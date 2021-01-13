Best TV 2021: budget to premium 4K Ultra HD TVs

Best TV Buying Guide: Welcome to What Hi-Fi?'s round-up of the best TVs you can buy in 2021.

There's just one problem with buying a TV: there are so damn many of them that it can be almost impossible to work out which one is best for you. But before you tumble down the well of indecision, allow us to take you by the hand and lead you along the path to TV nirvana.

We've run the rule over all the major 4K and 8K televisions we've tested to bring you the best of the best. If a TV is on this list it's a bona fide belter, so you know you're getting top bang for your buck.

These TVs are the very best options for feasting your eyes on all the Ultra HD content that's now available – the likes of Amazon Prime Video, Netflix, Disney+, Google Play Movies, Apple TV and Sky Q are jam-packed with 4K at this point. Plus you can buy 4K Ultra HD Blu-rays. Basically, there's never been a better time to take the plunge.

Below you'll find TVs of various sizes, budgets and technologies, from 55 inch TVs to OLED TVs, small TVs to cheap TVs, and even 8K TVs. If gaming is your priority, take a look at our round-up of the best gaming TVs you can buy, which goes into extra detail on game-specific features to look our for. And if the biggest TV isn't quite big enough, check out our list of the best projectors.

Do also take a look at our guide on how to choose the right TV for your needs, and check out our round-up of the best TV wall mounts if you're looking to get your set on the wall.

1. Sony KD-48A9 Sony's first 48-inch OLED is extraordinarily good. SPECIFICATIONS Screen size: 48in | Type: OLED | Backlight: not applicable | Resolution: 4K | HDR formats supported: HDR10, HLG, Dolby Vision | Operating system: Android TV 9 | HDMI inputs: 4 | ARC/eARC: eARC | Optical output: Yes | Dimensions (hwd, without stand): 62 x 107 x 5.8cm Reasons to Buy Striking picture Bold sound Solid app selection Reasons to Avoid Expensive Lacks next-gen HDMI features

It's official: 48 is the new 55. Time was that you couldn't get an OLED TV under 55in, but then LG launched the world's first commercially available 48in OLED set. And now Sony has one of its own, too.

Sony has embraced the smaller size, making the TV as petite as possible thanks to its tiny bezels and low profile pedestal stand. It does have a rather large enclosure bolted onto the back (to house the speakers, processing hardware and connections), but you'll only notice if you look at the set side-on.

Disappointingly – and somewhat surprisingly for such a cutting-edge TV – it lacks some next-gen HDMI features such as 4K@120Hz (HFR), VRR (Variable Refresh Rate) and Auto Low Latency Mode (ALLM – basically automatic switching to the TV's game mode when appropriate). Which is bad news for gamers looking to hook up a PS5 or Xbox Series X.

But that's about the only fault we can find with this TV. Sony's X1 Ultimate processor makes images suitably stunning, there's plenty of dark detail on show, and it serves up pretty much every streaming app you could hope for. Motion control is still industry-leading, and in terms of sharpness and detail, there's never been a better TV at this size. If you can stump up the funds, you will not be disappointed.

Read the full Sony KD-48A9 review

2. Samsung UE43TU7100 A strikingly good performance-per-pound proposition. SPECIFICATIONS Screen size: 43in | Type: LCD | Backlight: edge LED | Resolution: 4K | HDR formats supported: HDR10, HDR10+, HLG | Operating system: Samsung Tizen | HDMI inputs: 2 | ARC/eARC: eARC | Optical output: Yes | Dimensions (hwd, without stand): 56 x 96 x 5.9cm Reasons to Buy Impressive sharpness and detail Tonally balanced Intuitive, app-packed interface Reasons to Avoid Slightly sluggish operation Only two HDMI inputs

This is one of the cheapest 4K TVs that Samsung currently offers. But fear not, it still boasts Samsung's core performance and feature set, at a smaller size and a lower price. In short, it's pretty much the best cheap TV you can buy.

Most 43in TVs offer about a tenth of the features of a bigger set, but not this one. The Tizen operating system is identical to that found on pricier sets, with the same winning UI and stacked app selection. It's 4K, naturally, HDR formats are well catered for (with the exception of Dolby Vision, which no Samsung sets support), and it supports Auto Low Latency Mode, which switches the TV to game mode when it detects a gaming signal. That's a feature missing from many much pricier sets, such as the 48in Sony in the top spot on this list.

