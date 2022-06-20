Amazon Prime Day 2022: confirmed date, early deals, secret hacks and everything we know so far

Prime Day 2022 – Amazon's annual 48-hour sales bonanza – is slated for Tuesday 12th – Wednesday 13th July. Over the course of two days, Amazon will drop new deals every few minutes – including limited stock lightning deals – in order to get its virtual tills ringing.

So far, the big news is that starting 21st June Amazon US will be discounting Amazon devices, including the Echo Dot (4th Gen) and Echo Show 5 (2nd Gen), by up to 55%. Prime Day 2022 will also bring see Amazon slash 50% off selected Fire Tvs.

Last year, Amazon slashed up top 50% off Fire TV streamers and Fire HD tablets, so we'd expect the same of better come July. Shoppers were also treated to Prime Day deals on Sony, LG, Samsung and Hisense TVs.

Had your eye on a Bluetooth speaker for the summer? Maybe you've been dreaming of a Dolby Atmos soundbar? Or perhaps you fancy Apple's latest headphones? Chances are, Prime Day 2022 will knock a big chunk of change off the MSRP.

We've been covering Prime Day for several years now, so we know a thing or two about what to expect from Amazon's summer sale – and how to score the best deals.

Join us as we preview the best early Prime Day deals, share our secret hacks for Prime Day success and take a misty-eyed look back at last year's bargains...

When is Amazon Prime Day 2022?

This year, Amazon Prime Day will take place on Tuesday 12th and Wednesday 13th July 2022. Precise start/finish times are as follows:

US (ET/PT): 12th July 3am (ET) / 00:00am (PT) to 2:59am (ET) / 23:59pm (PT) 13th July

12th July 3am (ET) / 00:00am (PT) to 2:59am (ET) / 23:59pm (PT) 13th July UK (BST) : 12th July 00:01am to 23:59pm 13th July

: 12th July 00:01am to 23:59pm 13th July Australia (AEST): 12th July 00:00am to 17:00pm on 14th July

Prime Day is typically a summer affair but it was was all change in 2020. The coronavirus pandemic caused Amazon to delay its Prime Day sale until 13th and 14th October.

Here's a look at past Prime Day dates, stretching back to the original Prime Day in 2015:

Prime Day 2022 : 11th – 12th July 2022 (predicted dates)

: 11th – 12th July 2022 (predicted dates) Prime Day 2021: 21st – 22nd June 2021

21st – 22nd June 2021 Prime Day 2020: 13th – 14th October 2020

13th – 14th October 2020 Prime Day 2019 : 15th – 16th July 2019

: 15th – 16th July 2019 Prime Day 2018: 16th – 17th July 2018

16th – 17th July 2018 Prime Day 2017: 11th – 12th July 2017

11th – 12th July 2017 Prime Day 2016 : 12th July 2016

: 12th July 2016 Prime Day 2015: 15th July 2015

What is Amazon Prime Day 2022?

Prime Day – Amazon's take on Black Friday – started in 2015 as a celebration of the retail giant's 20th anniversary. While other online retailers get involved in the now-annual Black Friday bargain bun fight, Prime Day is generally all about Amazon.

You'll need to be a Prime member to take advantage of the best Prime Day offers. Not yet a member? Don't panic. Amazon's 30-day Prime free trial gives you the option to sign up, bag a few bargains, and then cancel your membership without paying a dime!

Prime members can take advantage of limited time only 'Lightning deals' as well as broader Prime Day deals across the site and on the Amazon app. The latter is particularly useful as it sometimes gives members an early heads-up on the deals.

As well as the US, Prime Day 2022 is expected to take place in the UK, Australia, India, United Arab Emirates, Spain, Singapore, the Netherlands, Mexico, Luxembourg, Japan, Italy, Germany, France, China, Canada, Belgium, Austria, Turkey and Brazil.

Fun fact: the Australian version of Prime Day ends at the same time as the US one, meaning Aussies are treated to a total 65 hours of savings, as opposed to the usual 48 hours. (Eager Aussie punters can access UK and US Amazon deals as well.)

