Best LG C4 deals: get the 5-star C4 OLED TV at the lowest price

The C4 puts LG back on top. While 2023's C3 was still a very good TV, it was bested by Sony's A80L for both picture and sound. But thanks to added picture pop and dynamism, not to mention a significantly better audio performance, the C4 is now the best mid-range OLED TV you can buy.

The C-Series has long been LG's most compelling offering. It bundles near-flagship picture quality and processing but without the design flourishes and added extras (or price tag) of the range-topping G-Series. They're also great for gamers, with four HDMI 2.1 ports allowing full-fat gaming from multiple consoles plugged in at once (even if you have a soundbar hooked up as well, which you definitely should).

The C4 comes in six sizes: 42, 48, 55, 65, 77 and 83 inches. We've only reviewed the 65-incher so far, but it floored us, earning five stars. Below are the best prices for all sizes.

The C4 is a big improvement on the C3 it replaces. We found the C3 a little dull, and while the C4 has very similar specs, its picture is considerably more exciting. The 65-inch model offers a much brighter and sharper image, but this added vibrancy is balanced by extra realism and authenticity. Add much better sound than the C3's rather lacklustre performance, and you've got possibly the most compelling mid-range TV of 2024 so far.

LG OLED42C4 (42-inch)

Launch price: £1400 / $1500 / AU$2200

There aren't many 42-inch OLED TVs around at the moment, which is to the OLED42C4's advantage. We haven't tested this model, but its predecessor beat Sony's latest 42-incher, the 2022-launched XR-42A90K, so we have no reason to think the C4 won't put more ground between them.

You get all the specs of the bigger screen sizes, but in a more compact form factor. Smaller TVs aren't usually as bright as their larger range mates, and the 42-inch model is the only one with feet instead of a central stand.

The specs are impressive. Gamers are served by four HDMI 2.1 ports enabling 4K/120Hz, VRR and ALLM. You also get up to a 144Hz refresh rate for high-end gaming PCs, HGIG and NVIDI G-Sync. In terms of HDR, it supports HDR10, HLG and Dolby Vision.

The only downside is the comparatively weak 20W audio output. But that's to be expected for a TV this size.

LG OLED48C4 (48-inch)

Launch price: £1500 / $1600 / AU$2499

The main difference between this and the 42-incher is the stand. The 42-incher has feet, while this model (and every other size) has a pedestal stand. Because the stand is positioned centrally, it should fit a wider range of surfaces than the smaller model. Though given how small the 42-incher is, it shouldn't be too hard to find it a suitable surface.

The pedestal stand does make it a bit trickier to fit a soundbar, however. The 48-incher doubles its smaller sibling's sound output (40W compared to 20W), but it will still undoubtedly be improved by a soundbar (as all TVs are).

Otherwise, its specs are the same as the 42-inch model.

LG OLED55C4 (55-inch)

Launch price: £1900 / $1999 / AU$3299

The C3 models sized 55 inches and above featured brighter OLED panels than the smaller versions, so we would assume this is the case again this year. Though LG has claimed an increased brightness across the range, so the differences between sizes might be less noticeable. We won't know until we've tested more than one model.

You get the same Alpha 9 Gen 7 processor as the other models, and the same 40W speaker system as the 48-inch variant. The 55-incher has the same stand as the 48-inch model too.

LG OLED65C4 (65-inch)

Launch price: £2700 / $2699 / AU$4299

The 65-inch C4 is a great TV. We've tested it, so we can say so with confidence. From the spec sheet, you can't see much difference from the C3 it replaces, but in person it's a different beast.

The gaming specs are a little better, with the refresh rate upping to 144Hz for PC gamers and full Nvidia G-Sync VRR certification. The audio has also been upgraded to virtual 11.1.2 sound upmixing (up from the 9.1.2 of the C3) with enhanced voice remastering for greater dialogue clarity. But these don't tell the full story.

The picture quality is significantly brighter and punchier than the C3, putting it back above the Sony A80L. This added richness and vibrancy combines with a more natural authenticity to create stunningly lifelike images. The sound too is streets ahead of its predecessor: it's weighty, punchy and dynamic, though like almost every TV in existence, it will be beaten by a half decent soundbar.

Even if you can't stretch to a soundbar, you'll be well served by the 65-inch C4. It's one of the frontrunners for TV of the year so far. And in the UK, it launched at a cheaper price than the C3!

Read our full LG OLED65C4 review

LG OLED77C4 (77-inch)

Launch price: £3800 / $3699 / AU$5999

Now this is just getting silly. It's basically the same TV as the five-star 65 incher, but enlarged to a quite ridiculous 77 inches.

It has to make do with the same 40W speaker system as every model from the 48 incher up, which might feel quite underpowered with a screen this size. But if you're spending this amount on a TV, the least you can do is partner it with a soundbar. Better yet, opt for a full surround sound system.

LG OLED83C4 (83-inch)

Launch price: £6000 / $5399 / AU$7999

Is the 77-inch model too small for you? Maybe the 83-inch C4 will float your boat.

Again, it's the same but bigger, with a wider stand to support its ridiculous size. If you have a 'bigger is better' outlook on life, it's the TV for you.

