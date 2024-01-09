LG C4 vs G4: the key differences between LG's new OLED TVs

LG's new OLED TVs are always one of the highlights of the AV calendar, and this year is no different. The South Korean firm has revealed all of its new OLEDs – alongside its QNED TVs – at CES 2024, but two models stand out from the rest: the C4 and G4.

These both sit between the entry-level B4 and top-tier M3 Wireless, often making them the most popular in terms of the balance of features, performance and price point that they strike.

The C4 and G4 both pack plenty of envelope-pushing technology, but there are, of course, differences between them. Looking to find out what they are so you can plan your next TV choice accordingly? You've come to the right place...

LG C4 vs G4: price

As is typical for LG TV launches at CES, prices for 2024 models haven't been released yet, and most likely won't until they are about to hit shop shelves in March/April. But their long line of predecessors can certainly set our expectations of what those forthcoming figures might be.

The G4 is the higher-end model and so will cost more. Here's a table comparing the launch prices of last year's C3 and G3 to give you an idea of the price gap between them.

Swipe to scroll horizontally Size LG C3 LG G3 42in £1500 / $1400 / AU$2595 N/A 48in £1600 / $1500 / AU$2895 N/A 55in £2100 / $1900 / AU$3295 £2600 / $2500 / AU$4195 65in £2900 / $2600 / AU$4295 £3500 / $3300 / AU$5295 77in £4000 / $3600 / AU$6795 £5000 / $4500 / AU$8395 83in £6500 / $5300 / AU$8995 £7500 / $6500 / AU$10,995

What we do know is that these launch prices tend to come down steadily in the months following their release. The 'outgoing' 65-inch C3 and G3, for example, are currently around £1200/$1400/AU$2000 cheaper than at launch.

LG C4 vs G4: design

(Image credit: LG)

Both the C4 and G4 are now official, having launched at CES 2024, though we've only seen photos of the latter at the moment. We will, however, be going hands-on with both TVs very soon, and will update this article then.

Design differences between the two predominantly concern placement. The C4 comes with a stand (or feet in the case of the 42-inch model), while the G4 is designed to be wall-mounted and so instead of a stand comes with the Zero Gap Wall Mount for hanging it flush against your wall. You can buy a stand for the G4, but it will cost you extra.

We actually preferred the look of last year's C3 over its pricier G3 sibling, so we'll have to see if that remains the case with the 2024 versions...

LG C4 vs G4: features

Note: this is the 48-inch LG C3, as pictures of the C4 weren't available at time of publication. (Image credit: What Hi-Fi? / Netflix, Overhaul)

Naturally, being a pricier model, the G4 offers some extra features over the C4. Like the G3, it has next-gen Micro Lens Array (MLA) panel technology and a heatsink, both of which help increase picture brightness. This is also facilitated by the new Alpha 11 processor that unleashes a new Peak Highlighter feature. LG says this will reach a peak brightness level 150 per cent higher than a 'traditional' OLED (such as the B4) but only within a small 3 per cent window. Expect punchy, bright highlights then.

The Alpha 11 brings other improvements too – a 70 per cent increase in graphics power and a 30 per cent boost to general processing. Two new features also come as part of LG's AI Picture Pro: AI Director Processing (which adapts the picture to best match the director's intended colour tone) and Object Enhancing by Visual Perception (which analyses and enhances each pixel).

Better audio is another promise of the Alpha 11. AI Sound Pro will now process virtual 11.1.2 surround upmixing (up from 9.1.2 on the G3), while a voice remastering feature improves dialogue clarity.

New gaming features? Why of course. The refresh rate has been upped from 120Hz to 144Hz for PC gamers, while full Nvidia G-Sync certification makes its debut. The C4 gets these too, to complement its already excellent suite of gaming features: four HDMI 2.1 ports, LG's Game Optimiser menu, ALLM and VRR.

This year marks the first time LG's C- and G- series models have different processors. The C4 misses out on the Alpha 11, instead getting an upgraded version of the Alpha 9 found in last year's C3. This allows for the same audio upmixing and voice mastering as the G4, but not the Peak Highlighter feature. It also lacks the heatsink and MLA technology of the G4. Still, LG claims the C4 will still be brighter than its C3 predecessor.

Will the G4 be significantly brighter than the C4 as a result of these differences? Theoretically, yes, but we hope to find out how that translates in practice very soon.

Both the G4 and C4 run the same webOS 24 operating system, which comes with at least five years of free updates, recommendations on the home screen, password-protected user accounts and more. You can read the full feature list here.

LG C4 vs G4: picture

Note: this is the 65-inch LG G3, as pictures of the G4 were limited at time of publication. (Image credit: Future)

The usual disclaimer about not having been hands-on with either TV just yet applies here, but we'll update this article once we have been – and again when we have been twelve rounds with both TVs as soon as review samples reach us.

As mentioned above, the G4 promises more dazzle, thanks to its MLA panel technology, heatsink and brightness-boosting processor. We loved last year's G3, awarding it five stars predominantly down to its superb picture quality. The extra brightness LG was able to squeeze out of it over 2022's G2 model really improves the viewing experience – colours are vivid and there's noticeably more shadow detail, while the picture is sharp and precise. Improving on this will be a tall order.

And the C4? Last year's C3 offered fewer significant improvements over the excellent C2 and renewed competition from Sony in the form of the A80L. The 65-inch C3 scored four out of five stars, while the 48-inch C3 earned the full star set. The C3 might not match the G3 for brightness, but it still delivers a fantastic picture – just like the C2 did, but with a little extra pop and punch added to the recipe. In fact, this prompted us to call the 48-inch C3 the best TV at its size you can currently buy.

LG C4 vs G4: sound

The 48-inch LG C3 (C4 images aren't available at the time of publication) (Image credit: What Hi-Fi? / Netflix, Overhaul)

From the sublime to the ridiculous, LG's TVs look fantastic... but like many flatscreen TVs of today they sound pretty woeful. The G3 actually managed to somehow sound worse than the C3, despite being more expensive.

LG is at least looking to address the problem, adding more channels for its AI Sound Pro's virtual upmixing. Last year, we found AI Sound Pro borderline unlistenable because it was so harsh and thin, so hopefully LG has addressed that too.

Ultimately, LG hasn't made a big song and dance about audio improvements for its 2024 OLEDs, so we aren't expecting huge leaps and bounds. That said, when you're spending this kind of money on a new TV, we recommend you buy a separate soundbar anyway so that the sound quality of your TV set-up can match your investment in picture quality.

LG C4 vs G4: early verdict

Both of these LG OLED TVs will be ones to watch this year. The C4 and G4 offer plenty of new features over their respective predecessors and look to build upon an excellent legacy. If LG can get the pricing right against the competition from Sony, Samsung and Panasonic, we wouldn't be surprised if they proved to be two of the very best TVs of 2024.

The gap between the two models has never been wider, with the G4 offering a better processor to go alongside its extra MLA tech and heatsink. Will that mean the C4 gets cheaper, or will LG bump up the G4's price even higher? Answers to these questions are still weeks away, though you can keep an eye out for our imminent hands-on reviews and first impressions in the meantime.

