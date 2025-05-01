Lindy's noise-cancelling wireless headphones prepare to battle Sony's affordable Award-winners

Lindy has unveiled its latest pair of affordable noise-cancelling cans, the BNXe over-ears. If you're unfamiliar with Lindy, the German brand has carved out a niche making competitively-priced headphones and other audio gear that tend to go big on features while keeping prices down. The Lindy BNX-60 were sub-£100 favourites of ours, granting exceptional value thanks to their detailed sound and solid noise-cancelling capabilities.

The BNXe seek to continue that legacy, once again offering ANC and decent box of tricks for way south of the £100 / $100 mark. The cans' audio is handled by a set of 40mm neodymium magnet drivers which Lindy claims produce a "rich yet deep bass response, crystal-clear midrange and nicely defined treble".

The new over-ears offer active noise cancelling, as well as a transparency mode which allows users to hear voices and other ambient noises more clearly. If you want to customise your ANC or wider user experience, you can do so via the onboard Lindy app.

(Image credit: Lindy)

The new headphones offer a very healthy 55 hours of listening time between charges, an impressive number which even manages to put the 50 hours of the rival Sony WH-CH720N in the shade.

Lindy promises that the BNXe underwent over 800 hours of real-world durability tests to ensure that they're capable of handling the wear and tear of everyday life. The affordable over-ears sport an IP54 rating, offering decent protection against dust and light sprays of water.

According to Michael Smith, Lindy's Product Manager: "Rather than create a generic product, we went back to the drawing board to design something that reflects what our customers truly want. We've combined premium sound, smart technology and sustainable design to create headphones that deliver an outstanding experience."

The Lindy BNXe are available now, priced at £80 (further prices pending). That puts them in direct competition with the Award-winning Sony WH-CH720 (currently around £70), a pair of over-ear headphones that we feel are the benchmark for budget noise cancelling at this level.

