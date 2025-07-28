Cary Audio's high-end streaming amplifier wants to give you "the best of both worlds" in a "sleek, powerful package"
The Class A/B DMS-300A has plenty of tricks up its sleeve
US hi-fi manufacturer Cary Audio has unveiled its latest streaming amplifier, the DMS-300A. Adding to the brand's established DMS range, the high-end streaming amp promises to "bring the best of both worlds together" – streaming and amplification – in a "sleek, powerful package".
The DMS-300A offers 75 watts per channel of Class A/B amplification into 8 ohms. Designed and manufactured in the United States, the new unit promises to deliver a "rich, dynamic sound" with plenty of musical realism.
In terms of its streaming capabilities, the DMS-300A is capable of handling hi-res PCM files up to 32-bit/768kHz, as well as DSD512.
It is also compatible with a wide variety of streaming services and platforms. Qobuz Connect, Tidal Connect and Spotify Connect are all supported, along with Apple AirPlay and Bluetooth with aptX codec support.
The high-end streaming amp has UPnP and DLNA compatibility, meaning it will be able to access your digital music files stored on NAS drives or laptops on the same network.
It also has Roon Ready certification.
In terms of physical connectivity options, the new streaming amp offers coaxial and optical digital outputs, as well as coaxial and optical inputs and three USB-A ports. Three line-level inputs and a 3.5mm stereo jack are also available.
The latest hi-fi, home cinema and tech news, reviews, buying advice and deals, direct to your inbox.
The Cary Audio DMS-300A is available now in either black or silver finishes, priced at $5995 (further prices and availability pending).
MORE:
These are the best stereo amplifiers you can buy
Missed out on Oasis at Wembley? This under-appreciated live album is the next best thing
Rewind: five-star Bose earbuds, affordable hi-fi from Monitor Audio and Musical Fidelity, a Dolby Atmos-ready Sonos rival, and more
Harry McKerrell is a senior staff writer at What Hi-Fi?. During his time at the publication, he has written countless news stories alongside features, advice and reviews of products ranging from floorstanding speakers and music streamers to over-ear headphones, wireless earbuds and portable DACs. He has covered launches from hi-fi and consumer tech brands, and major industry events including IFA, High End Munich and, of course, the Bristol Hi-Fi Show. When not at work he can be found playing hockey, practising the piano or trying to pet strangers' dogs.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.