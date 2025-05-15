NAD has announced two new amps in its Master Series range at High End Munich. The M33 V2 BluOS Streaming Amplifier follows the original M33 which reviewed very well indeed, while the M23 V2 Stereo Power Amplifier succeeds the original M23.

Both promise a "refined sonic performance" and "enhanced connectivity."

Much like its predecessor, the M33 V2 aims to combine audiophile sound with streaming smarts, but this time it has MQA Labs' new FOQUS and QRONO technologies for a more accurate signal conversion.

These work alongside an ESS SABRE ES9039PRO DAC and Gen 2 Purifi Eigentakt amplifier modules for more precise timing, a wider dynamic range and greater musical integrity.

NAD claims to have eliminated distortion, for a more nuanced and accurate sound.

This time around, Dirac Live Bass Control also comes as part of the package for precise subwoofer integration and optimised room response. And it has XLR pre-outs and a higher subwoofer output level – alongside BluOS multi-room streaming, Apple AirPlay 2, aptX HD Bluetooth, HDMI eARC, and support for major smart home platforms – for more connectivity options.

The M23 V2 is a similar high-value proposition to its predecessor, but now features updated Eigentakt modules for refined timing and less distortion.

There's also a new 12V trigger output with timed delay, to simplify daisy-chaining of multiple amps and preventing surge spikes, and balanced XLR and single-ended RCA inputs for more integration options.

It has bridgeable operation too, capable of doubling the output in mono mode to give it maximum system headroom. It delivers 200W per channel (8 ohms) or 700W bridged.

Both devices feature aluminium bodies with magnetic iso-point feet and precision-machined detailing. NAD claims they will work in partnership for a performance that rivals boutique brands but without the price tag.

Speaking of which, the M33 V2 costs £4999 / $5999 (around AU$10,000) and the M23 V2 £3499 / $3999 (around AU$7000). Both go on sale on 11th August.