Amazon Prime Day 2022: predicted deals

Last year, Amazon surprised us with some extraordinary deals on everything from the best OLED TVs to the best cheap headphones and best iPads. That said, it reserves the deepest discounts for its own tech.

This year, early bird deals starting 21st June mean Prime members can save up to 55% off selected Amazon devices (opens in new tab), including Echo Show 5 (2nd Gen) and Echo Show 5 (2nd Gen) Kids, Fire 7 Tablet (2019 release) and Echo Dot (4th Gen) with a Free Smart Bulb.

Amazon has confirmed a host of early savings on Fire TV smart TVs, too.

Early Prime Day TV deals

With the Ryder Cup and FIFA World Cup on the horizon, we'd expect to see some epic OLED TV deals, too. Last year, Amazon chopped over $900 off the 2020 65-inch Sony A8H OLED. More recently, the Award-winning 48-inch LG C1 OLED TV dropped to just $897. Could it drop even lower come Prime Day? It's certainly one to watch.

And with more of us booking holidays, plenty of shoppers will be ready to pounce on wireless headphones discounts. Amazon previously cut our favourites, the five-star Sony WH-1000XM4, from $350 to $248. The arrival of the new WH-1000XM5 could see the older XM4 drop to around $200 come July.

Prime Day 2022 could be good news for gamers, too. With PS5 and Xbox Series X stock becoming more available, we'd expect to see the first Prime Day console deals. The same goes for the Nintendo Switch, which is always a big draw on Prime Day.

Fancy $10 free credit? From now until Prime Day 2022, members can collect a virtual "stamp" for exploring four Prime activities: stream Prime Video, listen to Prime Music, borrow a Prime Reading or Kindle Unlimited book or add one to their library, and make a Prime-shipping eligible purchase. Visit the Amazon Stampcard (opens in new tab) webpage for full details.

Last but not least, from 21st June through 11th July, for every $1 spent on eligible small business products, customers will be in with a chance to win prizes. Amazon says hundreds of thousands of Amazon gift cards will be up for grabs, for starters.

Prime Day secret hacks

1. Sign up for the free Prime trial

If you're new to Amazon Prime, make sure you take advantage of the 30-day free Prime trial (opens in new tab). And remember to cancel if you don't want a monthly bill for $14.99 when the trial ends.

2. Google a product before buying

Not every Prime Day 2022 deal is a winner, so make sure you compare prices online before you buy.

3. Big brands can equal big savings

Amazon often slashes the cost of a few big brand items – think Playstation and Xbox accessories, Samsung TVs and tablets, etc – to get the attention of shoppers. Keep an eye out for these 'marquee' deals.

4. Check the Amazon Warehouse

Returned goods end up on sale at the Amazon Warehouse at a decent discount., so there's a chance you could spot an open-box bargain that beats the box-fresh Prime Day price.

6. Create personalised deal alerts

Visit the Prime Day page on the US Amazon app and click 'create deal alerts'. Once Prime Day starts, you'll receive push notifications about deals on your recently viewed items.

Last year's best Prime Day deals

Prime Day headphones deals (2021)

(opens in new tab) Sony WF-1000XM3 $230 $148 at Amazon (save $82)

Previously the benchmark for true wireless earbuds (until they were surpassed by Sony's new model, the WF-1000XM4), the WF-1000XM3 combine effective active noise-canceling with a real sense of musicality. This generous discount was very welcome indeed.

(opens in new tab) Bose Noise Cancelling 700 $399 $229 at Amazon (save $171)

This was one the best Bose deals we'd ever seen – and on some of our favourite noise-cancelling headphones too. From sonic ability to design and comfort, the Bose 700 are highly attractive – especially if you want class-leading ANC.



(opens in new tab) AirPods 2 + Charging Case (opens in new tab) $159 $119 at Amazon (save $40)

The 2nd-gen AirPods with wired charging case dropped to a new low price last year, thanks to this $40 saving. AirPods can go out of stock frequently, so make sure you fast this year.

