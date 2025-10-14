Best standmount speakers 2025

Dali Kupid
Small, great sounding and wonderfully affordable. The Dali Kupid are an easy recommendation
Acoustic Energy AE300 Mk2
The Acoustic Energy AE300 Mk2 were a slow burning hit with our reviewers and represent superb value
PMC Prodigy 1
PMC’s entry-level standmounts are a repeat winner and an excellent option for any music fan
Epos ES-7N
Their clear, forthright and expressive sound wins the ES-7N a What Hi-Fi? Award for the second year in a row
PMC Prophecy 1
The Prophecy 1 are astonishingly talented standmounters capable of delivering class-leading performance
Ruark MR1 Mk3
Ruark's new tiny speakers are the best option for music fans tight on space
