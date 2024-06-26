Best LG G4 deals: get the best price on a five-star MLA OLED TV

The LG G4 is LG's 2024 flagship TV and offers brilliant picture quality and general improvements on previous generations. The previous model, the G3, was the first OLED TV to use Micro Lens Array (MLA) technology, which helps deliver brightness levels comparable with backlit models without spoiling the perfect blacks and contrast control you would expect from a top-tier OLED.

There are five sizes of LG G4 available: 55, 65, 77, 83, and 97 inches. We've only had the 65-inch version in for review so far, which performed impressively and earned a full five-star review. Traits we were particularly pleased with include the brilliantly bright picture, the top-notch gaming specs, and the smooth motion handling. All models come with LG's new Alpha 11 processor, which is also found in the M4 TV (which is essentially a G4 with additional wireless capabilities).

A new flagship TV of this calibre will usually come with a sizeable price tag, so it's always good to try and find a discount where possible – and we're here to simplify things. Allow us to give you the full lowdown on this TV and round up the best G4 deals available right now.

LG OLED55G4 (55-inch)

(Image credit: LG Electronics)

Launch price: £2400 / $2299 / AU$4199

Starting the roster is the 55-inch G4. Like the G3 that came before it, this is the smallest size on the market so if you want to feast your eyes on some second-generation Micro Lens Array action, you will need room for a screen this size.

The G4 supports several HDR formats: HLG, HDR10, and Dolby Vision. It features four HDMI 2.1 ports rated at 48Gbps, all capable of handling 4K/120Hz, VRR, and ALLM, which is excellent news for PS5 or Xbox Series X owners. There is an HDMI eARC socket for connecting soundbars or other audio equipment alongside an optical connection if that's more your style. You can see the best deals on this set below.

LG OLED65G4 (65-inch)

(Image credit: What Hi-Fi? / Netflix, Tour De France Unchained)

Launch price: £3299 / $3299 / AU$5299

The 65-inch G4 is the version that we spent time reviewing, and we were very impressed. It's an undeniable step in the right direction for LG TVs and while it doesn't completely reinvent the overall formula, it improves on everything that made the G3 an excellent TV.

From stellar HDR performance to immersive colours and excellent motion handling, the 65-inch G4 is a TV that we recommend to anyone with the space and budget available – hopefully a fresh discount helps make that possible. Check out the latest prices below.

LG OLED77G4 (77-inch)

(Image credit: LG Electronics)

Launch price: £4499 / $4599 / AU$7999

Up next, we've got the 77-inch G4. It's pretty much the same TV as the 65-inch model but with an even bigger display. All versions of the G4 use the same 60-watt audio system, which we noted sounded thin with the 65-inch version, so this is likely to be especially true with even bigger versions. If you're spending this much on a TV, we recommend pairing it with a quality soundbar or, even better, a full surround sound system if you have the space.

As we scale up in size, the price increases too, so it's even more worthwhile to keep an eye out for any discounts as we move down this list.

LG OLED83G4 (83-inch)

(Image credit: LG Electronics)

Launch price: £6999 / $6299 / AU$9999

If 77 inches isn't enough for you, LG has a few more models up its sleeve, with the next size being the 83-inch G4. As with the 77-inch version, we expect to see all the same quality and strengths that were on display with the 65-inch, just scaled up for an even bigger screen. As this is one of the priciest versions, you'll definitely want to keep a lookout for any potential discounts.

LG OLED97G4 (97-inch)

(Image credit: LG Electronics)

Launch price: £24,999 / $24,999

Lastly, we have LG's largest G4 – the 97-inch version. It's absolutely enormous and costs significantly more than even the 83-inch version. It's unlikely many people will even have space for a TV of this size and we may not see any sizeable discounts anytime soon, however, there's no harm in keeping an eye out...

MORE:

LG C4 vs C3: is LG's 2024 'value' OLED TV better than last year's?

LG G4 vs C4: is it worth upgrading to the range-topper?

These are the best OLED TVs

And all the best TV deals