Pro-Ject is known for its special edition turntables, but its latest is possibly its most adorable yet. The Pro-Ject Peanuts Turntable celebrates the 75th anniversary of Charles M. Schulz's iconic comic strip, featuring Snoopy, Charlie Brown and the rest of the Peanuts gang.

Technically, it's a rebadged T1 BT – a Bluetooth model that we haven't reviewed, but that is closely related to the five-star Evo model (which made our list of best Bluetooth turntables). Which bodes well.

Of course, most people won't be buying this limited edition model for its audio chops alone, but for the charming artwork, which is something it has plenty of.

It's all Peanuts-themed, featuring music-inspired moments from the comic strip, and even comes with an acrylic record plate in the form of Charlie Brown's head. (No wonder Snoopy often refers to him as "the round-headed kid".)

It also has a heavy glass platter, a precision CNC-machined chassis and Pro-Ject's standard one-piece aluminium tonearm.

An Ortofon OM 10 cartridge comes as part of the package, as does a built-in phono stage as well as Bluetooth for playing to a wireless speaker or headphones.

The turntable will have its debut at High End Munich 2025 this week, but will be available to buy in June and will cost £579 (around $760 / AU$1200). Which is peanuts, considering what you get for your money.

Get the What Hi-Fi? Newsletter The latest hi-fi, home cinema and tech news, reviews, buying advice and deals, direct to your inbox. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

MORE:

From AC/DC to Lamborghini: 5 special edition turntables that demand to be seen (and heard)

The best record players money can buy

And the best Bluetooth turntables