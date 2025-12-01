This is probably the cheapest OLED you’ll find right now – but I recommend two five-star alternatives

If you look at our best TV guide and the latest What Hi-Fi? Awards 2025 winners list, you’ll see a lot of OLED sets in both – with good reason.

OLED’s pixel-level light control lets TVs create perfect blacks in a way no LCD panel can. If you’re a serious movie fan who wants the best picture possible, there’s a strong chance you’re one of many people considering getting an OLED over Cyber Monday.

The rub? Even during Black Friday and Cyber Monday, an OLED TV is still undeniably expensive – especially if you want a big-screen model. Heck, the 65-inch LG C5 dropped to its lowest price ever during the event at Richer Sounds, but it will still set you back a hefty £1279 right now.

Which is why bargain-hunting readers may be hovering their mouse cursor or thumb over a seemingly incredible deal on Amazon.

The discount it is currently offering on the 65-inch Toshiba XF9F53DB OLED, lets you grab the lounge filling set for a modest £699. That’s by far the lowest price I’ve seen on a 65-inch OLED this year.

Toshiba XF9F53DB : was £1,299 now £699 at Amazon We haven’t reviewed the XF9F53DB, but there's no denying it is very cheap right now. But we urge caution before you roll the dice on this wildcard OLED deal...

And yet I have a huge word of caution about it: be aware that you are taking a huge gamble. We haven't yet tested the Toshiba XF9F53DB, so we know nothing about its performance.

I have tested OLED TVs since the technology first launched, so please trust me when I say that buying blind is a big gamble. I’ve seen plenty of OLED TVs in my nearly two decades of reviewing, and there can be big performance differences between them.

I can also confirm that having an OLED panel doesn’t automatically make a TV ‘good’. Aggressive contrast, poor colour volume, oversaturation and terrible motion handling: all issues I have experienced on OLED TVs while reviewing them.

Without testing the Toshiba, it's far safer for me to point buyers to a known factor that the team and I have reviewed and know is worth your money. There are two solid options available right now, in roughly the same price ballpark as the Toshiba.

Those who just want a solid 65-inch TV and aren’t 100 per cent committed to an OLED panel, should definitely consider the TCL C7K. As luck would have it, the Award-winning set is currently on sale for £749 at Currys. That’s a solid £150 saving on a set we currently refer to as the best Mini LED TV for most people.

TCL 65C7K: was £899 now £750 at Currys The best Mini LED we recommend for most people is on sale and one of the top-performing sets you'll find in general at its current price. You'll need to be quick, though, as stocks are selling out fast!

Highlights include an explosively bright but immersive picture and solid gaming specifications. A couple of the reasons we gave it a five-star rating and Award, with our reviewers clearly stating:

“Super-aggressive pricing, much-improved Mini LED backlighting and expansive Quantum Dot colour make the TCL C7K a performance-per-pound champ.”

Next up, for those who really do want an OLED, I suggest looking down a size or two and checking out the five-star 48-inch Samsung S90F. It is currently available for £790 on Amazon – the lowest price I’ve seen, and a solid £710 off its launch price.

Samsung QE48S90F: was £1,500 now £790 at Amazon Samsung’s small, step-down OLED is a great all-rounder offering fantastic gaming specifications and a bright, punchy picture that will delight movie fans. And at its current Cyber Monday price, it’s significantly cheaper than all its five-star rivals.

I was one of the reviewers in the room when we ran it head to head with its main rivals, the 48-inch LG C5 and 48-inch Panasonic Z90B. While it didn’t quite beat the Z90B from a pure picture quality perspective, with its colours occasionally looking a little over-baked, it remains a stellar OLED.

On top of that, it’s the cheapest you’ll find right now among the big three, and the best you’ll get from a performance-per-pound perspective, with the Z90B cost £350 more. Which is why I’m currently recommending it to any OLED shopper who can’t afford to spend more than a grand. It's far less of a risk than the wild-card Toshiba.