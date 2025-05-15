I've had a first look at the HomePod-rivalling WiiM Sound smart speaker – and Apple should be worried

I've had a first look at the upcoming WiiM Sound smart speaker at High End Munich 2025.

WiiM is fast becoming an exciting brand to watch, with compact, affordable streamers and electronics that pack in so many features – and now the company has ventured into the world of speakers for the first time.

The samples on display at the WiiM booth are still in the development stage, so not all features are fully functional, but I was able to have a good poke around the new wireless speaker to see how it works.

It's very obvious where the design inspiration has come from – the Sound is roughly the same size and shape of the Apple HomePod, albeit perhaps a little narrower and squarer.

The top panel has a simple touch-capacitive display for playback and volume controls, with icons illuminating as you tap. The top panel is rather large, extending closer to the edge of the speaker than the HomePod 2's smaller, circular design.

The woven fabric covering feels sturdy and the sample unit on display looked smart and well-made.

(Image credit: What Hi-Fi?)

The big highlight is the small, porthole-like display on the front of the WiiM Sound speaker.

WiiM has clearly beaten Apple to the punch here – the rumours of a HomePod with a screen or display have long been touted, but we're still waiting to see something materialise.

On the WiiM Sound, it's a smart window that shows app icons grouped together (not unlike on an Apple Watch... imitation is the sincerest form of flattery, after all).

The icons also offer access to your music library, internet radio, clock, settings and presets. You can tap on the apps and swipe across the screen to access different app interfaces.

This functionality wasn't fully working yet on the sample I tried at the stand – but it does work well enough when opening the music app or swiping across to get to your music queue.

When on standby mode, it displays a clock face. We hope it's a customisable one, just as we've seen on the WiiM Ultra streamer's display.

(Image credit: What Hi-Fi?)

The Sound runs on WiiM's own proficient streaming platform, with the accompanying Home app offering all the settings and control.

The feature list covers Chromecast, Spotify Connect, Tidal Connect, DLNA – but conspicuous in its absence is AirPlay.

WiiM's latest products – Ultra, Amp Pro, Amp Ultra – are also missing AirPlay, but we're not too surprised that Apple's streaming technology isn't featured in a clear rival.

You can use the WiiM remote for voice commands, too. A WiiM representative said that Alexa integration, such as with a microphone built into the smart speaker, could be in the works in the future.

At the moment, it seems that you activate Google and Amazon voice assistants via your smartphone rather than speaking directly to the speaker. We will clarify this voice control aspect once the product is finalised.

Of course, how the Sound, err, sounds remains an unknown. The HomePod 2 is a fantastic-sounding device, delivering excellent detail, natural voices, engaging dynamics and a spacious sound from its compact form. Can WiiM compete? We can't wait to find out.

Considering WiiM's trend for delivering well-thought-out products at very affordable prices, it could be a serious competitor to the £299 / $299 HomePod.

Depending on the final price, the WiiM Sound could even be a rival to more budget Amazon Alexa smart speakers, considering the WiiM's extensive hi-res streaming features.

Additionally, the WiiM Sound can be used as part of a 5.1 surround sound system. The WiiM Sound speakers were being used in conjunction with two Audio Pro wireless speakers as the front and left/right speakers, but you can configure any connected (and compatible) speakers you like using the WiiM Home app.

(Image credit: What Hi-Fi?)

WiiM has already worked with Audio Pro to launch two 'WiiM Edition' models, and it shows how compact a TV or cinema set up (and a multi-room set up) can be. The whole 5.1 system could also be wireless but for connections to mains power.

The demo system at the show was being run by the new WiiM Amp Ultra streaming amplifier, which gives you even more scope to connect to streaming apps, devices and a TV. We are big fans of the Ultra streamer, so one that combines its excellent touchscreen display with an amplifier inside to make a compact, all-in-one system is hugely appealing.

I didn't get to test out much on the Amp Ultra – most were on static display – but it looks compact, smart and as seamless in use as the five-star Ultra. Let's hope it sounds good, too.

Both the WiiM Sound and WiiM Amp Ultra will go on sale later this year, with prices yet to be confirmed.

WiiM has a penchant for keeping prices reasonable, so it will be interesting to see quite how affordable the Sound and Amp Ultra will be. Watch this space.

