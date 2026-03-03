Update 3rd March: We have updated this story with a quote from Sonos.

Looks like there’s a new portable Sonos speaker on the way. The Sonos Play looks like a smaller version of the Move 2 and, like that model, it packs Bluetooth and AirPlay 2, according to a now-deleted page on the Canadian Best Buy site (The Verge reports).

The device has a loop on the back for carrying it around, a 24-hour battery life and IP67 water resistance, according to the listing. It also has AUX input, USB-C port for charging and a wireless charging base.

Its price is listed as $399.99 CAD (around £220 / $290 / AU$415), which would position it between the bigger Sonos Move 2 (£449 / $449 / AU$799) and smaller, cheaper Roam 2 (£179 / $179 / AU$299).

According to a Reddit post, the description on the Best Buy site read: “Take quality sound wherever you go with the Sonos Play Bluetooth wireless speaker. Its compact design fits easily in your hand, while automatic Trueplay tuning optimizes audio for any environment. Wi‑Fi and Bluetooth let you stream high‑quality audio from different devices and sources. Up to 24 hours of battery life avoids the need for frequent recharging.”

The release date is given as 31st March, which suggests we should see an announcement soon. Sonos confirmed as much to us in a statement:

"We're excited by the interest in what's next from Sonos," a spokesperson told us. "While we don't comment on leaks or speculation, we look forward to sharing more soon about our newest addition designed to deliver the premium sound experience Sonos is known for."

The Play name is a throwback to Sonos speakers of old – the old lineup of Sonos Play:1, Play:3 and Play:5 (which was replaced by the Sonos Five) will have fond places in many users’ hearts. The name suggests Sonos is looking to get back to its roots as a multi-room champ following a rough couple of years that saw its CEO step down amid customer anger following a botched app update, and its first wireless headphones (the Ace) score a disappointing three stars.

