Best cheap 4K TVs 2020: the best budget TVs

Best cheap 4K TV Buying Guide: Welcome to What Hi-Fi?'s round-up of the best cheap 4K TVs you can buy in 2020.

Good news: you don't have to spend a fortune to get a great TV. The best cheap TVs combine impressive pictures, good sound and the necessary features for enjoying the ultimate home entertainment experience available right now, and that includes the latest 4K and HDR picture processing.

The TV industry moves faster than most, with big brands such as LG, Samsung and Sony eager to sell new TVs every year, and the TV technology behind those new sets making genuine advances every year. And it's not just the screen manufacturers. Broadcasters and streaming services have pushed HD, 4K and now HDR (high dynamic range) video, in an effort to lure new viewers and improve the quality of their content.

The good news is this technology does trickle down, meaning the best budget TVs can still deliver great picture quality and have the latest specs and features. Take a look below for our picks of the best bargain 4K TVs.

How we choose the best budget TVs

Here at What Hi-Fi? we review hundreds of products every year, including a lot of TVs of all shapes, sizes and types. So how do we come to our review verdicts? And why can you trust them?

The What Hi-Fi? team has more than 100 years experience of reviewing, testing and writing about consumer electronics. We have state-of-the-art testing facilities in London and Bath, where our team of expert reviewers do all our in-house testing. This gives us complete control over the testing process, ensuring consistency.

All the TVs we review are tested in comparison with rival products in the same category, and all review verdicts are agreed upon by the team as a whole rather than a single reviewer, helping to ensure consistency and avoid individual subjectivity.

From all of our TV reviews, we choose the top products to feature in our Best Buys, such as this one. That's why if you take the plunge and buy one of the products recommended below, or on any other Best Buy page, you can rest assured you're getting a What Hi-Fi?-approved product.

(Image credit: Future / Jack Ryan, Amazon Prime)

1. Samsung UE43RU7470 This could be the best budget small TV around right now SPECIFICATIONS Type: LCD | Resolution: 4K | HDR support: HDR10+, HLG | HDMI inputs: 3 | Dimensions (hwd, with stand): 97 x 65 x 34 cm Reasons to Buy Budget price Excellent 1080p upscaling Impressive HDR performance Reasons to Avoid Panel could be brighter Today's Best Deals £429 View at Richer Sounds

For a size of TV that is all too often overlooked, we’re delighted to see that Samsung has served up a stunner for the average household with the modestly priced and brilliantly performing UE43RU7470 range. It’s worth noting that the Samsung UE43RU7470 is said to be technically identical to the other TVs in the range, including the UE43RU7400 and UE43RU7410.

It offers all the expected connections and streaming video apps, plus supports wi-fi and the Bixby voice assistant. Everything that should be delivered in 4K with HDR is, with the TV supporting HDR10, HDR10+ and HLG. There’s no Dolby Vision, though, which is a shame, but also the norm for Samsung TVs.

In terms of performance, you're treated to a subtle, colourful picture that is more natural than some previous models. There’s a richness and variety that Samsung’s Dynamic Crystal Colour technology helps create. Detail is good, even when upscaling lower resolution material. This Samsung seems like impossibly good value. And it is.

Read the full review: Samsung UE43RU7470

(Image credit: Future / Expanse, Amazon Prime )

2. Samsung UE43RU7020 Samsung’s most affordable TV range is worthy of your money SPECIFICATIONS Type: LED | Resolution: 4K | HDR support: HDR10, HDR10+, HLG | HDMI inputs: 3 | Dimensions (hwd, with stand): 97 x 61 x 21 cm Reasons to Buy Good HDR handling Excellent smart platform Strong detail and scaling Competitive price Reasons to Avoid Unimpressive audio Slight colour inconsistency Today's Best Deals £337 View at Amazon

The Samsung UE43RU7020 is the smallest size of the lowest range of Samsung’s 2019 TVs. It is the very bottom. If you are strapped for cash but still want to buy one of the latest flush of Samsung screens, then this is the one. It is a couple of rungs down the ladder compared to the TV above, so you do lose some features.

This TV loses the One Remote and Bixby, but potentially more significant to performance, it also loses Samsung’s Dynamic Crystal Control colour technology, which is replaced by the technically less advanced PurColor. You do however still have all the main streaming video apps, presented in a usable interface, and with plenty of HDR video support alongside the 4K resolution.

In terms of performance, this TV delivers excellent, deep black levels, thanks to an impressively uniform backlight considering the price. 4K detail is good, too, though it doesn't quite match the model above for contrast or colour performance, and viewing angles aren't as strong.

