a rather different audience (or perhaps not) will be pleased to discover that Depeche Mode's concert movie Depeche Mode: M is set to enjoy a limited-time theatrical run later this year.

The movie was initially announced earlier this year in April and was showcased during the 2025 Tribeca Festival, but now a wider release will see it screened in over 2500 cinemas across more than 60 countries.

The concert documentary charts the British group's 2023 tour of Mexico City and will hit both standard cinemas and IMAX theatres, with director Fernando Frías describing it as a "unique journey into the heart of Mexican culture's relationship with death, framed by the iconic live performances of Depeche Mode".

The upcoming film will be released through Sony Music Vision, Sony's sub-division of its Sony Music Entertainment arm, alongside Trafalgar Releasing.

According to Depeche Mode frontman Dave Gahan, "At its core, our new film, M, is about the deep connection between music, culture, and people – and Fernando Frías did a beautiful job telling that story through the lens of Mexican culture and our shows in Mexico City..

Depeche Mode: M will hit cinemas and IMAX theatres on October 28th, with tickets going on sale on September 17th via the band's official website.

