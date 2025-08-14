At last! Could our five-year wait for the Apple HomePod Mini 2 finally be at an end?
Rumours suggest a second-gen Mini is coming this year
Can you believe that the HomePod Mini launched almost five years ago? It's crazy but true, and what's equally remarkable is that we've had to wait roughly five years for a sequel to land in our metaphorical laps. Apple does like to take its time...
Well, that wait may finally be at an end. According to MacRumours, Apple is working on an updated, or as they put it, "refreshed" version of the Mini, with an upgraded processor based on the S-series of chips found in Apple's latest generations of its Apple Watch.
How do they know this? According to one of the site's eagle-eyed contributors, a reference to a HomePod Mini equipped with said chip was discovered in some Apple code.
The device currently has a B525 codename, which would indicate that this is a second-gen HomePod given that the current Mini's codename is B520.
Aside from the above glimpse at a potential sequel, we don't have much further information about the form, functionalities or cost of the HomePod Mini 2.
We've speculated before that, aside from that updated chipset, Apple Intelligence will be integrated to provide stronger Siri powers, while potentially improved microphones, enhanced audio and improved codec support could also come into play.
MacRumours, meanwhile, suggests the second-gen unit will feature a new Apple-designed Wi-Fi and Bluetooth combo chip with Wi-Fi 6E support, while new colourways could also be on the cards. A bright yellow HomePod, anyone...?
So, the two big questions: price and release date. We don't have confirmation on the first one, but would hope there's no advance on the current-gen's £99 / $99 / AU$149 tag. In terms of a release target, sources indicate that the HomePod Mini 2 will arrive later this year, some time between September and December.
We're extremely keen to see a new HomePod Mini, given how much we like the current Award-winning incumbent. We'll keep our ears peeled for more rumblings and report back on our findings as and when we have more information. Stay tuned...
Harry McKerrell is a senior staff writer at What Hi-Fi?. During his time at the publication, he has written countless news stories alongside features, advice and reviews of products ranging from floorstanding speakers and music streamers to over-ear headphones, wireless earbuds and portable DACs. He has covered launches from hi-fi and consumer tech brands, and major industry events including IFA, High End Munich and, of course, the Bristol Hi-Fi Show. When not at work he can be found playing hockey, practising the piano or trying to pet strangers' dogs.
