Beyerdynamic has expanded its Aventho line of wireless headphones with a new pair, the Aventho 100. The new cans join the more costly Aventho 300 model, a likeable pair of Bluetooth over-ears we awarded four stars when we reviewed them earlier this year.

While those Aventho 300 clocked in at around £359 / $400 / AU$640, the Aventho 100's more affordable £169 / €199 price tag could make them a more attractive option for wearers looking for that signature Beyerdynamic sound at a more reasonable price point.

In contrast to their bigger sibling, the new mid-range Aventho 100 are an on-ear design.

The closed-back cans use a set of 45mm dynamic drivers crafted to deliver an "uncompromising sound experience". The Aventho 100 offer noise cancelling in two flavours – classic ANC alongside a pass-through transparency mode – as well as voice calls powered by Qualcomm's 'Clear Voice Cancellation' technology.

The Aventho 100 offer up to 60 hours of listening without ANC and up to 40 hours with noise cancelling switched on, while a speedy 15-minute fast-charge grants up to 15 hours of playtime in a hurry.

(Image credit: Beyerdynamic Aventho 100`)

The new Beyderynamic cans are compatible with Google Fast Pair for connecting to Android devices with a single tap, as well as Bluetooth for hooking up to various sources simultaneously.

Inspired by the vintage aesthetic of the 1970s, the foldable cans aim to bring "timeless style to today's listeners", with a lightweight design which aims to prevent wearer fatigue.

The Aventho 100 are available now in black, brown or cream finishes. Included in the box are a 3.5mm aux cable, a USB-C charging cable, and a drawstring carrying bag.

Producing wireless headphones at this mid-range price has often been a stumbling block for manufacturers – see the Sennheiser Accentum Wireless, for example – so we're hoping Beyerdynamic can go some way to satisfactorily plugging this tricky gap in the wireless market.

