Samsung unveils its 2026 TV lineup, headlined by an eye-catching new OLED and its biggest Micro RGB model to date

Samsung is promising big screens packed to the brim with AI for 2026

Samsung has announced its 2026 TV lineup at CES 2026, and it appears to be a substantial shift from its previous ranges.

The Korean tech titan has set its sights on delivering with nearly every imaginable panel technology. That includes Mini LED, QLED, OLED, QD-OLED and RGB Micro LED (also known as RGB Mini LED).

Moving on to OLED, Samsung has also announced a successor to one of the best OLED TVs of 2025. The S95H is the latest entry into the brand's QD-OLED flagship portfolio – but it takes the series in an unexpected new direction.

It's set to come in the existing 55-, 65-, 77- and 83-inch variants of the S95F, as well as a new compact 48-inch version – though Samsung has yet to confirm if that smallest screen size will come to all regions.

We've already seen this new flagship QD-OLED in action – check out our Samsung S95H hands-on.

