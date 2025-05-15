Wharfedale's Evo 5 speaker series promises "heavenly high-end sound at refreshingly down-to-earth prices"

Wharfedale's new Evo 5 speaker range has launched at High End Munich 2025. Succeeding the Evo 4 series, the Evo 5 range boasts updated cabinets, drivers and crossovers and new damping technology, while still offering premium technology and sound at reasonable prices.

The Evo 4.4 floorstander is a five-star, What Hi-Fi? Award winner, so we're excited to hear what the new Evo 5 range has in store for us.

The new range consists of the Evo 5.1 two-way standmount speaker, the Evo 5.2 three-way large standmounters, two three-way floorstanders (Evo 5.3 and Evo 5.4) and an Evo 5.C centre channel for home cinema setups.

The mid-price Evo range has always benefitted from more premium technology, including the use of an AMT (Air Motion Transformer) tweeter and a domed midrange driver.

In the Evo 5 range, the AMT driver is bigger, measuring 35x70mm compared with outgoing Evo 4's 35x60mm unit, while the 50mm domed midrange driver has been further developed to match the new high frequency unit.

(Image credit: Wharfedale)

The AMT unit features a new sound-absorbing material called SilentWeave – a cotton/felt hybrid developed specifically for the Evo 5 speakers, which helps reduce sound wave reflections from inside the cabinet.

Furthermore, another damping element in the form of a frame (called ResoFrame) is features across all drive units in the Evo 5 speakers. It is made from elastomer and looks like a "cog-like shape within the driver's front panel." The AMT tweeters have a further damping gasket between the diaphragm and front plate that minimises mechanical resonances even further for a smooth response in the lower treble.

The domed midrange driver features both the acoustic damping frame and the SilentWeave hybrid material. Put together, Wharfedale promises a "sweetly extended" and purer treble, wide dispersion, greater efficiency and clarity.

(Image credit: Wharfedale)

The bass and mid/bass drivers across the Evo 5 also feature dedicated new technology. Alongside the ResoFrame damping frame, a new low-mass elastomer damping ring is introduced, situated at the rear of the driver cone where it meets the surround. This aims to optimise the lower midrange, promising voices that "sound richer, more natural and more emotionally engaging," according to Wharfedale.

The crossovers have also been redesigned, with shorter paths between the components and drive units. In the three-way speakers, the circuit layout is split into two – one for treble and mid, and the other for bass – to reduce any electromagnetic interference.

Wharfedale's SLPP (Slot Loaded Profiled Port) bass reflex design has also been upgraded to fire in three directions – left, right and to the rear – in the Evo 5. This is designed to improve bass extension and integration, while also improving the uniform dispersion of air in the room – compared with the two-direction vent system in the Evo 4 – and help ensure the speakers are less fussy about placement in the room.

(Image credit: Wharfedale)

And finally, the cabinet of all the Evo 5 speakers have been made proportionately a little larger to account for the larger driver and revised crossovers, while also offering larger cabinet volume for deeper bass and more expansive, immersive soundstage.

The cabinet is made of layers of woods of different densities to reduce resonance, while a hybrid metal/wood plinth is at the base of every speaker (which incorporates the bass reflex vents).

The Wharfedale Evo 5 Series will be available from June in four finish options: walnut wood veneer, matt black, matt white, and a new matt grey. Prices are as follows:

Evo 5.1 standmounter: £549 / €699 / AU$1249 per pair

Evo 5.2 standmounter: £749 / €999 / AU$1749 per pair

Evo 5.3 floorstander: £1099 / €1499 / AU$2599 per pair

Evo 5.4 floorstander: £1399 / €1899 / AU$3299 per pair

Evo 5.C centre channel: £549 / €699 / AU$1249

