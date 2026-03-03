Sonos confirms a new device is coming soon, following portable speaker leak

A retailer has revealed the Sonos Play should be announced this month.

A leaked image of a white portable Sonos speaker seen from a 3/4 angle and from behind.
(Image credit: Sonos / Best Buy)

Update 3rd March: We have updated this story with a quote from Sonos.

Looks like there’s a new portable Sonos speaker on the way. The Sonos Play looks like a smaller version of the Move 2 and, like that model, it packs Bluetooth and AirPlay 2, according to a now-deleted page on the Canadian Best Buy site (The Verge reports).

Its price is listed as $399.99 CAD (around £220 / $290 / AU$415), which would position it between the bigger Sonos Move 2 (£449 / $449 / AU$799) and smaller, cheaper Roam 2 (£179 / $179 / AU$299).