The contrast ratio isn't as impressive as an OLED or QLED TV, of course, but that's to be expected. The blacks are actually surprisingly deep for a TV this affordable, and there's a hefty amount of punch. The TU7100 is a sharp and detailed performer, too, and it handles motion with a good balance of smoothing and authenticity. It's an excellent picture performance for a TV of this size, and you'd have to spend a fair bit more to get a significant improvement.

Read the full Samsung UE43TU7100 review

3. Philips 55OLED805 Philips strikes gold with this talented 4K TV. SPECIFICATIONS Screen size: 55in (also available in 65in) | Type: OLED | Backlight: not applicable | Resolution: 4K | HDR formats supported: HDR10, HLG, Dolby Vision, HDR10+ | Operating system: Android TV 9 | HDMI inputs: 4 | ARC/eARC: ARC | Optical output: Yes | Dimensions (hwd, without stand): 71 x 123 x 5.8cm Reasons to Buy Crisp and detailed picture Strong sound Ambilight Reasons to Avoid Highlights could be brighter Not the best choice for gamers

The 55OLED805 is a Philips OLED as it should be; genuinely excellent. If you’re prepared to forego the odd next-gen feature, it's the best performance-per-pound OLED you can currently buy.

It produces stunningly crisp and detailed pictures from all sources, delivers far more accomplished audio than most rivals, adds awesome Ambilight (which extends the onscreen action onto the wall around the TV in the form of coloured light) to the mix, and has a lower price tag than its LG, Sony, Panasonic and Samsung equivalents.

Gamers may be put off by the lack of next-gen HDMI features such as VRR (HDMI eARC is missing too), but for everyone else, the 55OLED805 represents an excellent purchase.

Read the full Philips 55OLED805 review

4. Sony KD-65XH9005 One of the best performance-per-pound TVs you can buy. SPECIFICATIONS Screen size: 65in | Type: LCD | Backlight: Full array | Resolution: 4K | HDR formats supported: HDR10, HLG, Dolby Vision | Operating system: Android TV 9 | HDMI inputs: 4 | ARC/eARC: eARC | Optical output: Yes | Dimensions (hwd, without stand): 83.3 x 145 x 7cm Reasons to Buy Superb HDR Colours pop Excellent motion processing Reasons to Avoid Lightweight sound Could be more PS5-ready

The 65XH9005 is one of the TVs that Sony is selling as "ready for PS5". That means it'll have 4K@120Hz (often referred to as HFR), VRR (Variable Refresh Rate) and ALLM (Auto Low Latency Mode). We say "will" because the set requires a firmware update, but Sony assures that'll be available soon.

With or without these console gaming features, this is an excellent TV. There are plenty of connections for hooking up partner kit, and you won't be wanting for onboard tech: this is a full-array LED-backlit TV with local dimming, and supports the HDR10, HLG and Dolby Vision HDR standards, and Dolby Atmos for sound. It’s also Netflix Calibrated and IMAX Enhanced.

And the picture quality? Excellent. Sony’s X-Motion Clarity motion processing technology is reliably superb, making fast-moving pictures like games, sports and action films as smooth as butter. There are plenty of options to fiddle with, but just leave it on auto and you'll still be treated to a great experience visually. It's got good sound, too. A little lightweight compared to some, but it's clear, precise and well projected. An ideal option for both gamers and non-gamers alike.

Read the full Sony KD-65XH9005 review

5. Samsung UE55TU8000 This 55-inch 4K TV represents exceptional value for money. SPECIFICATIONS Screen size: 55in (also available in 43in, 50in, 65in, 75in and 82in) | Type: LCD | Backlight: edge LED | Resolution: 4K | HDR formats supported: HDR10, HLG, HDR10+ | Operating system: Tizen | HDMI inputs: 4 | ARC/eARC: eARC | Optical output: Yes | Dimensions (hwd, without stand): 71 x 123 x 6cm Reasons to Buy Brilliant HDR picture Bags of tonal detail Punchy colours Reasons to Avoid Not particularly bright Uninspiring sound

Samsung's 8-series has traditionally been positioned just below the company’s glamorous range-topping QLEDs. In the past, it has proven to be the sweet spot where picture quality and price intersect to maximum effect. And so it proves once more.

