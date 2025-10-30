The Apple HomePod 2 smart wireless speaker has been impressing listeners since its January 2023 launch, delivering premium sound quality and seamless integration for those invested in the Apple ecosystem. Now, however, there's a new challenger on the scene – the WiiM Sound.

WiiM has built an enviable reputation in recent years with its award-winning streamers like the WiiM Pro Plus, and the Sound marks the brand's first foray into the smart speaker market.

With an identical price tag to Apple's offering and some impressive on-paper specs, it's shaping up to be a compelling alternative for those seeking high-quality wireless audio in a compact package, with built-in smarts to boot.

That said, it’s important to stress that this comparison is based on our in-depth five-star review of the HomePod 2, and everything we know about the WiiM Sound from its launch details, specifications and our brief hands-on time with it.

With that in mind, we'll update this feature with a full side-by-side assessment once we've properly reviewed the WiiM Sound, to provide a definitive verdict.

Apple HomePod 2 vs WiiM Sound: price

The WiiM Sound is priced at $299 / £299 / €349 (AU$ pricing unknown at the time of writing), which puts it in direct competition with the HomePod 2, which costs £299 / $299 / AU$479.

Identical pricing means there's no outright winner here on cost alone – it all comes down to what you get for your money, which we'll explore in the sections below.

The real question is whether WiiM can justify matching Apple's price point with its first smart speaker.

Apple HomePod 2 vs WiiM Sound: design

While audiophiles will value sound quality over aesthetics, the design of a smart speaker that’ll be left out on full display on a kitchen counter or bookshelf does have a part to play in the decision-making process. Thankfully, in our opinion at least, both speakers scrub up well in the design department.

The HomePod 2 has a distinctive cylindrical shape, wrapped in a mesh exterior that’s crafted from 100 per cent recycled materials. Available in midnight (black) or white finishes, the top surface houses a large, illuminated touchscreen interface that swirls with colour when Siri is activated.

The WiiM Sound doesn't look too dissimilar, with a squared-off cylinder shape that’s also slathered with smart-looking mesh. In fact, when our Hi-Fi and Audio Editor, Kashfia Kabir, first saw the WiiM Sound at High End Munich earlier this year, she was struck by how clear the design inspiration was, even down to a simple touch-capacitative control panel on the top of the speaker.

The standout design feature on the WiiM, however, is the 1.8-inch round glass-covered touchscreen display window on the front, which provides access to playback controls, EQ settings and source selection. When not in use, it can display album artwork, track information or clock faces, which is a nice touch.

WiiM has also bundled a Voice Remote 2 Lite with the Sound, offering one-press control and push-to-talk voice commands. You can also control the speaker using WiiM's Home app. A physical remote is something Apple doesn't provide with the HomePod 2, instead relying entirely on Siri voice, touch and iOS app control.

Both speakers are available in black and white finishes, allowing them to blend into most decors.

As for which one looks better? The design will come down to personal preference, and we won't know for sure how the two differ in terms of build quality and daily usage until we get them in our test rooms side by side.

You might prefer the HomePod’s top display if you fancy fewer immediate distractions, or the WiiM’s side-mounted screen might be your choice for the extra utility it offers.

Apple HomePod 2 vs WiiM Sound: smart features

The HomePod 2 is built around Siri, and works seamlessly with Apple Music. If you're an Apple Music subscriber with an iPhone or iPad, the integration is obviously a major sell.

Voice commands are sophisticated – the "play something I'll like" function is very useful, and the speaker slots perfectly into the HomeKit smart home ecosystem. The HomePod 2 includes temperature and humidity sensors for automation, and it supports the Matter protocol for broader smart home compatibility.

Apple’s speaker also supports hi-res audio (up to 24-bit/48kHz), Spatial Audio and can play Dolby Atmos tracks via Apple Music, offering an immersive listening experience.

When combined with an Apple TV 4K (particularly 2nd or 3rd generation models with an eARC), paired HomePods can even serve as a viable home cinema system. Connectivity is handled via AirPlay 2, which works flawlessly within the Apple ecosystem.

The catch? The HomePod 2 really only makes sense if you're committed to the Apple ecosystem. You need an iOS device to set it up initially, which is an obvious dealbreaker for Android households.

The WiiM Sound takes a fundamentally different, agnostic approach. Voice control comes via the bundled remote's push-to-talk feature, which works with Alexa and Google Assistant, plus the remote has its own built-in voice control system that doesn't require either assistant.