(opens in new tab) AirPods Max headphones $549 $522 at Amazon (save $30)

The AirPods Max price took a hit last year. This Prime Day AirPods Max deal was available on all of the colours in the range. Again, they tend to sell out so make your move early if the price is right.

(opens in new tab) Sony WH-1000XM4 $350 $298 at Amazon ($52)

Sony's five-star noise-cancelling headphones were recently surpassed by the WH-1000XM5, so Amazon Prime Day 2022 could see the the price of the old model drop to around the $200 mark – or perhaps under $200.

(opens in new tab) Sony WH-1000XM3 $330 $203 at Amazon (save $127)

(opens in new tab)These superb Sonys have now have been succeeded by the XM4 and XM5 headphones, but remain an excellent buy. Especially if the price drops even lower this year.

(opens in new tab) Bose QuietComfort 35 II $349 $249 (save $100)

These impressive Bose noise-cancelling wireless headphones have been around for a long while but they're still great on-the-go. Will Amazon slash the price to clear its stock? Let's hope so.

Prime Day TV deals (2021)

(opens in new tab) Toshiba 50in Fire TV $430 $350 at Amazon (save $80)

(opens in new tab)It was unusual to see a 50-inch 4K on sale at this price, let alone one from a big-name brand with Dolby Vision HDR support, but Amazon Prime Day 2021 delivered.

(opens in new tab) Insignia 43-inch Fire TV $320 $280 at Amazon (save $40)

Insignia makes some of the most popular cheap 4K Ultra HD TVs around. This 2020 model (43DF710NA21), which runs Fire TV, was going for a song last year.

(opens in new tab) LG OLED C1 Save up to $300 at Amazon

With the LG C2 now well established, stock of this premium OLED TV is hard to find. The good news? Amazon has a track record of slashing big chunks off the latest LG TVs, so keep checking the LG C2 and G2 prices come July.

(opens in new tab) LG OLED77G1 4K OLED TV $3497 $3297 at Amazon (save $200)

This top-notch 2021 'Gallery' TV, which boasts LG's OLED Evo panel, voice controls and super-slim design, was $200 off last year. It could be even cheaper come Prime Day 2022...

Prime Day speaker deals (2021)

(opens in new tab) JBL Xtreme 2 $350 $150 (save $200)

When called the Xtreme 2 "one of the best portable speakers around" thanks to "sonic subtlety you wouldn’t expect from first impressions". Look out for an even better Prime Day discount this year...

(opens in new tab) Amazon Echo Dot 4th Gen $49.99 $24.99 at Amazon (save $25)

The Echo Dot swaps the puck design of its predecessors for an orb-like shape that sounds significantly better. As the smallest speaker in the Echo range, it's ideal for adding Alexa to every room of the house. Could it drop below $20 this year?

(opens in new tab) Klipsch speakers save up to 50% on Prime Day only!

We were treated to some excellent deals on Klipsch speakers last year. Bookshelf, floorstanders, centers and subs were all available with big discounts.

(opens in new tab) Jamo S 803 speakers (white) $179 $149 at Amazon (save $30)

We also saw a tidy discount on some attractive and very popular bookshelf speakers with 25mm soft dome tweeters and polyfibre mid/bass cones.

(opens in new tab) Five star speakers Q Acoustics 3020i $349 $261.75 at Amazon (save $87.25)

Deep in size, deep in sonic analysis, these standmounts make great first speakers. The former Award-winning speakers remain among the cream of the budget speaker crop.

(opens in new tab) Echo (4th Gen) $100 $75 each / 2-for-$120 at Amazon (save $30)

The full-blown Echo smart speaker, which we praised for its "weighty sound", also got a bulk discount last year. Look out for bulk discounts again this year (and don't forget that many 2-for-1 offers require you to input a code at the checkout)



(opens in new tab) Elac Debut 2.0 B6.2 $350 $251 at Amazon (save $99)

Wow. Here's hoping we see more great savings like this one, on a superb pair of five-star bookshelf speakers from Elac. This model is perfect for music and home cinema.

