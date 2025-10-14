What Hi-Fi? Awards banner
Best standmount speakers 2025

Best standmount speaker under £500

Dali Kupid standmount speakers on wooden hi-fi rack in front of bookcase

Dali Kupid

Read the full review here

Small, great sounding and wonderfully affordable. The Dali Kupid are an easy recommendation

Best standmount speaker £500-£1000

Acoustic Energy AE300 Mk2 standmount speakers on white surface in front of busy bookshelf

Acoustic Energy AE300 Mk2

Read the full review here

The Acoustic Energy AE300 Mk2 were a slow burning hit with our reviewers and represent superb value

Best standmount speaker £1000-£1500

Standmount speakers: PMC Prodigy 1

PMC Prodigy 1

Read the full review here

PMC’s entry-level standmounts are a repeat winner and an excellent option for any music fan

Best standmount speaker £1500-£2500

Epos ES-7N standmount speakers on wooden table in front of bookcases

Epos ES-7N

Read the full review here

Their clear, forthright and expressive sound wins the ES-7N a What Hi-Fi? Award for the second year in a row

Best standmount speaker over £2500

PMC Prophecy 1 standmount speakers on wooden hi-fi rack in front of bookcase

PMC Prophecy 1

Read the full review here

The Prophecy 1 are astonishingly talented standmounters capable of delivering class-leading performance

Best desktop speakers

Ruark MR1 Mk3 active speakers on wooden hi-fi rack in front of bookcase

Ruark MR1 Mk3

Read the full review here

Ruark's new tiny speakers are the best option for music fans tight on space

Alastair Stevenson
Alastair Stevenson
Editor in Chief

Alastair is What Hi-Fi?’s editor in chief. He has well over a decade’s experience as a journalist working in both B2C and B2B press. During this time he’s covered everything from the launch of the first Amazon Echo to government cyber security policy. Prior to joining What Hi-Fi? he served as Trusted Reviews’ editor-in-chief. Outside of tech, he has a Masters from King’s College London in Ethics and the Philosophy of Religion, is an enthusiastic, but untalented, guitar player and runs a webcomic in his spare time. 

