Recently, I’ve found myself in the grip of, no, not a tyre fitter’s hand, like the brilliant band Budgie once proclaimed, but a Bluetooth speaker with a name that seems incredibly apt for several reasons: the JBL Grip.

When unveiling this new addition to JBL’s hugely successful portable Bluetooth speaker lineup this year, the brand said that the Grip’s biggest selling point was its compact dimensions and upright positioning, which make for easy one-handed use.

And whilst this explains its given name, the Grip’s performance does just as much as the convenient design to lure you into its thrall.

I got my hands on the JBL Grip a few weeks ago and have since been thoroughly enjoying the step up from my Anker Soundcore Bluetooth speaker, which I bought for £30 back in 2021.

Considering the JBL Grip is brand new and costs £90 and the Soundcore was first released in 2014, I’m of course expecting a step up in performance – but my experience with the new speaker has been even more enjoyable than I initially expected.

(Image credit: What Hi-Fi?)

One of the things I noticed from the off was the extra detail and improved clarity when using the Grip. Whilst playing The dB’s Black and White, it became clear I’d gotten so used to the Soundcore that I’d begun to assume that this is just what some songs are supposed to sound like through a Bluetooth speaker.

But after playing through the Grip, I realised just how much detail was being lost.

Instruments I couldn’t hear or that were getting lost in the Soundcore’s comparatively muddled presentation were now there for me to pick out at will. It was almost like hearing a different song, one that felt so much more complete.

Another thing that has impressed me is the depth and quality of the bass, along with the handling of dynamics.

When playing Friction & K-Tee’s remix of Jonny L’s Back to Your Roots, the Grip rumbles away nicely on my dining room table, while the medley of kicks, snares and hi-hats sound crisp and clear.

There is a vibrancy that makes my old Anker seem dull in comparison, while tracks that almost felt like homogenous entities have become journeys with clearly defined stops.

(Image credit: What Hi-Fi?)

For a speaker that measures just 6.5cm wide and fits into your hand, the Grip is also surprisingly loud.

I’ve mostly had the volume around 40% - occasionally taking it over halfway for songs I feel warrant a good cranking – when listening at home, and it’s been more than loud enough to hear individual track elements clearly. I’ve very briefly taken the volume to max level and the audio didn’t appear to distort too much either.

I like the JBL Portable app you use with this Bluetooth speaker, too. After a quick download from the App Store and subsequent update, I changed the Grip’s light to a vibrant red that I think looks rather dashing. There are other light colours and patterns available, but this one stood out most for me.

The app also provides a selection of EQ presets and an option to tweak the equalisation yourself.

I’ve mostly used JBL’s signature setting so far, which gives the Grip a nicely balanced sound. The energetic preset I briefly tried was a little overenthusiastic in the bass department for my liking, although I’m sure it has its fans.

(Image credit: JBL)

The only thing the Grip seems to be slightly lacking so far, compared to my Soundcore anyway, is battery life.

Once the Soundcore has a full charge, it feels like it just goes on and on. It’s advertised as having 24 hours of battery life and I’ve charged it so few times in the time I’ve owned it that I’m pretty sure this is on the money.

The JBL, on the other hand, supposedly offers 12 hours of battery life, although there is Playtime Boost setting in the app that extends this to 14 hours while simultaneously boosting playback volume. I toggled this on for a brief period and appreciated how the volume boost didn’t seem to throw the EQ out of sync.

The app lets you know how much charge the speaker has left and after turning on Playtime Boost once the battery dropped to around 10%, it certainly seemed as if the Grip’s playtime was extended.

(Image credit: What Hi-Fi?)

While we’ve not had a chance to officially review the JBL Grip yet, the brand’s current run of five-star Bluetooth speakers – such as the Flip 7, Charge 6, Xtreme 4, Go 4 – shows that the Grip is in good company.

Regardless of what star rating the Grip ends up with, my first impressions are that it’s an excellent portable speaker for its size and price, particularly if, like me, you’re upgrading from an older, cheaper speaker.

I’ve already belted out a few Christmas songs through it and I’m looking forward to ramping this up even further over the festive break.

