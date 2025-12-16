You don't have to buy a JBL Bluetooth speaker, you know. Much as we herald them as some of the finest speakers of their size, type and class (because they are), it's nice to have alternatives. Let it never be said that we favour one given brand to the exclusion of all others.

The Pure Classic Aura is something a bit different. Shaped like a radio, portable like a Bluetooth speaker and with the funky ambient lighting of a modern gaming soundbar, its unique roster of talents make it a charming alternative to the JBL stable, especially now that the price has dropped from £119 to just £89 at Amazon. Did we mention those ambient lights..?

Best Pure Bluetooth speaker deal

Save £30 Pure Classic Aura : was £119 now £89 at Amazon The Pure Classic Aura is a fun, refreshingly likeable piece of kit. As its Gen Z-baiting name suggests, it does indeed have a good deal of aura (that's style and presence in layman's terms) thanks to its attractive design, room-filling sound and, yes, ambient lighting. As the youth might say, this deal just hits different.

Around £90 generally gets you a portable Bluetooth speaker that has been designed to be chucked in a bag or on a backseat to accompany you on your travels, such as the Award-winning JBL Flip 7 or the eminently likeable Bose SoundLink Flex.

The Pure Classic Aura, however, is designed to be plonked onto your desk or kitchen worktop, even if its lightweight build and removable rubber carry strap mean you can move it easily between rooms and/or residences. An IPX2 rating, meanwhile, means it should survive being briefly sprayed with water if you're a bit careless with your kitchen tap.

Did someone mention lights? The Classic Aura’s lets eight small circular LEDs shine ten colours through a half-ruler-width, rear-facing panel, creating an attractive halo of coloured light behind the speaker that work best when it's placed near a rear wall.

Bluetooth 5.3 support is on the menu, which offers the only means of connection aside from a 3.5mm auxiliary input, while a built-in battery pack offers 30 hours of playback on a single charge.

Pure didn't forget to make a speaker that sounds the part. Thanks to its 40-watt output, the Classic Aura is happy to go loud when you push the volume dial, serving up an impressively wide, open soundstage with pleasing detailed and nuance, particularly through. Dynamics are nicely handled, too, with the classy speaker conveying shifts in intensity and volume when required.

All in all, the Classic Aura has serious substance to go with all of that style. Check it out at Amazon.

MORE:

Also consider the JBL Flip 7

A big year ahead? 6 pairs of wireless headphones and earbuds I'd love to see in 2026

Best Bluetooth speakers tried and tested for every budget