(opens in new tab) Amazon Echo Show 5 $90 $50 at Amazon (save $40)

Want a five-star Alexa smart speaker with the added bonus of a video screen? The Echo Show series is just the job. Expect to see even bigger discounts this year. We might even see the new Echo Show 15 reduced.

(opens in new tab) Echo Dot (3rd Gen) + free music $88 $35 at Amazon (save $53)

Amazon's little hockey puck-shaped smart speaker is still a great buy. Amazon has previously sold it for 99 cents when buyers take out a subscription to Amazon Music, so keep an eye out for some mega discounts during Prime Day 2022.

(opens in new tab) UE Wonderboom speaker $120 $79 at Amazon (save $45)

This five-star budget Bluetooth speaker might only be the size of a coffee mug, but it has a decent sound and rugged build, making it an ideal travel companion. More importantly, it's often reduced in the Prime Day sales.

(opens in new tab) Ultimate Ears Megaboom $300 $135 at Amazon (save $165)

Now one of the older Ultimate Ears speakers, we awarded this model five stars in 2015 – and remember, that was at nearly triple the price.

Prime Day tablet deals (2021)

(opens in new tab) Galaxy Tab S6 Lite 128GB $429 $319 at Amazon (save $110)

This bargain 10.4-inch tablet has been trumped by the S7, but it remains a good alternative to the pricier Apple iPad thanks to its generous screen, AKG speakers and redesigned S Pen (included in the box).

(opens in new tab) Galaxy Tab S7+ 256GB WiFi $849 $654 at Amazon (save $195)

Samsung's answer to the iPad Pro launched in 2021 with a 12.4-inch, 120Hz display. Four speakers tuned by AKG, plus Dolby Atmos support, make this tablet ideal for movies and gaming. Look out for big deals again this year.

Prime Day hi-fi deals (2021)

(opens in new tab) Bose Wave Music System IV $499 $408 at Amazon (save $91)

(opens in new tab)Last year saw Amazon knock over $90 off this all-in-one music system from Bose, which promises room-filling sound, remote control, CD/MP3 CD player, AM/FM tuner and dual alarms.

Prime home theater deals (2021)

(opens in new tab) Elac Debut 2.0 5.1 speakers $1999 $1829 at Amazon (save $71)

The five-star Elac Debut 2.0 speaker package was available at a discount thanks to the last Prime Day. It's beautiful sounding system offering some genuine home cinema class. Highly recommended.

(opens in new tab) Fire TV Stick 4K +Luna Controller $120 $74 at Amazon (save $40)

Prime members got $40 off this Amazon entertainment bundle last year. It included the Fire TV Stick 4K and Luna Controller (for Amazon's new cloud gaming service) for just $74.



(opens in new tab) Nebula Capsule portable projector $350 $300 at Amazon (save $50)

(opens in new tab)After a portable projector? When reviewed, we praised the Capsule's "neat design, solid sound and access to streaming services". Its resolution of 854 x 480 pixels is par for the course when it comes to miniature projectors.

(opens in new tab) Epson Home Cinema 4010 4K projector $1900 $1600 at Amazon (save $300)

The 4K might not be native but this projector's enhancement technology and HDR offering does a very good job. It's sharp, colourful, dynamic and, went for $300 off the asking price in last years sale.

(opens in new tab) Optoma UHD50X 4K projector $1999 $1599 at Amazon (save $400)

This remains a decent budget 4K projector with some good HDR pop and some of the best black depth you'll find at this price point. It features a powered USB socket and high frame rate HDMI certification for gamers to enjoy.

Prime Day Apple deals (2021)

(opens in new tab) AirPods 2 + Wireless case $199 $150 at Amazon (save $49)

Last year's sale saw Prime members save $50 off the MSRP of the 2nd-gen AirPods with wireless charger. With the AirPods 3 now available, prices could drop even lower.

(opens in new tab) Apple AirPods Pro $249 $197 at Amazon (save $52)

As well suited to a long-haul flight as they are to a run around the block, the noise-cancelling AirPods Pro could be the only pair of headphones you ever need. They seem to get cheaper every Prime Day, so keep an eye on these.

