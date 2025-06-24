The Bluesound Powernode was something of a pioneer in the world of streaming amplifiers, so a new model is always big news. The 2025 incarnation (called, like its predecessor, simply 'Bluesound Powernode') offers more power while promising less distortion and smarter home integration.

The 100W per channel of 'DirectDigital' amplification is an upgrade on its predecessor's 80W per channel of 'HybridDigital' amplification.

The device is designed for "people who want powerful sound in a simple, streamlined package – a way to stream music and enjoy TV without the clutter and confusion of multiple boxes, remotes, or wires," Bluesound says.

It can act as an AV receiver, thanks to its HDMI eARC support and ability to add a centre channel alongside left and right channels. Just add a subwoofer and some wireless speakers, and you've got a full 5.1 surround system on your hands.

Inside is an upgraded circuitry design with improvements to the signal path. Those 100W per channel are in stereo mode only, while in a 3.1 configuration it drops to 80W per channel.

Bluesound claims its DirectDigital amplification and gallium nitride (GaN) technology result in "virtually no distortion". As ever, we'll be the judge of that – though, considering its predecessor scored five stars, expectations are high.

Like other Bluesound products, it runs the BluOS multi-room streaming platform which supports the usual suspects such as Tidal, Qobuz, Spotify, Amazon Music and Deezer. It supports up to 24-bit/192kHz, MQA and DSD256.

As well as streaming services, BluOS can access locally stored media and internet radio. And Dirac Live Ready is on board for room correction and audio tuning.

The new Powernode will ship on 10th September, with pre-orders starting on 12th August. It will cost £899 / $1199 (around AU$1880). We'll bring you a review as soon as we can.