This is still a fine ‘small’ TV - and if you see a deal, it's well worth snapping up.

Read the full review: Samsung UE43RU7020

3. Philips 50PUS6703 Corking across-the-board performance and a nice slice of Ambilight action, all for under £500. SPECIFICATIONS Type: LCD | Resolution: 4K | HDR support: HDR10, HLG | HDMI inputs: 3 | Dimensions (hwd, with stand): 70 x 113 x 23cm Reasons to Buy Great handling of detail Good range of streaming and catch-up apps Ambilight Reasons to Avoid Dull user interface Uninspired remote Difficult to set up Today's Best Deals Check Amazon

This Philips 50-inch 4K HDR TV has the company's eye-catching Ambilight picture technology, all that screen, and all the smart TV apps you need. What’s more, it delivers a picture performance that’s genuinely brilliant for the price. It can be a little bit fussy to use but there's no arguing with the deal on offer here.

Play some 4K content and this Philips offers striking but nuanced colours, with natural skin tones. There's texture to background details and impressive close-up insight, even when dropping to HD video. Black levels don't always reveal every dark detail but you do get rich, inky dark scenes, so it's a reasonable compromise.

For its price, even the sound quality is acceptable - it is a very slim TV after all - and the improved interface is OK if not as intuitive as some rivals. A fine value 4K TV.

Read the full Philips 50PUS6703 review

4. Samsung UE40MU6400U This Award-winning set delivers a very good 4K picture at an extremely tempting price. Bargain hunters, look no further. SPECIFICATIONS Type: LCD | Resolution: 4K | HDR support: HDR10 | HDMI inputs: 3 | Dimensions (hwd, with stand): 57 x 90 x 30cm Reasons to Buy All the streaming apps you need Impressive detail and definition Great value Reasons to Avoid You can better HDR performance Today's Best Deals £429 View at Hughes 229 Amazon customer reviews ☆ ☆ ☆ ☆ ☆

Looking for a 4K TV in a sensible size and at an extremely reasonable price? You’ve found it. A few years old now, this is still available at a very tempting price and while this Samsung MU range TV may not have all the bells and whistles of Samsung's top-of-the-range sets, it does come with an impressively good picture performance for the money, as well as just enough apps and features.

Amazon Video and Netflix are here, as is HDR support and a smattering of HDMI inputs. It's simple to get started and one of the easier TVs we've reviewed when it comes to getting the picture looking spot-on.

While it’s fair to say that the impact of 4K is more keenly felt at larger screen sizes, there’s no denying the improvements to sharpness and detail seen even on a 40in display. You get a crisp, detailed picture, with solid contrast and colour reproduction. The upscaler is very good, too, so you get great results from 4K, HD and SD.

Read the full review: Samsung UE40MU6400U

(Image credit: Future / Modern Love, Amazon Prime)

5. Panasonic TX-40GX800 Panasonic’s edge-lit LED TV proves punchy and vibrant SPECIFICATIONS Type: LCD | Resolution: 4K | HDR support: HDR10, HDR10+, Dolby Vision, HLG | HDMI inputs: 3 | Dimensions (hwd, with stand): 51.7 x 90 x 6.3cm (w/o stand) Reasons to Buy Vibrant, punchy picture Superb colour credentials Comprehensive HDR support Clear, balanced audio Reasons to Avoid Image lacks nuance SDR detail can drift Basic audio performance Today's Best Deals £574.80 View at Amazon

Panasonic collaborated with Hollywood colourist Stefan Sonnefeld in the creation of the HCX processor for its top-of-the-line 2018 OLED TVs. One year later, that same bundle of silicon is now the beating heart of the GX800 range. But the Panasonic TX-40GX800 is no OLED; it’s just a plain old LED – and an edge-lit LED at that. That makes for nice, slim design.

For a 40-inch TV at this price point, we would expect a good-looking 4K set with as much HDR codec support as possible and we might also hope that Dolby Atmos featured. Thankfully, the Panasonic TX-40GX800 does all of this – it's perhaps just a little bit more expensive than we might like given the size and overall performance. But still a fine 40-inch TV.

