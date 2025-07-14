IKEA's new Bluetooth speaker looks Nattbad, Nattbad at all
The retro-styled speaker has Spotify Tap for instant playing
IKEA may have shelved its Sonos partnership recently, but it's wasted no time in launching more wireless speakers of its own. Its latest is called Nattbad, and boasts a retro radio design and Spotify Tap integration. Nattbad at all.
It's a small device – just over 7 inches tall – that comes in three colours: yellow, black and pink.
Spotify Tap lets you resume listening where you left off just by tapping the device.
You can pair multiple Nattbad speakers together to create a bigger sound or spread the music throughout your home. At just £29 / $49 / AU$TBC, it looks like a rival to the likes of the Amazon Echo Dot and Echo Spot.
The Nattbad is out now, while another speaker, the Blomprakt, is coming soon. It too features Spotify Tap, but has a built-in lamp that you can angle as you please. It comes in beige, black, and blue with its price to be confirmed.
IKEA is going big on smart home devices, with 20 planned to launch from January. Like the two speakers here, all will be compatible with Matter, the smart home standard, making them compatible with more devices.
For IKEA, the focus is very much on simplicity and affordability, which should help to demystify smart home kit somewhat. For wireless speakers, that has to be a good thing.
