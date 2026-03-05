South Korean tech giant LG has announced how much its new C6 and G6 OLED TVs will set you back, and it's good news.

Both models are available now for pre-order and will be hitting the shelves this month in the US, although it's not clear yet if this will be the same in the UK.

But what do these models offer? Starting off with the LG C6, it is packing new panel tech in the form of Primary RGB Tandem OLED – arguably the first major panel upgrade that the C-series has ever had.

There is a catch, though: only the 77- and 83-inch versions of the C6 are getting the fresh OLED panel tech. The smaller (42-, 48-, 55- and 65-inch) models will once again be W-OLED TVs.

All sizes of the C6 also benefit from an upgrade to LG's Alpha 11 Gen 3 processor.

We got a chance to see the LG C6 up close back in January during a hands-on session of both the 77 and 83-inch versions.

Our senior staff writer Lewis Epson saw them in action and noted: "We have spent a considerable amount of time staring at the C5 in various sizes, as well as the G5, so we could certainly see some picture improvements, especially relating to brightness and colour."

We need to do a lot more testing on the LG C6 to confirm any sort of verdict, but it's certainly an exciting prospect.

Official pricing for the C6 in the US is as follows:

LG OLED42C6: $1399

LG OLED48C6: $1599

LG OLED55C6: $1999

LG OLED65C6: $2699

LG OLED77C6: $3699

LG OLED83C6: $5299

That's practically identical to the price of its predecessors, bar one exception. The 83-inch LG C5 launched at $5399, making the C6 release $100 less expensive. It's still a hefty price tag, but we'll take even a small saving.

Turning to the LG G6, there's also a lot to feel excited about. LG claims the flagship OLED TV is capable of going 20 per cent brighter than the G5 it replaces.

The brand also claims that the TV will deliver blacks deeper than 0.24 nits in a room with 500 lux of ambient light. That’s the sort of light that is recommended for tasks such as reading and sewing, so pretty bright.

It is also sporting the Primary RGB Tandem OLED panel structure found in the two largest C6 offerings, which includes dual blue layers for enhanced light efficiency and brightness, alongside red and green layers.

The pricing for the LG G6 is as follows:

LG OLED55G6: $2499

LG OLED65G6: $3399

LG OLED77G6: $4499

LG OLED83G6: $6499

LG OLED97G6: $24,999

Like with the C6, the pricing of the G6 has remained pretty much the same compared to last year's iterations.

When we saw the LG G6 at CES earlier this year, we were able to see the new model in action. Although the content shown and testing scenario were far from ideal, we commented: "A lot of LG’s demonstration content centred around gems and jewellery with glints of light reflecting off of them, and here we saw more dazzling highlights."

There's no word on UK pricing yet, but we will keep you updated when we learn more.