Read the full Panasonic TX-40GX800 review

(Image credit: Hisense / The Marvelous Mrs Maisel, Amazon Prime)

6. Hisense H55O8BUK One of the most affordable OLEDs you can buy SPECIFICATIONS Type: OLED | Resolution: 4K | HDR support: HDR10, Dolby Vision, HLG | HDMI inputs: 4 | Dimensions (hwd, with stand): 70.7 x 122.6 x 5.9cm Reasons to Buy Smart styling Simple operating system Most major apps Rich, sharp and detailed picture Reasons to Avoid Weak motion processing Comparative lack of dark detail Colours could be more nuanced Today's Best Deals Low Stock £999 View at John Lewis

This is a big, cheap OLED TV. And with this Hisense O8B using an LG panel, it’s tempting to assume that you’ll get a similar performance for significantly less money. And that's almost true. It's well connected, has all the inputs, outputs and features you would expect, including support for the latest HDR video formats: Dolby Vision, HDR10 and HLG.

You have to do some tweaking but once set up, you're treated to an image that’s rich without being noticeably unnatural, sharp without obvious over-processing, and bright without looking blown out. It can't quite match the performance of the LG C9, which is now not a lot more money, but it remains a fine TV in its own right.

Read the full review: Hisense H55O8BUK

(Image credit: Future)

7. Panasonic TX-50GX800B Broad format support and a natural performance make this a great budget TV SPECIFICATIONS Type: LCD | Resolution: 4K | HDR support: HDR10, HDR10+, HLG, Dolby Vision | HDMI inputs: 3 | Dimensions (hwd, with stand): 65 x 112 x 6.2cm Reasons to Buy HDR10+ and Dolby Vision Smooth, natural performance Lots of detail Reasons to Avoid Weak viewing angles Others are punchier Average sound Today's Best Deals £658.97 View at Amazon

Despite its affordable price tag, this Panasonic majors on supporting just about every HDR format going - crucial if you want to see 4K video looking its best. In fact, Panasonic thinks HDR is more important on budget sets than premium sets, and certainly the evidence here is pretty compelling.

The picture produced is natural, clean and crisp, and delivers smooth motion. Black levels are pretty good, too. It can't match flagship TV performance, and off-axis performance struggles the same way most cheaper LCD TVs do, but otherwise we can't complain about this Panasonic.

Amazon and Netflix are here in all their 4K HDR glory, there are enough HDMI and USB connections, plus optical and headphone outputs. Despite typically lightweight sound from a flatscreen TV, we still think the performance here is good enough to make this a great budget 50 inch 4K TV.

Read the full review Panasonic TX-50GX800B

8. Philips 55POS9002 A 4K HDR OLED TV with Ambilight and cracking picture quality. SPECIFICATIONS Type: OLED | Resolution: 4K | HDR support: HDR10 | HDMI inputs: 4 | Dimensions (hwd, with stand): 72 x 123 x 48cm Reasons to Buy Stunning HDR performance Ambilight is as lovely as ever Decent sound Reasons to Avoid Glaring app omissions Some rivals offer greater nuance Motion processing isn’t quite perfect Today's Best Deals £999 View at Amazon 25 Amazon customer reviews ☆ ☆ ☆ ☆ ☆

An LG OLED panel with Philips' Ambilight TV technology sounded good to us and luckily this TV turned out to be as good as it sounds. In fact, even without Ambilight it would be one of our favourite televisions of the last couple of years.

The Android OS interface ensures most of the apps you'd expect to be here are present, though Amazon Video was missing when we tested it. In short, this is a superb TV, and yet another enhancement of LG’s OLED tech. If HDR is your prime concern (and it should be) this should be right at the top of your new telly shortlist.

Read the full Philips 55POS9002 review

9. Hisense H43AE6100UK One of the cheapest and most cheerful 4K TVs around SPECIFICATIONS Type: LED | Resolution: 4K | HDR support: HDR10, HLG | HDMI inputs: 3 | Dimensions (hwd, with stand): 61 x 97 x 21cm Reasons to Buy Fantastic price Good features and apps Balanced, detailed pictures Reasons to Avoid Poor HDR performance Weak blacks Tinny sound Today's Best Deals £416.48 View at Amazon 209 Amazon customer reviews ☆ ☆ ☆ ☆ ☆

For a bargain price, Hisense will sell you a 43in 4K HDR screen with an edge LED backlight. The HDR is actually something of a busted flush, but the H43AE6100UK is in many ways quite the bargain. Hisense takes the liberty of pre-installing most apps so that they’re more or less ready to go when you are, and that includes Netflix and Amazon, both in 4K and HDR.

Colours are decent – vibrant within the set’s brightness limits but also natural and relatively nuanced. There’s reasonable detail and sharpness, too. Unfortunately the HDR performance proves poor but for this money, in every other aspect, it's cheap and cheerful.

Read the full Hisense H43AE6100UK review