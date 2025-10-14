Best accessories 2025

Rega Fono MM Mk5
Offering a fast punchy sound that's yet to be beaten, the Rega Fono MM Mk5 wins for another year
Graham Slee Reflex M
The minimalist Graham Slee Reflex M's exceptional sonic talent earn it this year's Award
Vertere Phono-1 MkII L
The Vertere Phono-1 MkII L retains its crown with its stellar dynamic expression and rhythmic drive fending off rivals
Chord Company RumourX (2022)
Great sound, competitive price and for another year, a What Hi-Fi? Award-winner
Chord Company C-line
The C-line remains the cable to get in its class
Chord Company ClearwayX ARAY Analogue RCA
Able to bring out better control, drive and detail from your system, Chord's premium cable retains its lead for another year
Goldring E3
A fantastic and affordable all-rounder that's also a repeat What Hi-Fi? Award-winner
Sumiko Rainier
A well-rounded and entertaining cartridge, the Sumiko Rainier earns another What Hi-Fi? Award this year
Nagaoka MP-200
Super all-round performance earn the Nagaoka MP-200 another win
Ortofon MC X30
The Ortofon MC X30 remains a bit of a no-brainer purchase at this price
The latest hi-fi, home cinema and tech news, reviews, buying advice and deals, direct to your inbox.
Alastair is What Hi-Fi?’s editor in chief. He has well over a decade’s experience as a journalist working in both B2C and B2B press. During this time he’s covered everything from the launch of the first Amazon Echo to government cyber security policy. Prior to joining What Hi-Fi? he served as Trusted Reviews’ editor-in-chief. Outside of tech, he has a Masters from King’s College London in Ethics and the Philosophy of Religion, is an enthusiastic, but untalented, guitar player and runs a webcomic in his spare time.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.