The TU8000 is astonishingly good value. For comparatively very little money you're getting a 55-inch TV that performs brilliantly, particularly with HDR content, and one that boasts the best, most app-laden operating system available at any price.

Its sound quality is only so-so and the Samsung is lacking the outright brightness and next-gen HDMI features of its more premium siblings, but it's still undeniably brilliant for the money.

Read the full Samsung UE55TU8000 review

6. Samsung UE50TU8500 A great 4K TV for those on a tight budget. SPECIFICATIONS Screen size: 50in (also available in 43in, 55in and 65in) | Type: LCD | Backlight: edge LED | Resolution: 4K | HDR formats supported: HDR10, HLG, HDR10+ | Operating system: Tizen | HDMI inputs: 3 | ARC/eARC: eARC | Optical output: Yes | Dimensions (hwd, without stand): 64 x 112 x 5.7cm Reasons to Buy Deep, detailed blacks Solid 4K Exhaustive app selection Reasons to Avoid Slightly red colour balance

This is the price where TVs tip over from budget to mid range. And this set is the new best in class.

The feature set is very impressive, with ALLM, eARC, 4K and three formats of HDR supported. There's no VRR (Variable Refresh Rate), but at this price, that's hardly surprising. The Tizen OS is the same as seen on Samsung's flagship TVs, which means a slick user interface and apps galore.

It comes with Samsung's standard remote, plus its One Remote, which is more ergonomic and has a stripped-back selection of buttons that cover all of the bases. Voice controls are handled by Amazon's Alexa or Samsung's Bixby personal assistants, with Google Assistant due to land soon via a firmware update.

Picture-wise, it blows most of the similarly priced competition out of the water, with deeper blacks and bright white highlights. On the motion side of things, it displays a satisfyingly natural degree of smoothing, and manages to dig up plenty of detail. At this price, there really is no competition.

Read the full Samsung UE50TU8500 review

7. Samsung QE75Q950TS Makes the most compelling case for 8K TV yet. SPECIFICATIONS Screen size: 75in (also available in 65in and 85in) | Type: QLED | Backlight: not applicable | Resolution: 8K | HDR formats supported: HDR10, HLG, HDR10+ | Operating system: Tizen | HDMI inputs: 4 | ARC/eARC: eARC | Optical output: Yes | Dimensions (hwd, without stand): 81 x 143 x 1.5cm Reasons to Buy Brilliantly sharp, detailed 4K Bright, punchy and vibrant Near-flawless feature set Reasons to Avoid No Dolby Vision Local dimming peculiarities Only one HDMI 2.1 socket

We'll just come out and say it: you don't need an 8K TV. 8K content is thin on the ground, so for the most part, you'll be paying for something you don't use. On the other hand, if you're happy to spend the money, an 8K set could be a sound investment – it'll also play 4K content, after all, and if you don't want to buy another TV when 8K takes off, paying once could be the smart option.

The Samsung QE75Q950TS is not only a wise investment for 8K, it also manages to improve on 4K content.

That's thanks to Samsung's Quantum Processor 8K and its 8K AI Upscaling feature, which succeed in making non-8K content look better than ever: watching a 4K Blu-ray, we can’t recall a sharper 4K picture, with nothing looking artificially enhanced or exaggerated – it simply pops from the screen more than we’ve previously seen.

Blacks are deep and insightful, while motion is handled with aplomb. Away from the picture, the TV itself is stylish, super slim, and the bezels are amazingly thin. It sounds pretty great, too. Ticks all the boxes, then.

Read the full Samsung QE75Q950TS review

8. Panasonic TX-55HZ1000B This Panasonic 4K TV is one of the best you can currently buy. SPECIFICATIONS Screen size: 55in (also available in 65in) | Type: OLED | Backlight: not applicable | Resolution: 4K | HDR formats supported: HDR10, HLG, Dolby Vision, HDR10+ | Operating system: My Home Screen 5.0 | HDMI inputs: 4 | ARC/eARC: eARC | Optical output: Yes | Dimensions (hwd, without stand): 71 x 123 x 5.8cm Reasons to Buy Beautifully balanced images Impressive handling of motion Crisp, clear sound Reasons to Avoid Missing next-gen HDMI features Lacks an ideal Dolby Vision preset Pricier than rivals

The Panasonic TX-55HZ1000B is an absolutely brilliant TV. It’s just so balanced in its delivery: punchy but natural, sharp but not exaggerated, vibrant but controlled. It makes the most of 4K HDR but it also does a superb job with lower resolution, SDR content. Its motion handling is fantastic, too.

