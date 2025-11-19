There's a lot to consider when buying a soundbar: price, features such as Dolby Atmos, whether you go for a solo bar or one with a subwoofer and surround speakers…

But one of the most important factors is its physical dimensions. Just how big is each soundbar?

Get it right and you'll have a sound system that not only sounds great, but looks in keeping with your home AV setup. Get it wrong, and it'll be like giving your TV wings. Or worse, like sitting behind a man in a top hat at the cinema.

That's why we put together this quick guide. All of these soundbars sound excellent – they are all Award winners, after all. And for each, we have suggested a TV that will not only sit around the same area of the market as the soundbar (budget, mid-range or high-end), but will also be a perfect fit in terms of dimensions.

That way, you can be sure that your setup looks as good as it performs.

The whole system: Samsung HW-Q990F

(Image credit: What Hi-Fi?)

Pair it with... Samsung QE65QN90F

This soundbar's 123cm width works nicely with the 65-inch QN90F's width of 145cm, and with the TV on its stand, it shouldn't block the bottom of the screen. But there's another reason to pair the stablemate devices: extra features.

Because they are both from the same brand, the soundbar's settings appear within the TV's menus (and Samsung's SmartThings mobile app), making them easier to tweak. There's also the Samsung Q Symphony feature, which makes the soundbar and TV speakers work in concert for a more expansive sound (though this can be a little hit and miss).

Brand-matching aside, the QN90F is a mighty fine TV, earning five stars from us. That's thanks to its outstanding backlight control, punchy colours and four HDMI 2.1 ports. True, it didn't win any Awards, due to seriously fierce competition and its relatively high price, but it's still a great TV. Paired with the Q990F soundbar system, it's a compelling proposition.

Read our Samsung HW-Q990F review

And our Samsung QN90F review

The small option: Sonos Beam (Gen 2)

(Image credit: What Hi-Fi? / Netflix (Drive to Survive))

Pair it with… Sony XR-42A90K

Not everyone wants, needs or can accommodate a larger soundbar/TV setup, of course. And if that's you, the Sonos Beam (Gen 2) is a great shout. It has won a What Hi-Fi? Award every year since 2021 – and, in 2020, its predecessor picked up the gong!

It's just 65cm wide, so will sit nicely under the Sony XR-42A90K (which is 93cm wide). And if you're thinking that the Sony TV looks very close to the cabinet on which it sits, that's because it's not pictured on its stilts. These raise the TV by about 7cm – which is exactly the height of the Beam (Gen 2).

The A90K is getting on a bit now, but it's still a fantastic small TV. Its picture is sharp and detailed, its motion handling is typically excellent for the brand, and it's even great for gamers.

The only downer is the price – it's currently about £350 pricier than the Award-winning 42-inch LG C5. But if it's a seamless fit with the Beam (Gen 2) you're after, the A90K could be worth the extra.

Read our Sonos Beam (Gen 2) review

And our Sony A90K review

For bigger TVs: KEF XIO

(Image credit: What Hi-Fi?)

Pair it with… Sony Bravia 8 II

Despite its monstrous width of 121cm, the KEF XIO is relatively low – its height of 7cm is the same as the dinky little Sonos Beam (Gen 2) above.

In their higher position, the Sony Bravia 8 II's feet will add about 7.5cm to the TV, allowing the XIO to tuck in nicely below – though don't push it too far under, as that will affect the sound from the up-firing speakers.

While the soundbar won't quite fit between the feet of the 55-inch model, there's plenty of space for it with the 65 incher.

You are pretty much guaranteed a good time. The KEF XIO won an Award not only as the best soundbar over £1000, but also for its Velocity Control Technology, which won our coveted Innovation of the Year gong.

In our review, we praise the XIO's sound, which manages to be detailed and precise without losing any excitement. Bass is tight and agile – and the soundbar fares equally well with music as it does with movies.

The Bravia 8 II is every inch its equal. Another Award winner, it manages to improve on the Sony A95L, which is quite a feat, considering that was one of the best TVs of recent years.

It is an exceptionally bright TV (though not quite as bright as the LG G5) and vibrant, with a real three-dimensionality to its picture. Black levels are perfect, with excellent shadow detail, and it delivers an authentic picture straight out of the box.

Like the XIO, it's certainly not cheap, but this level of performance rarely is. Fingers crossed for a deal this Black Friday.

Read our KEF XIO review

And our Sony Bravia 8 II review

