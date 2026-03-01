Anker has launched its latest pair of noise-cancelling wireless headphones, the Soundcore Space 2, at the Mobile World Congress (MWC) in Barcelona.

A £130 / $130 price tag means they sit in the mid-price range of wireless headphones, where the Austrian Audio Hi-X25BT are our current Award winners.

The Hi-X25BT, however, do not have active noise cancellation (ANC), while the Soundcore Space 2 very much do. ANC on the new Soundcore headphones is provided by an "advanced, four-stage, low-frequency noise cancelling system", which Anker says automatically adjusts for “optimal performance on the go”.

Driving their sonic performance are 40mm double-layer drivers, consisting of a silk diaphragm with metal ceramic material. These promise to produce “full, rich bass, clear vocals and crystal clear highs”, according to the Chinese electronics manufacturer.

The LDAC codec is supported, so users can stream hi-res audio up to 24-bit/96kHz over Bluetooth from compatible devices. Audio can also be personalised via the Soundcore app, which features HearID 3.0, a clever function that tests the user’s hearing and customises audio to add lower, mid or higher frequencies, depending on what it deems to be lacking.

(Image credit: Anker)

A claimed 70-hour battery life (50 with ANC turned on) means they would last as long as the four-star, recently reviewed Philips TAH8000E. This is more than twice as long as the Award-winning Austrian Audio (30 hours).

To make voice calls clearer, Anker includes three microphones and AI noise reduction. Meanwhile, soft memory foam padding and an "ergonomic" design aim to keep the headphones comfortable throughout all-day use.

Additionally, these wireless headphones feature Smart Wearing Detection, meaning audio playback stops automatically once they are removed from the head and restarts again once put back on.

Scheduled for global release on 21st April, the new headphones will be available in three finishes: linen white, jet black or seafoam green.

The Soundcore Space 2 wireless headphones will cost £130 / $130, while Australian price is TBC.

