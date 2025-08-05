AVID has unveiled a new pair of high-end floorstanding speakers as part of its 30th anniversary celebrations. The Evo Two expand the British brand's Evo line, promising, slightly confusingly, to represent an advancement on the company’s established Evo Three model.

The 3.5-way Evo Two house a 28mm soft dome tweeter alongside twin 16cm midrange drivers, and a 25cm low frequency unit, all of which combine for what the manufacturer describes as "enhanced bass response" and the promise of a broader dynamic range and a more expansive soundstage.

The new speakers' drivers are mounted on a rigid anodised aluminium baffle, granting each unit the stability and security required to perform at its best.

For the crossovers, the Evo Two employ 'ClarityCap' capacitors, designed to reduce signal path resistance and boundary interruptions in pursuit of a purer, less compromised sonic signature.

(Image credit: Avid)

The cabinets have been constructed to minimise unwanted vibrations using AVID's 'Tuned Mass Technology', which removes the energy produced by the drivers before it reaches the cabinet, in the hope of reducing distortion and delivering a cleaner, more transparent sound.

According to AVID's managing director, Conrad Mas, "the Evo Two was developed in response to customer feedback requesting a speaker with great presence and low-end articulation, whilst maintaining the clarity and openness characteristic of the EVO series".

The AVID Evo Two are available now, priced at £27,995 / €34,995 / $38,995. The cabinet finishes are available in a choice of black or white gloss.

