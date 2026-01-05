Samsung has announced its 2026 TV lineup at CES 2026, and it appears to be a substantial shift from its previous ranges.

The Korean tech titan has set its sights on delivering with nearly every imaginable panel technology. That includes Mini LED, QLED, OLED, QD-OLED and RGB Micro LED (also known as RGB Mini LED).

It hopes to sweeten the deal even further by implementing its Vision AI Companion suite across its entire range.

This includes a raft of AI-backed picture processing features, as well as lifestyle features such as viewing recipes on your TV or connecting your TV to a wider smart home setup.

Football fans are also catered for with the AI Soccer Mode Pro, which will deliver an "exciting gameday experience through AI-driven picture and sound tuning to stadium-level quality", according to Samsung.

The first of the premium new TVs is the colossal new 130-inch Micro RGB. It's the largest size in Samsung's new R95H series, which utilises the newly released Mini RGB LED panel technology, replacing Neo QLED as Samsung's most premium backlit panel tech.

This super-sized set sits within a frame that can be tilted or placed flat against a wall, and it can also be wall-mounted, provided you have a wall large and sturdy enough.

Samsung claims it's packed full of proprietary processing technology, including the company's Micro RGB AI Engine Pro, Micro RGB Colour Booster Pro and Micro RGB HDR Pro systems. It features the company's glare-free panel coating, too, which will be appreciated at this size.

For those with smaller living spaces, Samsung is also offering the R95H in a slightly more conventional 85-inch size. That's still a sizeable screen, but it will take up considerably less space than the frame-clad 130-inch version.

Moving on to OLED, Samsung has also announced a successor to one of the best OLED TVs of 2025. The S95H is the latest entry into the brand's QD-OLED flagship portfolio – but it takes the series in an unexpected new direction.

Inspired by the Frame TV, Samsung has affixed a metallic back plate to this TV with swappable bezels, which also acts as a zero-gap wall mount. This gives the TV a floating effect when wall-mounted, though it can also be set up with a pair of feet for tabletop use.

It features Samsung's latest QD-OLED panel, which can reportedly reach a staggering 2700 nits in a 10 per cent display window, which is a sizeable upgrade over the 2000 nits of the S95F.

Furthermore, it supports Samsung's new HDR10+ Advanced format, with a handful of supported titles coming to Amazon Prime Video in the near future to take advantage of this new HDR format.

Unlike its predecessors, the S95H does not come with a One Connect box. However, there is a new, wireless One Connect box that can be bought separately. This adds an additional four HDMI 2.1 sockets to the four already found in the back of the TV.

It's set to come in the existing 55-, 65-, 77- and 83-inch variants of the S95F, as well as a new compact 48-inch version – though Samsung has yet to confirm if that smallest screen size will come to all regions.

We've already seen this new flagship QD-OLED in action – check out our Samsung S95H hands-on.

Samsung has also referenced a range of other upcoming TVs, though it did not share any specific details regarding these models during its First Look conference at CES.

These include a presumed new flagship 8K model in the form of the QN990H, two step-down OLED models, with the S90H and S85H referenced, a potential step-down Micro RGB called the R90H, and the QN80H, which is likely a new 4K Neo QLED model.

Samsung's lifestyle TV range is also expanding, with the Frame and Frame Pro TVs both getting updated for 2026.

Details on the range as a whole are scarce as of now; however, we expect to learn more information regarding Samsung's full 2026 lineup in the near future.

