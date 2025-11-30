Buying a TV during Black Friday can be an overwhelming experience. You have the likes of Sony, Samsung, Hisense, TCL, LG, Panasonic and Philips all vying for your attention and, more importantly, your hard-earned cash.

Choosing the right model is easier said than done, as there are different panel technologies to consider, screen sizes and specifications which will all influence how you use your TV and the picture performance you'll receive.

There's also an added layer of considering whether the Black Friday deal is actually good, or if the savings aren't really worth it.

It's exhausting, but luckily for you, you don't have to go through any of that stress if you simply follow my advice.

I've been reviewing the latest 2025 TVs all year, and when I've not been in the AV testing room, I've been flying around the world to see the latest TVs in action ahead of their official launches.

I've distilled my Black Friday TV buying guidance into three simple options: a budget choice, a mid-range TV and a premium flagship model, meaning you can pick the TV that best aligns with your budget.

I've selected a trio of 55-inch and 65-inch TVs; however, if you're looking for a smaller option, I'd urge you to look a the 42-inch LG C5 or 48-inch LG C5. And for anyone who wants an XL TV, there is the 98-inch TCL C7.

I've chosen these TVs on their picture performance merits primarily, however they all also feature excellent specs elsewhere, including HDMI 2.1 gaming support and built-in streaming platforms.

Without further ado, here is my distilled Black Friday TV guidance...

The best value choice

(Image credit: What Hi-Fi?)

I've recommended this TV during the Black Friday sales a few times, and recently cited it as the best choice "if OLED is out of the question".

It delivers convincing black depths with minimised blooming thanks to TCL's effective Halo Control technology, while the 1008 dimming zones and claimed 2800 nits of peak brightness allow for impressive brightness that is also surprisingly disciplined.

This TV is also impressively feature-rich, with two HDMI 2.1 sockets that can handle signals up to 4K/144Hz with VRR and ALLM, support for both HDR10+ and Dolby Vision HDR, and there's even a decent built-in sound system that's been tuned by legendary Danish hi-fi brand Bang & Olufsen.

This TV launched for £899, and it's £150 off in the Black Friday sales; it might not look like a huge price reduction, but this TV was already punching well above its weight, so the fact that it's even cheaper right now makes it an easy recommendation for anyone working with a slightly tighter budget.

Read our full TCL C7K review

The best mid-range choice

(Image credit: What Hi-Fi?)

The 55-inch LG C5 OLED TV is a gem in the mid-range sector. It leverages a "traditional" WOLED panel to deliver sensational contrast and deep, true blacks, which makes for an impressive and immersive cinematic image.

Paired with four HDMI 2.1 sockets, all of which are full bandwidth for 4K/144Hz gaming with VRR and ALLM and LG's extensive webOS smart platform full of streaming apps, the LG C5 is both fully-featured and great-looking.

The only area that's a slight let-down is the built-in sound. However, the 55-inch model, which we reviewed at £1900, has dropped below £1000 and can now be found for around £989 at many retailers.

I'd recommend using the savings to invest in a Sonos Arc Ultra. which has also been discounted for Black Friday.

Read our full LG C5 review

The best premium choice

(Image credit: What Hi-Fi? / Netflix (Our Great National Parks))

The cream of the 2025 TV crop is the 55-inch Sony Bravia 8 II, an OLED TV that blew us away when we first tested it earlier this year.

It leverages a QD-OLED panel for enhanced brightness, and the combination of Sony's XR Processor and its prestigious picture tuning to create a contrast-rich, finely detailed and supremely three-dimensional image.

Much like the other options on this list, it supports the latest gaming features (enhanced by Sony's Perfect for PlayStation protocol), and it scores the highest on this list for the built-in sound thanks to Sony's excellent actuator-based drivers.

This TV is guaranteed to impress even the toughest cinephiles thanks to its rich and balanced image, and at an almighty £1000 discount, it's also a superb deal this Black Friday.

Read our full Sony Bravia 8 II review