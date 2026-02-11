We’re big fans of the Audio Pro C20 W.

So much so that one of our staff writers wrote an entire article about how much they hoped the Award-winning speaker would get its first-ever discount on Black Friday.

Patience, it seems, is a virtue. We never got that Black Friday discount, but we do finally have our target deal price: £399 at Peter Tyson.

We tested this Swiss Army Knife of a speaker at £450 last year, so that’s a tidy £50 saving and great value, given just how much the C20 W is capable of.

This ‘W’ model is the successor of the Audio Pro C20, which itself was an Award winner thanks to its multifaceted skill selection.

The C20 W builds on this with a number of small, meaningful tweaks to improve things further.

This includes a rethink of the sound system, which has the same drivers as the C20 but adds improved input stages for uniform sensitivity and a better dynamic range, changes to the speaker’s acoustical design, and a tuning overhaul.

We are big fans of these changes. “The C20 W offers an expansive, open soundstage, granting a pleasing airiness to the likes of Ramin Djawadi’s choral Across The Oceans Of Time or Massive Attack’s Paradise Circus,” our Audio Pro C20 W review reads.

“Those qualities of refinement and clarity walk hand in hand with a gift for overall organisation and cohesion. Even when things become challenging or overly dense, the C20 W has the poise and refinement to avoid ever sounding cluttered or slipshod.”

Bass has plenty of heft without overshadowing the rest of the frequency range, and the whole performance is a touch richer and clearer than it is with its predecessor.

When it comes to physical connections, the C20 W has it all. A set of RCA inputs, a moving-magnet phono stage, an optical input for digital sources and an HDMI ARC are all included, and there is a sub-out option for adding a subwoofer.

Wireless support is just as impressive, with AirPlay 2 and Google Cast for wireless playback up to 24-bit/96kHz as well as Bluetooth 5.0. Spotify Connect and Tidal Connect are also on the menu, as well as Audio Pro’s own multi-room offering for connecting a variety of speakers in your personal abode.

Essentially, this means you can use the C20 W as a soundbar for your TV, as a Bluetooth speaker paired with your phone, or as part of a multi-room setup. Whatever use you require from a speaker, it's very likely that the C20 W offers it.

If you’re after a multi-room offering, there is no better at this price level. The Audio Pro C20 W builds on an already Award-winning recipe to take its wireless speaker to new heights – and the price is at a new low at £399 at Peter Tyson.

