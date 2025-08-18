Getting onto our list of the best hi-fi speakers is a big deal. We test a lot of speakers across a wide range of prices and types, and any movement in the product we review at any given price point is cause for celebration, given how fierce the competition can be.

Despite having reviewed a healthy host of speakers this year, including the very likeable Neat Iota II (£1095 / $1699), the budget Q Acoustics 5010 (£399 / $749) and the charming Ruark Audio Sabre-R (£699 / $899), our core recommendations have remained reasonably unchanged, making it a big deal when a brand new speaker comes in to become a new favourite at any price.

Happily, we have a new entry in the shape of the Acoustic Energy AE300 Mk2. We haven't had Acoustic Energy speakers in our test rooms for quite some time, but the AE300 have made such an impression that they've ousted the Bowers & Wilkins 607 S3 – multiple What Hi-Fi? Award winners and longstanding favourites – as our pick as the best mid-priced standmounts.

We love your energy...

The two-way AE300 Mk2 combine a 29mm fabric dome tweeter with a relatively small 12cm mid/bass (Image credit: What Hi-Fi?)

The second-gen AE300 aren't the showiest or the most bombastic standmounts we've ever heard. They're somewhat modest in how they present music, so that when we reviewed them a few weeks back, we weren't initially bowled over during our first hours of testing.

The thing is, the AE300 Mk2 are so subtle, refined and talented that they will slowly but surely win you round. At this price, the rival B&W 606 S3 (£749 / $1100) are more showy and punchy, but the Acoustic Energy are so nicely balanced and well-integrated, not to mention detailed and cohesive, that we always felt ourselves drawn back to their charms. The surgeon's scalpel over the blacksmith's hammer, shall we say.

To quote from our review, "The Acoustic Energy AE300 Mk2’s performance is the very definition of a slow burner. Our initial impression is one of a competent but unremarkable performer, but over time, we find going back to almost any other speaker that costs similar money a bit of a chore."

They're not boring, either, producing agility and poise at the lower end and showcasing a prize handling of dynamics and rhythms, presenting the latter with conviction and pleasing levels of articulation.

We think they'll win many fans, provided they're given time to work their magic on a patient listener who can give them the attention they deserve.

The AE300 don't necessarily grab you from the outset, but give them a bit of time and you'll realise just how special they are. They certainly get a wholehearted recommendation from us.

