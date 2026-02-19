Check your cans! Big-name headphones may have "hazardous" materials in them

Sennheiser, Bose, and Samsung are among those tested in new research

Sennheiser HD 620S headphones
(Image credit: What Hi-Fi?)

Whether they are an essential tool for your commute or your favourite way to jam out to music, headphones are a huge part of our daily lives.

But new research has suggested that these essential pieces of technology are hiding something rather nasty. ToxFree LIFE for All – a partnership of central European civil society groups – found that hazardous chemicals were present in every single pair of headphones used in the study, as reported by The Guardian.

Karolína Brabcová, chemical expert at Arnika, part of the ToxFree LIFE for All project, told The Guardian: “Although there is no immediate health risk, the long-term exposures – especially for vulnerable groups like teenagers – is of great concern. There is no ‘safe’ level for endocrine disruptors that mimic our natural hormones.”

