The High End Munich show is back for another year, and it's a historic, bittersweet one as it's the final High End Munich. The High End show will move its venue to Vienna, Austria from 2026, so this year marks the end of the show's home in Munich.

Europe's biggest hi-fi trade show is now in its 41st year, and it is set to host over 500 exhibitors and 1000 brands during the event, running from 15th to 18th May. High End Munich is the highlight of the hi-fi calendar, and the What Hi-Fi? team will be on the ground at the MOC Event Center Messe München to bring you all the latest news and launches, while also raising a stein (or two!) to the venue's last hurrah.

We'll bring you exclusive product news, hands-on images, first impressions and more insights from the show; keep an eye on our Instagram and Facebook channels for exclusive photos and videos from the show floor, too.

High End Munich 2025 info When: Thursday 15th & Friday 16th May (10am-6pm) – trade visitors only; Saturday 17th (10am-6pm) & Sunday 18th (10am-4pm) – open to the public Where: MOC Event Center Messe München, Lilienthalallee 40, 80939, Munich, Germany Tickets: €10 Saturday, €10 Sunday. Buy tickets here

At last year's show, we saw the debut of some exciting products (both high-end and affordable) from the likes of Mission, Quad, Sonus Faber, Pro-Ject, Burmester, WiiM and more. You can see the full list of brands set to exhibit this year.

Most of the new product launches for High End Munich 2025 are under embargo for now and won't be revealed until Thursday 15th May – the day the show starts – but below is what we know so far about the key hi-fi brands exhibiting and what products we can expect to be on demo.

High End Munich 2025 preview: what to expect

High End Munich 2025 preview: what to expect

(Image credit: Audiolab)

Audiolab

Audiolab has started things off with a bang, announcing two new standalone DACs – the D7 (£499) and pricier D9 (£1099) – that are descendants of the much-loved, well-regarded Audiolab M-DAC. The D7 and D9 are packed with new technologies and features, and we'll be able to get our first glimpse of the duo at High End Munich.

Read the full Audiolab D7 and D9 story

Audiovector

The Danish speaker company will be demoing its new flagship R10 Arreté floorstanders, which cost a cool £127,5000 / $165,000 / €147,500 per pair. We've already had a first look and listen to these new floorstanders, and you'll get a chance to hear them yourselves at the show.

I listened to Audiovector's flagship floorstanders, and they're an incredibly fun way to spend a small fortune

Get the What Hi-Fi? Newsletter The latest hi-fi, home cinema and tech news, reviews, buying advice and deals, direct to your inbox. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Auralic

Auralic will be unveiling its new Aquila X3 streaming media processor at Munich, which promises "a cutting-edge feature set and true modular design, offering users unmatched flexibility and upgradability." The X3 will be on demo to showcase Auralic's LightningCast technology that is said to be "revolutionising high-resolution streaming".

Advance Paris

The French brand will be launching a number of new products at the show, details of which are under wraps for now. But if you like the look of the beefy A12 Classic integrated with VU meters, keep an eye out for its new releases.

(Image credit: Chord Electronics)

Chord Electronics

There will be a new flagship product joining Chord Electronics' Ultima Reference range, with the brand teasing a "ground-breaking" all-analogue product that will be unveiled at the show on the first day.

Read the Chord Electronics teaser story

Electrocompaniet

Electrocompaniet will be launching a new product called the EC 5.0, a fully analogue preamplifier, at the show on Friday 16th May.

Elipson

The French brand will be showing off three very different speakers at High End Munich. First up are the eye-catching, globular Planet L Performance speakers, which will be on demo. Also on show are a new version of the Prestige Facet II bookshelf speakers and an updated Legacy range of speakers.

Eversolo

We'll be visiting Eversolo at the show, who we imagine will have its latest flagship streamer – the DMP-A10 – on show, which we're keen to see first-hand.

(Image credit: Genelec)

Genelec

Swiss audio brand Genelec will have its mammoth five-way 8381A speakers on demo at the show in a piano black finish. Alongside that are smaller Genelec The One three-way bookshelf speakers that come in a variety of colourful finishes.

