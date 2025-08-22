Dali is best known for its high-end speakers like the £10k Epikore 3, but the new Kupid speakers are a much more affordable option. A pair costs just £299 (around $400 / AU$600), yet it promises to deliver Dali's signature sound.

Dali's speakers can be a little old school in their looks but the Kupid provides a welcome splash of colour. With options including Golden Yellow and Chilly Blue, alongside more traditional finishes Black Ash, Walnut and Caramel White, they should complement most decors.

Despite its diminutive size and fun colours, Dali claims the speakers deliver "true hi-fi sound".

Like other Dali speakers, it's designed and engineered in-house in Denmark, and promises to maintain Dali's high levels of "precision, performance, and musicality".

This is possible thanks to the proprietary 4.5-inch paper and wood fibre bass/midrange driver, ferrite magnet system and low-loss rubber surround, all of which aim to deliver fast, tight bass and a dynamic midrange.

There's also a custom-developed 26mm ultra-light soft dome tweeter which promises "detailed, extended highs with smooth dispersion and minimal distortion". Dali promises a natural, cohesive soundstage, with the tweeter baffle being tuned for seamless integration with the midrange driver.

Custom crossovers ensure accurate timing, soft roll-off and "exceptional clarity". And a 'dual flare' bass reflex port optimises airflow and minimises resonance, promising low distortion and deep bass.

(Image credit: Dali)

Dali says the Kupid speakers are designed around a philosophy of "keep it simple."

The speakers' consistent impedance of over 4 ohms should ensure smooth performance across a wide range of amplifiers, ​including budget models and streaming amplifiers.

Each speaker also comes with wall brackets and rubber feet, giving you options for installation and positioning.

Dali claims the Kupid speakers are the first product of a new chapter at the company, in which it will aim to make hi-fi more accessible.

The firm has released affordable speakers before – like the Award-winning Spektor 2 and Katch G2 Bluetooth speakers – but more accessible hi-fi speakers are always welcome.

The Dali Kupid speakers go on sale from 1st October for £299 per pair (around $400 / AU$600).

