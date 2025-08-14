Can you believe that the HomePod Mini launched almost five years ago? It's crazy but true, and what's equally remarkable is that we've had to wait roughly five years for a sequel to land in our metaphorical laps. Apple does like to take its time...

Well, that wait may finally be at an end. According to MacRumours, Apple is working on an updated, or as they put it, "refreshed" version of the Mini, with an upgraded processor based on the S-series of chips found in Apple's latest generations of its Apple Watch.

How do they know this? According to one of the site's eagle-eyed contributors, a reference to a ‌HomePod Mini‌ equipped with said chip was discovered in some Apple code.

The device currently has a B525 codename, which would indicate that this is a second-gen HomePod given that the current Mini's codename is B520.

Aside from the above glimpse at a potential sequel, we don't have much further information about the form, functionalities or cost of the HomePod Mini 2.

(Image credit: What Hi-Fi?)

We've speculated before that, aside from that updated chipset, Apple Intelligence will be integrated to provide stronger Siri powers, while potentially improved microphones, enhanced audio and improved codec support could also come into play.

MacRumours, meanwhile, suggests the second-gen unit will feature a new Apple-designed Wi-Fi and Bluetooth combo chip with Wi-Fi 6E support, while new colourways could also be on the cards. A bright yellow HomePod, anyone...?

So, the two big questions: price and release date. We don't have confirmation on the first one, but would hope there's no advance on the current-gen's £99 / $99 / AU$149 tag. In terms of a release target, sources indicate that the ‌HomePod Mini‌ 2 will arrive later this year, some time between September and December.

We're extremely keen to see a new HomePod Mini, given how much we like the current Award-winning incumbent. We'll keep our ears peeled for more rumblings and report back on our findings as and when we have more information. Stay tuned...

MORE:

Apple HomePod 2 vs HomePod Mini: what are the differences?

From the AirPods Max 2 to the Sony WF-1000XM6, these are the wireless headphones we're keen to see in 2025

Our pick of the best wireless speakers you can buy right now