself in music and leave the noisy world behind with our pick of the best noise-cancelling headphones.

Best turntables 2019: Budget, mid-range, high-end

By What Hi-Fi?

Best Buys Whether you want a high-end audiophile record player or a cheap Bluetooth turntable, we have a recommendation.

Best TVs 2019: budget to premium 4K Ultra HD TVs

By Joe Cox, Tom Parsons

Best Buys 4K Ultra HD TV is more accessible and more affordable than ever, and these are the best TVs for the job.

Best Bluetooth speakers 2019

By Joe Cox

Best Buys We've gathered together the best-sounding portable Bluetooth speakers your money can buy.

Best DAB radios 2019: portable, Bluetooth, in-car

By Joe Cox

Best Buys Want to get a whole host of tunes for free, over the airwaves and hiss-free? A DAB radio is a brilliant option.

Best wireless speakers 2019: wonderful wi-fi speakers

By What Hi-Fi?

Best Buys Whether you'd class yourself a 'cash splasher' or 'currently coin conscious', these are the best wireless speakers on the market.

Best portable music players

By Andy Madden

Best buys You can listen to music on your phone of course, but if you want optimum sound quality, only a dedicated player will do.

Best OLED TVs 2019: Budget to premium OLED TVs

By Andy Clough, Joe Svetlik

Best Buys The best OLED TVs don't just deliver stunning picture quality, they're also getting more affordable by the minute.

Best Blu-ray and 4K Blu-ray players 2019: budget and premium

By What Hi-Fi?

Best Buys Our list of the best Blu-ray and 4K Blu-ray players guarantees brilliant picture and sound from under £100.

Best soundbars 2019: the best TV speakers you can buy

By Andy Madden

Best Buys If you don't have the room or the funds for a full-on surround-sound set-up, a soundbar could be the perfect solution.

Best desktop speakers 2019

By Andy Clough

Best Buys The best desktop speakers will make a small room or home office that much more pleasant, without taking precious space.

Best wireless headphones 2019

By What Hi-Fi?

Best Buys Fed up of old-fashioned wires? Enjoy convenience without sacrificing performance with these wireless headphones.

