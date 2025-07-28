US hi-fi manufacturer Cary Audio has unveiled its latest streaming amplifier, the DMS-300A. Adding to the brand's established DMS range, the high-end streaming amp promises to "bring the best of both worlds together" – streaming and amplification – in a "sleek, powerful package".

The DMS-300A offers 75 watts per channel of Class A/B amplification into 8 ohms. Designed and manufactured in the United States, the new unit promises to deliver a "rich, dynamic sound" with plenty of musical realism.

In terms of its streaming capabilities, the DMS-300A is capable of handling hi-res PCM files up to 32-bit/768kHz, as well as DSD512.

It is also compatible with a wide variety of streaming services and platforms. Qobuz Connect, Tidal Connect and Spotify Connect are all supported, along with Apple AirPlay and Bluetooth with aptX codec support.

(Image credit: Cary Audio)

The high-end streaming amp has UPnP and DLNA compatibility, meaning it will be able to access your digital music files stored on NAS drives or laptops on the same network.

It also has Roon Ready certification.

In terms of physical connectivity options, the new streaming amp offers coaxial and optical digital outputs, as well as coaxial and optical inputs and three USB-A ports. Three line-level inputs and a 3.5mm stereo jack are also available.

The Cary Audio DMS-300A is available now in either black or silver finishes, priced at $5995 (further prices and availability pending).

