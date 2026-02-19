Whether they are an essential tool for your commute or your favourite way to jam out to music, headphones are a huge part of our daily lives.

But new research has suggested that these essential pieces of technology are hiding something rather nasty. ToxFree LIFE for All – a partnership of central European civil society groups – found that hazardous chemicals were present in every single pair of headphones used in the study, as reported by The Guardian.

That includes headphones from brands such as Samsung, Bose, Sennheiser and Panasonic, according to the report.

The chemicals in question are Bisphenol A (which appeared in 98 per cent of samples) and its substitute, Bisphenol S, which was found in more than 75 per cent.

These are synthetic chemicals used to stiffen plastic. But they mimic the action of oestrogen inside organisms, and cause a range of effects, including early onset of puberty in girls, feminisation of males and even cancer. Despite this, the chemicals continue to be used in a range of consumer goods.

That is particularly concerning in the case of headphones, as previous studies have shown that bisphenols can migrate from synthetic materials into sweat and be absorbed through the skin.

The study also found phthalates in the tested headphones, potent reproductive toxins that can impair fertility; chlorinated paraffins, which have been linked to liver and kidney damage. These were detected in smaller quantities than the bisphenols, however.

Karolína Brabcová, chemical expert at Arnika, part of the ToxFree LIFE for All project, told The Guardian: “Although there is no immediate health risk, the long-term exposures – especially for vulnerable groups like teenagers – is of great concern. There is no ‘safe’ level for endocrine disruptors that mimic our natural hormones.”

Bisphenol A-containing materials also include coatings for the inside of food cans, clothing designs, shop receipts and dental fillings, so it's certainly not an issue unique to headphones.

While normal exposure is below the level currently associated with risk, some countries have taken steps to reduce exposure on a precautionary basis, in particular by banning Bisphenol A from baby bottles.

The study did not publish a full list of the headphone brands tested, so it is not yet clear exactly which models were under the microscope.

We have contacted the named companies for comment, and we will update the story if we hear back.