It’s a shame that none of the Dolby Vision presets feels quite right, and we would have liked to have seen some more advanced HDMI features such as VRR. The supplied remote really isn’t befitting a TV of this quality, either.

Those are fairly minor flaws, though. A slightly bigger one is that the HZ1000 is currently more expensive than all of its obvious rivals, and those TVs are all excellent, too.

Still, this is undeniably one of the very best TVs you can currently buy. If you’re in the market for a premium OLED, you really have to check it out.

Read the full Panasonic TX-55HZ1000B review

9. LG OLED48CX A sub-50in OLED for the 4K era, and it's just as brilliant as we'd hoped. SPECIFICATIONS Screen size: 48in (also available in 55in, 65in, 77in) | Type: OLED | Backlight: not applicable | Resolution: 4K | HDR formats supported: HDR10, HLG, Dolby Vision | Operating system: webOS | HDMI inputs: 4 | ARC/eARC: eARC | Optical output: Yes | Dimensions (hwd, without stand): 62 x 107 x 4.7cm Reasons to Buy Flagship-level OLED performance Dramatic but natural picture Forward-looking feature set Reasons to Avoid Missing UK catch-up apps Pricey for its size

We've been waiting for this moment for a long time. Finally, you can buy a 4K OLED TV that's smaller than 55in. In fact, it's quite a lot smaller: the OLED48CX is, you guessed it, a 48in TV, and therefore brings flagship OLED performance to under 50in for the first time.

And it really is a fabulous performance. This isn't a downgraded flagship TV – it's a downsized flagship TV. It offers the same performance and features as its bigger brothers in the CX range (which, let's remember, also match the more expensive GX, RX and WX in terms of picture quality and processing), but in a smaller, more lounge-friendly package.

The performance is superb. The perfect blacks and near-perfect viewing angles we're used to from OLED, combine with bright, punchy whites and vibrant but natural colours. LG's motion processing in 2020 is the best it's ever been, too, and its OLEDs continue to impress in terms of upscaling 1080p and standard-def content.

On top of all that you get certified HDMI 2.1 sockets that support next-gen features such as eARC (Enhanced Audio Return Channel), HFR (High Frame Rate), ALLM (Auto Low Latency Mode), and all current formats of VRR (Variable Refresh Rate). Those last two features will be of particular appeal to those gamers looking to upgrade to the PS5 or Xbox Series X this Christmas.

One fairly big downside for UK buyers is that some of the UK's terrestrial catch-up apps are currently missing from LG's 2020 smart platform. You can obviously add these fairly easily and inexpensively by adding a streamer such as the Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K, but you really shouldn't have to.

Read the full LG OLED48CX review

10. LG OLED55CX This core model from LG's 2020 OLED TV range is a hugely capable all-rounder. SPECIFICATIONS Screen size: 55in (also available in 48in, 65in and 77in) | Type: OLED | Backlight: not applicable | Resolution: 4K | HDR formats supported: HDR10, HLG, Dolby Vision | Operating system: webOS | HDMI inputs: 4 | ARC/eARC: eARC | Optical output: Yes | Dimensions (hwd, without stand): 71 x 123 x 4.7cm Reasons to Buy Picture is exciting but natural Improved motion and dark detail More future-proofed than most Reasons to Avoid Missing UK catch-up apps

We've already covered the new 48-inch version of the CX above, but it's worth remembering that the 55-inch model is still available and arguably offers better value for money.

For not a huge amount more, you get seven extra inches of OLED panel real estate and all of the excellent picture qualities and advanced features of its smaller sibling. It sounds a bit better, too, thanks to the bigger chassis, although the CX isn't the best-sounding TV in its class.

Of course, the 55in CX also shares its little brother's lack of UK catch-up apps, and that will put some people off right away, but if you can forgo these (or don't mind adding them via an external source), this is an extremely compelling all rounder.

