Don’t miss the first discount on the Award-winning Audio Pro C20 W
Lots of uses, one great price
The latest hi-fi, home cinema and tech news, reviews, buying advice and deals, direct to your inbox.
You are now subscribed
Your newsletter sign-up was successful
We’re big fans of the Audio Pro C20 W.
So much so that one of our staff writers wrote an entire article about how much they hoped the Award-winning speaker would get its first-ever discount on Black Friday.
Patience, it seems, is a virtue. We never got that Black Friday discount, but we do finally have our target deal price: £399 at Peter Tyson.
We tested this Swiss Army Knife of a speaker at £450 last year, so that’s a tidy £50 saving and great value, given just how much the C20 W is capable of.
The Audio Pro C20 W is an incredibly versatile wireless speaker that treats its numerous connections to a broad, clear, detailed sound with tight, well-defined bass. Add in overall usability and a nice build and you’ve got a discount not to be missed.
Deal also at Amazon
This ‘W’ model is the successor of the Audio Pro C20, which itself was an Award winner thanks to its multifaceted skill selection.
The C20 W builds on this with a number of small, meaningful tweaks to improve things further.
This includes a rethink of the sound system, which has the same drivers as the C20 but adds improved input stages for uniform sensitivity and a better dynamic range, changes to the speaker’s acoustical design, and a tuning overhaul.
We are big fans of these changes. “The C20 W offers an expansive, open soundstage, granting a pleasing airiness to the likes of Ramin Djawadi’s choral Across The Oceans Of Time or Massive Attack’s Paradise Circus,” our Audio Pro C20 W review reads.
“Those qualities of refinement and clarity walk hand in hand with a gift for overall organisation and cohesion. Even when things become challenging or overly dense, the C20 W has the poise and refinement to avoid ever sounding cluttered or slipshod.”
Bass has plenty of heft without overshadowing the rest of the frequency range, and the whole performance is a touch richer and clearer than it is with its predecessor.
When it comes to physical connections, the C20 W has it all. A set of RCA inputs, a moving-magnet phono stage, an optical input for digital sources and an HDMI ARC are all included, and there is a sub-out option for adding a subwoofer.
Wireless support is just as impressive, with AirPlay 2 and Google Cast for wireless playback up to 24-bit/96kHz as well as Bluetooth 5.0. Spotify Connect and Tidal Connect are also on the menu, as well as Audio Pro’s own multi-room offering for connecting a variety of speakers in your personal abode.
Essentially, this means you can use the C20 W as a soundbar for your TV, as a Bluetooth speaker paired with your phone, or as part of a multi-room setup. Whatever use you require from a speaker, it's very likely that the C20 W offers it.
If you’re after a multi-room offering, there is no better at this price level. The Audio Pro C20 W builds on an already Award-winning recipe to take its wireless speaker to new heights – and the price is at a new low at £399 at Peter Tyson.
MORE:
Read our review of the Sonos Era 300
Also consider the Bowers & Wilkins Zeppelin Pro Edition
Best Bluetooth speakers tried and tested for every budget
The latest hi-fi, home cinema and tech news, reviews, buying advice and deals, direct to your inbox.
Daniel Furn is a staff writer at What Hi-Fi? focused on all things deal-related. He studied Magazine Journalism at the University of Sheffield before working as a freelance journalist covering film, TV, gaming, and consumer tech. Outside of work, he can be found travelling far-flung corners of the globe, playing badminton, and watching the latest streaming sensation (in 4K HDR, of course).
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.