Gryphon Audio

We were mightily impressed with Gryphon Audio's Diablo 333 integrated amplifier, which delivered "jaw-dropping authority with unexpected finesse" and a monstrous 333 watts of power into 8 ohms (yes, you read that right) for £/$25k. The Danish brand will have a new product at High End Munich, and we can't wait to find out what it is.

Harman International

With brands such as Arcam, JBL, Mark Levinson and Revel under its umbrella, Harman usually has an armful of new products to launch at High End Munich. We'll bring you the news as soon as we have official word on the first day.

IsoAcoustics

Known for its isolation products, IsoAcoustics will be showcasing two new product ranges: the GAIA Neo and GAIA Titan Neo acoustic isolation feet. Designed to be more user-friendly and flexible than before, thanks to height adjustment and simplified installation.

iFi Audio

We're expecting to see two new portable products launched at High End Munich on Thursday 15th May, with iFi teasing that both new items will be "essential for travel."

(Image credit: Klipsch)

Klipsch

The American speaker brand's latest flagship horn speakers – the Klipschorn AK7 and La Scala AL6 – will be on demo at High End Munich.

Read the Klipschorn AK7 & La Scala AL6 story

Meze Audio

We hope to see and try out Meze Audio's open-back POET headphones at the show, which launched earlier this year at £1850 / $2000 / €2000.

Musical Fidelity

We first saw Musical Fidelity's new midrange B1 series of hi-fi separates at the Bristol Hi-Fi Show earlier this year. We imagine the B1 xi integrated amplifier and B1c CD player will both be on display at Munich, too.

Read the Musical Fidelity B1 range story

(Image credit: Nagaoka)

Nagaoka

The Japanese cartridge brand is celebrating its 85th anniversary with a brand new flagship cartridge. The Nagaoka MP-700 promises "exceptional detail retrieval from vinyl grooves" and is yours for £1149 / $1399.

Read the Nagaoka MP-700 story

PMC

PMC has confirmed that it will be demoing its new Prophecy range of speakers, which includes one pair of standmounters, three pairs of floorstanders and a centre speaker, with prices ranging from £2275 / €2775 to £8975 / €10,945.

Pro-Ject

Pro-Ject unveiled the Debut Evo 2 at Munich last year, which went on to gain a five-star review from us, so could we see even more turntable ranges or accessories on display this year? More importantly, will we see another special edition turntable join the ranks? Previous years saw the launch of the ultra-cool Metallica turntable, the beautiful Pink Floyd one, and the lovely Yellow Submarine deck, so we can't wait to see if there's another special collaboration in store for us this year.

Qobuz

Qobuz has a press conference pencilled in at midday on Thursday 15th May, and it seems to be a big announcement. Is the long-awaited Qobuz Connect feature finally going to launch? We certainly hope so...

Sennheiser

Head to the Sennheiser booth and try out its "immersive mirror box", which offers a short "multi-sensory light and sound experience, followed by visual snippets with behind-the-scenes insights." We're excited to find out what this experience entails.

TAD

The high-end Japanese brand will be showcasing its ultra high-end TAD-ME1TX standmount speakers, which boast "meticulous engineering and superior materials", with the price tag starting at a wallet-busting £17,500 / $18,200 / €17,300 per pair.

(Image credit: Technics)

Technics

While we don't have any indication that Technics will be unveiling something brand new at the show, the legendary Japanese brand is celebrating its 60th anniversary this year, so expect to see their latest launches – SL-1300G turntable and EAH-AZ100 wireless earbuds (both five stars) – on display.

WiiM

WiiM had a big High End Munich last year, launching the WiiM Ultra (five stars) and WiiM Amp Pro (currently being tested), while the Bristol Hi-Fi Show earlier this year saw the brand launch its first non-streaming product, the WiiM Vibelink Amp. Will we see even more hi-fi surprises from the brand? Watch this space...

MORE:

Revisit the highlights from last year's High End Munich 2024

8 tracks we've been using to test in the What Hi-Fi? listening rooms this month

Here are the best music streamers you can buy