Read the full LG OLED55CX review

11. Samsung QE55Q90T Samsung's top 4K model from 2020 is punchy, feature-packed and good value. SPECIFICATIONS Screen size: 55in (also available in 65in, 75in) | Type: QLED | Backlight: direct LED | Resolution: 4K | HDR formats supported: HDR10, HLG, HDR10+ | Operating system: Tizen | HDMI inputs: 4 | ARC/eARC: eARC | Optical output: Yes | Dimensions (hwd, without stand): 71 x 123 x 3.5cm Reasons to Buy Brilliantly bright and punchy Superb operating system Improved motion and sound Reasons to Avoid Slightly exaggerated colours OLEDs offer better blacks

The Samsung Q90T is a slightly tricky proposition. It’s the top 4K TV in Samsung’s 2020 TV range, but as a result of the company’s increased focus on 8K models, it’s also less of a flagship model than last year’s Q90R.

Whether you consider the Q90T to be the true successor to the Q90R or not, it is a better TV overall. It has a more natural balance, significantly better motion and a much-improved sound system. It’s true that it doesn’t go quite as bright or quite as black but, in fairness to Samsung, the Q90T is also more aggressively priced.

More important than how it fares against its discontinued sibling, though, is how it fares against similarly priced 2020 TVs such as the LG OLED55CX and Philips 55OLED805. These sets go blacker and, in the case of the LG, produce brighter highlights in otherwise dark images, but the Samsung is vastly punchier with almost everything you watch and images pop from the screen in a way that OLEDs still can’t match. It also has the best, most app-packed operating system by quite a margin, and a feature set that will keep it relevant for years to come.

There’s no doubt that the Samsung Q90T is an excellent TV, and you certainly shouldn’t discount it for not being an OLED or not having as many dimming zones as its ‘predecessor’.

Read the full Samsung QE55Q90T review

12. Sony KD-55A8 An excellent 4K TV and one of Sony's best OLED offerings to date. SPECIFICATIONS Screen size: 55in (also available in 65in) | Type: OLED | Backlight: not applicable | Resolution: 4K | HDR formats supported: HDR10, HLG, Dolby Vision | Operating system: Android TV 9 | HDMI inputs: 4 | ARC/eARC: eARC | Optical output: Yes | Dimensions (hwd, without stand): 71 x 123 x 5.2cm Reasons to Buy Natural and authentic picture Superb motion handling Crisp, involving sound Reasons to Avoid High-contrast images lack punch Lacking next-gen HDMI features

This set is practically all screen – the black bezel is flush with the screen so you don’t notice it when the set is off. The fact it's so thin puts the emphasis squarely on the screen.

And what a screen it is. Images are beautifully natural, lending themselves to a cinematic authenticity that's great for movies. Dark detail is a particular highlight, though in high contrast sections (like white credits on a black screen) the Sony tends to play it a little safe. We would've liked more punch.

Typically for a Sony, the motion processing is superb, and SDR content remains vibrant and dynamic. It even makes standard definition content watchable. Just.

On the audio side, the A8 lacks a little bass depth and weight, but otherwise impresses with its crisp, dynamic delivery. It sounds a lot better than most of its similarly-priced rivals, though of course we would always recommend partnering it with a dedicated sound system to really enhance the experience.

Read the full Sony KD-55A8 review

13. Panasonic TX-58HX800B This mid-range 4K TV is a fantastic proposition for the money. SPECIFICATIONS Screen size: 58in (also available in 40in, 50in, 65in) | Type: LCD | Backlight: edge LED | Resolution: 4K | HDR formats supported: HDR10, HLG, Dolby Vision, HDR10+ | Operating system: My Home Screen 5.0 | HDMI inputs: 3 | ARC/eARC: ARC | Optical output: Yes | Dimensions (hwd, without stand): 76 x 130 x 6.5cm Reasons to Buy Handles contrast very well Rich, balanced colours Ace motion processing Reasons to Avoid Needs deeper blacks Lacking some apps Price

The Panasonic TX-58HX800B may be towards the bottom of the 2020 Panasonic TV range, but to consider it a low-end set would be a mistake. Indeed, it looks more like a pricier OLED, thanks mostly to the edge-lit LED backlight.