The speaker supports a vast array of streaming services and standards. For starters, there's Spotify Connect, Tidal Connect and Qobuz Connect. There's also Google Cast, Alexa Cast, DLNA, Roon Ready (certification pending) and LMS.

As an added benefit this means the WiiM Sound can integrate with other WiiM devices, Google Cast products, and Alexa speakers for multi-room audio. It also supports hi-res audio up to 24-bit/192kHz with gapless playback.

Connectivity is comprehensive as well, with Wi-Fi 6E, Bluetooth 5.3 (both receiver and transmitter), 100Mbps Ethernet and a 3.5mm aux input – giving you flexibility whether you're streaming wirelessly or connecting analogue sources like a turntable.

The WiiM Home app serves as the control centre, and based on our experience with other WiiM products, it's intuitive and well-designed.

Beyond basic playback, the Sound offers Smart Presets (one-tap access to favourite playlists or radio stations with preset volume and EQ), Music Alarms & Routines for scheduled wake-ups, and the ability to rebroadcast aux input across multiple WiiM devices.

The WiiM Sound can also function as a surround or centre channel in a Dolby 5.1 home cinema setup, adding versatility beyond pure music playback.

For sheer flexibility and compatibility across different ecosystems and streaming services, the WiiM Sound offers more options to more people. Unless you're specifically wedded to the Apple ecosystem and prioritise Siri integration, the WiiM's open approach to connectivity and control makes it the more versatile smart speaker.

Apple HomePod 2 vs WiiM Sound: sound

Under the hood, the HomePod 2 has a single 10cm high-excursion woofer, paired with five tightly packed tweeters – a reduction from the original HomePod's seven-tweeter array, but still a substantial setup for its intended 360-degree sound dispersion.

Apple's computational audio processing, powered by the S7 chip, works in real-time to optimise sound based on the speaker's position and room acoustics. It's very clever and works very well in practice.

The WiiM Sound counters with a 4-inch (10cm) long-throw woofer and dual full-range tweeters, delivering a claimed 100W of peak power. The speaker also includes AI RoomFit auto-tuning technology, which takes acoustic measurements of the room and creates customised correction settings.

Elsewhere, there’s extensive EQ customisation available, with 24 preset profiles plus 10-band graphic and parametric EQ options, and separate EQ settings for Wi-Fi/Ethernet, Bluetooth and auxiliary inputs.

Based on our thorough testing of the HomePod 2, we know it delivers exceptional sound quality for its size.

The speaker produces a full-bodied, spacious presentation with impressive rhythmic fluidity and dynamic subtlety. It handles complex musical passages with confidence and infectious energy and while it can't reproduce the very deepest bass frequencies, it makes a commendable attempt at challenging low-end content.

Paired as a stereo duo, the HomePod 2 becomes even more impressive, with greater weight, improved focus and a significantly more spacious soundstage – particularly beneficial for Dolby Atmos content when used as TV speakers.

The WiiM Sound's specs suggest strong potential, particularly with its hi-res audio support and powerful amplification. The room correction technology and comprehensive EQ options point to a speaker that can be fine-tuned to suit different environments and preferences, too.

Two WiiM Sound speakers can also be paired for stereo mode.

Needless to say, we’re very much looking forward to putting WiiM’s contender through its paces, to see how it fares against its proven Apple rival.

Apple HomePod 2 vs WiiM Sound: verdict

As a current What Hi-Fi? Award winner, the Apple HomePod 2 is a known quantity – we've tested it thoroughly and can confirm it's an excellent speaker that delivers premium sound quality, elegant design and seamless integration for those already invested in Apple's ecosystem.

If you're an iPhone user, Apple Music subscriber, and HomeKit enthusiast, the HomePod 2 remains a compelling choice that justifies its price through refinement and performance.

On paper, the WiiM Sound matches the HomePod's price while offering greater flexibility across streaming services, voice assistants and multi-room systems.

The hi-res audio support, comprehensive room correction, extensive EQ options and home theatre integration capabilities suggest a speaker that could appeal to a broader audience, and its physical remote is a welcome practical touch.

However, we must emphasise that we haven't yet completed our full review process for the WiiM Sound. While the specifications look promising and our initial hands-on experience was positive, we need to conduct thorough testing to determine how it truly performs in real-world conditions, particularly regarding sound quality.

For now, if you need a smart speaker immediately and you're an Apple user, the HomePod 2 is the safe, proven choice. If you value streaming flexibility and ecosystem independence, the WiiM Sound merits serious consideration – and we'll have a definitive verdict once our full review is complete.