Performance is stunning, especially with dark detail. The colours falter slightly with SDR content, but upscaling brings a wealth of picture detail that otherwise would've been missed. But edge lighting does have its downside.

The screen occasionally leaks a bit of light close to the edge of the frame and the whole panel could be a little better shielded from its light source. But that's just a symptom of mid-range edge-lit LEDs. It's not too noticeable, and is a small compromise given the saving compared to an OLED set.

This Panny's motion handling is superb, too, and the sound has a sense of spaciousness that could convince you you don't need a soundbar (though obviously we would recommend one).

Despite being a little pricier than some mid-range rivals (and its predecessor), the HX800 remains an excellent performance-per-pound proposition.

Read the full Panasonic TX-58HX800B review

14. LG OLED65GX LG's 'Gallery' 4K TV is a thing of beauty, and ideal for wall-mounting. SPECIFICATIONS Screen size: 65in (also available in 55in, 75in) | Type: OLED | Backlight: Not applicable | Resolution: 4K | Operating system: webOS | HDR formats supported: HDR10, HLG, Dolby Vision | Operating system: webOS | HDMI inputs: 4 | ARC/eARC: eARC | Optical output: Yes | Dimensions (hwd, without stand): 83 x 145 x 2cm Reasons to Buy Consistent, natural performance Improved motion and dark detail Lovely design Reasons to Avoid Currently lacks UK catch-up apps No feet or pedestal in the box

While most people will be more than satisfied with one of LG's C-class models, which are the most affordable sets with all of the company's best picture processing, this GX takes that same picture and adds more powerful sound and a beautiful design.

This is LG's 'Gallery' model, and as such is entirely intended for wall-mounting. You don't even get a stand in the box (although feet can be bought separately), with a low-profile mount provided instead. The set is a uniform 2cm deep, which is exceptionally slim. The CX, by comparison, is 4.7cm deep at its thickest point.

Picture-wise, LG has taken the exemplary performance of its 2019 OLEDs and improved it in a few key areas, with dark detail, colour richness and motion handling all getting a worthwhile boost. The set sounds decent, too, particularly for one with essentially invisible speakers.

The only issue for UK buyers is the current lack of certain terrestrial catch-up apps, but LG assures us it's working on this. Either way, this is a stunning TV.

Read the full LG OLED65GX review

15. Sony KD-49XH9505 The XH9505 is the latest in a long line of superb 49in 4K TVs from Sony. SPECIFICATIONS Screen size: 49in (also available in 55in, 65in, 75in 85in) | Type: LCD | Backlight: Direct LED | Resolution: 4K | HDR formats supported: HDR10, HLG, Dolby Vision | Operating system: Android TV 9.0 | HDMI inputs: 4 | ARC/eARC: eARC | Optical output: Yes | Dimensions (hwd, without stand): 63 x 109 x 6.9cm Reasons to Buy Punchy, rich picture performance Vastly improved sound Snappy user experience Reasons to Avoid Same design as previous year Some backlight bloom

There's a lot of pressure on the 49in KD-49XH9505 (XBR-49X950H in the States), as all three of its predecessors have taken home What Hi-Fi? Awards.

The company has basically reused the shell of last year's KD-49XG9005, which is a bit of a shame as it's fairly thick and has awkward-looking feet that give the set an overly wide footprint. But the set looks fairly smart in its own right. You do also get a better remote that's neatly laid out and doesn't require line of sight in order to send commands to the TV.

Most importantly, last year's shell has been stuffed with upgraded kit, including Sony's flagship processor, the X1 Ultimate, which brings with it lots of picture improvements. All told, this is a punchier and more richly coloured performer than its predecessor, with more dark detail and the excellent motion processing for which Sony is renowned. It sounds impressively weighty and solid, too.

Other than a bit of blooming from the direct LED backlight, this is an absolute corker, and the new benchmark for 49in TVs.

Read the full Sony KD-XH9505 review

16. Samsung QE65Q95T It's perhaps not the flagship TV we were expecting, but the Q95T is still a cracking set. SPECIFICATIONS Screen size: 65in (also available in 55in, 75in, 85in) | Type: QLED | Backlight: direct LED | Resolution: 4K | HDR formats supported: HDR10, HLG, HDR10+ | Operating system: Tizen | HDMI inputs: 4 | ARC/eARC: eARC | Optical output: Yes | Dimensions (hwd, without stand): 83 x 145 x 3.5cm Reasons to Buy Rich, solid, natural picture Very good motion Improved sound Reasons to Avoid 'Predecessor' was punchier

Brand new for 2020, the Q95T shares the top spot in Samsung's 2020 4K TV range with the Q90T. The only differences between the two are that the Q95T gets a more stylish, metal remote and the One Connect system, which sees all connections (including power) routed through a separate box that can be easily hidden away.

Somewhat disappointingly, the Q95T and Q90T have fewer dimming zones and go less bright than the Q90R, but they're otherwise better in every meaningful way. They deliver a richer, more solid and more natural picture, as well as better sound.

The Tizen operating system is largely unchanged, and that's no bad thing. No other operating system has as much content or more quickly gets you to what you want to watch.

If you're after Samsung's top 4K model, the sensible money would be spend on the Q90T, but if you like the idea of extremely clever and neat One Connect solution, there's nothing wrong with spending the extra money on the Q95T.

Read the full Samsung QE65Q95T review

17. Hisense R50B7120UK This smart 4K TV is extraordinary value for money. SPECIFICATIONS Screen size: 50in (also available in 43in, 55in, 65in) | Type: LCD | Backlight: Direct LED | Resolution: 4K | Operating system: Roku | HDR support: HDR10, HLG | HDMI inputs: 3 | USBs: 1 | Optical output: Yes | Dimensions (hwd, without stand): 66 x 113 x 8.6cm Reasons to Buy Strong upscaling Clean, dynamic image Excellent Roku platform Reasons to Avoid Not terribly sharp Lacks some dark detail

This is the best cheap 50-inch TV you can buy. The Hisense R50B7120UK is a direct LED-backlit TV, with a 4K resolution, HDR support and all of the apps you could possibly need, thanks to the excellent Roku TV platform (it's the first Roku TV to land in the UK). And all at a staggeringly low price.

It may not look much but in terms of features and connectivity, it surely offers everything you need, from HDMI, optical, USB and headphone connections, to Amazon Prime Video, Netflix, Freeview Play, Apple TV, Disney Plus, Spotify, and plenty more. The universal search could be better but the content is certainly there.

The picture itself is good straight out of the box, too, though tinkering a little with the contrast, brightness and colour settings will yield even better results. Motion is handled confidently, colours are bright and dynamic but never artificial, and while absolute detail in dark scenes can be bettered by more expensive TVs, any flaws here never distract from what is a watchable picture. We can't help but give a hearty recommendation for this budget 50-inch 4K TV.

Read the full Hisense R50B7120UK review

18. Samsung QE55Q80T This 2020 TV is an excellent performance-per-pound proposition SPECIFICATIONS Screen size: 55in (also available in 49in, 65in, 75in, 85in) | Type: QLED | Backlight: direct LED | Resolution: 4K | HDR formats supported: HDR10, HLG, HDR10+ | Operating system: Tizen | HDMI inputs:

This new Samsung QLED set a formidable benchmark for mid-range TVs in 2020, offering a high-end performance at a very reasonable price.

The Q80T looks much like any other Samsung QLED, although it is a little bit chunkier than the Q95T and Q90T above. There's nothing wrong with the specs of those connections, though: the four HDMI inputs support the key features of HDMI 2.1, such as eARC, VRR and HFR. 4K HDR streaming is available via the likes of Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Disney+, Apple TV+. In fact, the app support is superb, with pretty much every video and music streaming site you can think of on offer here. The only feature gap of real significance is the lack of Dolby Vision.

A simple TV to set-up when it comes to getting the best possible picture, the Q80T ultimately delivers a brilliantly dynamic image with deep black levels, excellent contrast and neutral but vibrant colours. While there are rare occasions when watching HDR that a skin tone seems slightly overcooked, the colour balance is a great strength overall, while motion is handled confidently and smoothly throughout our testing. And while we'd recommend a soundbar or some speakers, Samsung's Object Tracking Sound technology provides open, engaging audio.

As well as being excellent in this 55-inch guise, we've also now tested the 65-inch version, and very good that one is, too.

Read the full Samsung QE55Q80T review

Read the full Samsung QE65Q80T review